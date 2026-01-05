Michigan's Quaint Riverfront City Near Grand Rapids Has A Walkable Downtown, Creative Charm, And Scenic Views

Those traveling through West Michigan often head to the idyllic beach towns on Lake Michigan's scenic shore, but they're missing out on many charming inland destinations. One of these underrated locales is Hastings, Michigan, a quaint city less than an hour's drive from Grand Rapids, where Midwest charm meets big-city flair.

With a population of under 8,000 people, Hastings offers a peaceful, low-key atmosphere that's very different from the hustle and bustle of Grand Rapids. The Thornapple River runs through town, offering opportunities for outdoor recreation as well as scenic views. You'll find several welcoming parks inside the city limits for even more outdoor activities. Feeling the urge to shop? Downtown Hastings features quaint storefronts and tasty restaurants. Staying overnight in Hastings? You can rent a room at the Holiday Inn Express, the Parkview Motel, or the Brookside Motor Inn; if you're visiting during warm weather, there are also several campgrounds in town.