White Bay In The British Virgin Islands Has A Vibrant Sister Caribbean Location With Beaches And Entertainment

There's nothing like holidaying in the British Virgin Islands. The weather is balmy, the sand is fluffy, and palm trees frame the aquamarine surf. Tucked along the southern coast of Jost Van Dyke is White Bay, which boasts one of the most exquisite beaches with crystal clear waters. But the harbor around White Bay can get busy. For a more laid-back vibe, sail instead to Great Harbor, a stretch of tropical shoreline separated from its sister harbor to the west by the sweeping ridges of a forested headland.

Jost Van Dyke is one of the British Virgin Islands' smallest outcrops, with Great Harbor serving as one of the main ports of entry, being especially popular with day-trippers heading over to White Bay next door. A quiet beach offers relaxation, while rustic beach villas atop the surrounding hills beckon sailors to stay overnight. Few locals live around Great Harbor, and the beachfront is a Caribbean paradise where sun-drenched adventures await.

The sandy beach overlooking Great Harbor is known as Belle Vue, meaning "beautiful view" in French, and the shoreline certainly lives up to its name. Turquoise waves lap against the crystalline sand. Boats moored offshore rock gently against the current, framed by distant mountain slopes rising over the horizon. Frilly palms lean over the beach, offering shade from the tropical sun. Beachgoers can throw down a towel to catch a tan, or sip colorful cocktails at a rustic beach bar. Snorkel the coral reefs fringing the shore, or rent scuba gear to dive into the crystal-clear depths. As evening falls, Great Harbor bursts to life. Live music echoes across the bay as beach bars entertain dinner guests with parties late into the night. For an unforgettable tropical getaway, add Great Harbor to your British Virgin Islands itinerary.