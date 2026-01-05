Michigan's Quaint Riverfront City Near Grand Rapids Has A Walkable Downtown, Creative Charm, And Scenic Views
Those traveling through West Michigan often head to the idyllic beach towns on Lake Michigan's scenic shore, but they're missing out on many charming inland destinations. One of these underrated locales is Hastings, Michigan, a quaint city less than an hour's drive from Grand Rapids, where Midwest charm meets big-city flair.
With a population of under 8,000 people, Hastings offers a peaceful, low-key atmosphere that's very different from the hustle and bustle of Grand Rapids. The Thornapple River runs through town, offering opportunities for outdoor recreation as well as scenic views. You'll find several welcoming parks inside the city limits for even more outdoor activities. Feeling the urge to shop? Downtown Hastings features quaint storefronts and tasty restaurants. Staying overnight in Hastings? You can rent a room at the Holiday Inn Express, the Parkview Motel, or the Brookside Motor Inn; if you're visiting during warm weather, there are also several campgrounds in town.
Exploring the outdoors in Hastings
Thanks to the Thornapple River, Hastings offers opportunities to boat, swim, and fish in warmer months. Bliss Riverfront Park offers riverfront walking and bicycling trails, picnic areas, and river access for kayaking, canoeing, and tubing as well as peaceful spots for fishing. Historic Charlton Park covers 310 acres along Thornapple Lake and features opportunities for hiking, boating, swimming, and fishing as well as a historic village and museum. Don't have your own boat? Local business U-Rent-Em Canoe Livery has been offering canoe, kayak, and tube rentals since 1966.
Birders won't want to miss the Ronald H. Warner Sanctuary, a 108-acre nature sanctuary that's a hotspot for breeding forest birds such as the Acadian Flycatcher, Scarlet Tanager, and Cerulean Warblers. The nearby Otis Farm Bird Sanctuary and Barry State Game Area offer even more opportunities to view wildlife or take nature walks. "The "birders" were excited about the variety of birds they were seeing, especially the Cerulean Warbler which is what the tour was organized around. One experienced birder called it 'an embarrassment of riches' in terms of the bird viewing," writes one amateur birder of the Otis Fam Bird Sanctuary.
Hasting's walkable downtown
Hastings features a walkable downtown area with several quaint shops and restaurants, as well as Thornapple Plaza, an outdoor theater with river views that hosts concerts, movie nights, and children's programming in the summer months. It's impossible to miss the General Store, with its old-fashioned storefront. Inside, you'll find an eclectic selection of goods and a cute store dog named Oreo. Fashionistas should check out the Vintage Haven, featuring a creatively curated collection of vintage clothing, accessories, and home decor. "What an adorable little shop! I went in and was delighted with the high quality and (ACTUAL) vintage merchandise," writes one Google reviewer. "This is the stuff I dream of finding at Goodwill. All of the hidden gems are here in one place!"
Feeling hungry? You'll find several popular eateries in downtown Hastings. Walldorff Brew Pub and Bistro (above) is Hastings' top-rated restaurant on Tripadvisor, with reviewers mentioning the fried pickles, Reuben sandwiches, and spinach dip. Another popular option is Kloosterman's Sports Tap Bar & Grille, serving bar food like juicy burgers and crispy french fries. For scenic river views, stop by the Riverwalk Café. Its brunch is particularly popular; reviewers rave about the fluffy pancakes and tasty eggs Benedict.
Spending more time in the Grand Rapids area? Check out Allegan, Michigan, another cozy escape with a walkable downtown and riverfront views.