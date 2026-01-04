The 5 Most Noticeable Differences Between American And Canadian Tourists
Americans and Canadians make up a fair portion of the international tourist pool. Though Canada's population isn't much more than a tenth of the United States', you might be surprised to find that Canadians actually rack up more air miles than Americans — 632 air miles annually on average, versus Americans' 227 on average, according to a travel spending report by Get Going Insurance. The two nations' tourists may appear similar abroad, but there are subtle differences in the way they move through foreign destinations.
Our travel behavior says a lot about the national cultural environment we grew up in. Even the less-obvious differences between Americans and our neighbors to the north reveal how much of our daily behavior is based on unspoken values and habits formed in our upbringing. That behavior follows us when we're visiting a place away from home. The way someone tips, queues, orders coffee, or asks for help can mark them as being from one nation or another. Even the way you hold your fork in Europe can out you as an American tourist. These are five differences locals notice the most between American and Canadian visitors, based on widely reported perceptions shared by the international community across news outlets, social media, and online forums.
Americans speak louder
This one might be a hard pill to swallow, but it's one of the most consistently cited differences by locals and tour guides alike: Americans are loud. "You always hear Americans because they are loud. Really nice, and loud," London tour guide Denisa Podhrazska told CNN. In a Facebook post, a Greek user also observed, "You can hear [Americans'] entire conversation from the 4th row lounge chairs while they are in the water... Also at the restaurants."
Why do Americans speak louder than Canadians (and seemingly louder than everyone)? There isn't a simple answer, as the tendency to speak louder is a habit bound up in cultural norms and unconscious socialization. Lifestyle writer Nathan Chen chalks it up to American culture putting a higher value on individualism and taking pride in self-expression. Though it's something many Americans likely haven't thought twice about, it's a habit that can make Americans be perceived as rude abroad. It's something that comes across a bit jarring in countries where the baseline volume is quieter. One Paris-based TikToker explained how this might in part (at least in Europe) have to do with the fact that spaces are simply smaller abroad — smaller cafés, intimate bistros, and closer tables mean that louder voices can be perceived as an intrusion on surrounding people.
Canadians cushion, Americans are to the point
The way that a tourist phrases their requests and remarks — when asking for help, engaging with service workers, or making small talk, for example — is another potential giveaway. In the bluntest terms, a Reddit user said it comes down to Canadians cushioning their statements in polite words ("please," "may we") and Americans preferring directness. "The Americans are a bit louder, ask more questions and are more direct. Canadians don't vocalize if they're unhappy," Australian tour company president Leigh Barnes told CNN. "And both of those can be pros and cons."
To some, the stereotypical American way of stating wants, needs, and complaints straightforwardly can come across as uncourteous and even demanding. An Airbnb host in Norway, for example, questioned in a Reddit post, "Why are American guests so much more demanding compared to European guests?" The host specifically cited American guests leaving more critical feedback. Part of this may be due to the "customer is always right" attitude more widespread among Americans, who might expect more as customers when engaging with businesses abroad. The flip side of this habit is that, as Barnes explained to CNN, Canadians might not communicate expectations properly or choose not to voice a problem at all.
Americans indulge more on trips
When Americans travel, they like to treat themselves. At least that's what their spending indicates: A 2024 study found that among travelers intending to take an international trip, Americans planned to spend $11,906 for the year, compared with $8,222 for Canadians, as reported in the Insider Travel Report. Their respective spending intentions are reflected in broader travel styles. Americans are more likely to book a higher-end resort or hotel, while Canadians are more likely to find alternative accommodations (through friends, family, or vacation rentals), the study found. It also found that 73% of Canadians fly economy, while only 51% of Americans do.
The tendency for American travelers to splurge more on vacations might stem from the fact that it's perceived as more of a rare opportunity to disengage from work. In the U.S., there's no mandate for paid vacation time (ranking lowest of all countries), while Canadian workers get 22 days of paid time off, per a Moorepay study. To Americans, then, a vacation can feel more like a treat and a hard-earned license to let loose. A survey by Talker Research showed that 49% of Americans deliberately avoid reading work emails on vacation, and 42% said their favorite part of a vacation is sleeping in — but perhaps the most telling statistic is that 72% said they overindulge guilt-free. This explains why they book more expensive hotels and choose the more comfortable, pricier airplane seating: it's their time to fully lean into enjoyment.
Canadians are less surprised by cultural differences
Many international locals point out a tendency for Americans abroad to perceive their own culture as the default. Take an example given by a British tour company founder, Charley Harrison, in the CNN article: When U.S. clients are visiting the United Kingdom, they insist it's the locals who have an accent, rather than the other way around. Harrison also noted that American tourists frequently assume they can pay in U.S. dollars even when they're outside of the U.S. Sometimes, travelers from the U.S. aren't aware of differences in norms, and regularly express bafflement at those differences. While it may seem innocent enough, remarking on the inexpensiveness of things, for example, is a common American habit to avoid when abroad.
The term "American exceptionalism" might be apt here — it refers to an attitude that the U.S. is inherently more special than (or even superior to) other countries. A German Reddit user put it more bluntly: "Personally, I find the most frustrating thing about many US Americans is the mindset that the world revolves around the USA. A lot of them seem to have little awareness of life beyond their own borders." While it may be true that locals might feel like Americans aren't as informed about their culture, it's not all an attitude of superiority. Part of it simply comes from differences in education (at least when it comes to European culture). As two tour guides interviewed by CNN both explained, Canada has stronger ties to Europe through its status as a Commonwealth member. Therefore, Canadians might learn more about a shared political and cultural heritage.
Canadians readily share their nationality (and Americans are hiding it)
A joke goes that the surest way to know you're talking to a Canadian is that they'll tell you so. A Reddit commenter from Scotland said that "most Canadians wear pins or clothing with the flag on so they do stand out." Why do Canadians wear their nationality on their sleeve (quite literally)? Because they don't want to be mistaken for Americans.
A Canadian TikToker explained how this habit was even encouraged in high school: "The teachers in my Canadian high school told us to put Canadian flags on our backpacks so that when we're traveling around Spain, France, and Italy, they know we are Canadian and not American... They're going to treat you so much better in France if they know you're Canadian [rather] than American."
The notion is so deeply ingrained that Americans have even started wearing Canadian flag patches or telling people they're Canadian, a trend called "flag jacking" used to mask their actual nationality. All things considered, Americans aren't oblivious to the stereotypes about their compatriots when traveling. They know that Americans are perceived as loud and culturally unaware, so they lie about being Canadian under the assumption that they'll get more favorable treatment. The assumption isn't a given, though. "It's more about the behavior that you're modeling, as opposed to where you're from," as tour manager Leigh Barnes put it in CNN.
Methodology
While any differences between tourists from Canada and the U.S. are stereotypes, some stereotypes can be grounded in more prevalent observations. The five differences we highlighted are based on cultural perceptions from locals and tour guides at international destinations when encountering Canadians and Americans who are abroad. We determined which perceptions were the most common based on interviews in media sources like CNN, as well as sentiments frequently shared by locals on social media like Reddit and TikTok.