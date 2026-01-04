The 5 Most Noticeable Differences Between American And Canadian Tourists

Americans and Canadians make up a fair portion of the international tourist pool. Though Canada's population isn't much more than a tenth of the United States', you might be surprised to find that Canadians actually rack up more air miles than Americans — 632 air miles annually on average, versus Americans' 227 on average, according to a travel spending report by Get Going Insurance. The two nations' tourists may appear similar abroad, but there are subtle differences in the way they move through foreign destinations.

Our travel behavior says a lot about the national cultural environment we grew up in. Even the less-obvious differences between Americans and our neighbors to the north reveal how much of our daily behavior is based on unspoken values and habits formed in our upbringing. That behavior follows us when we're visiting a place away from home. The way someone tips, queues, orders coffee, or asks for help can mark them as being from one nation or another. Even the way you hold your fork in Europe can out you as an American tourist. These are five differences locals notice the most between American and Canadian visitors, based on widely reported perceptions shared by the international community across news outlets, social media, and online forums.