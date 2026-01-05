White Bay In The British Virgin Islands Has A Vibrant Sister Caribbean Location With Beaches And Entertainment
There's nothing like holidaying in the British Virgin Islands. The weather is balmy, the sand is fluffy, and palm trees frame the aquamarine surf. Tucked along the southern coast of Jost Van Dyke is White Bay, which boasts one of the most exquisite beaches with crystal clear waters. But the harbor around White Bay can get busy. For a more laid-back vibe, sail instead to Great Harbor, a stretch of tropical shoreline separated from its sister harbor to the west by the sweeping ridges of a forested headland.
Jost Van Dyke is one of the British Virgin Islands' smallest outcrops, with Great Harbor serving as one of the main ports of entry, being especially popular with day-trippers heading over to White Bay next door. A quiet beach offers relaxation, while rustic beach villas atop the surrounding hills beckon sailors to stay overnight. Few locals live around Great Harbor, and the beachfront is a Caribbean paradise where sun-drenched adventures await.
The sandy beach overlooking Great Harbor is known as Belle Vue, meaning "beautiful view" in French, and the shoreline certainly lives up to its name. Turquoise waves lap against the crystalline sand. Boats moored offshore rock gently against the current, framed by distant mountain slopes rising over the horizon. Frilly palms lean over the beach, offering shade from the tropical sun. Beachgoers can throw down a towel to catch a tan, or sip colorful cocktails at a rustic beach bar. Snorkel the coral reefs fringing the shore, or rent scuba gear to dive into the crystal-clear depths. As evening falls, Great Harbor bursts to life. Live music echoes across the bay as beach bars entertain dinner guests with parties late into the night. For an unforgettable tropical getaway, add Great Harbor to your British Virgin Islands itinerary.
Exploring Great Harbor on Jost Van Dyke, British Virgin Islands
The best part about a tropical holiday is nobody will fault you for doing absolutely nothing all day long. Landlubbers can slather on some sunscreen and head to Belle Vue Beach to soak up the sun and watch the yachts out in the bay. More active vacationers can rent snorkeling gear at Jost Van Dyke Scuba to explore the reefs, or grab a stand-up paddleboard to glide across the scenic bay. For a panoramic view across Great Harbor, hike the winding trail up the slopes until you crest the top of the hill.
Jost Van Dyke Scuba also offers eco-tours, with the chance to head out snorkeling around the British Virgin Islands' far-flung archipelagos. Take a hiking tour to visit the picturesque Bubbly Pool, a hidden "natural jacuzzi" with warm, effervescent waters on the north side of Jost Van Dyke, or visit the legendary boulders lining the shores along Virgin Gorda before returning to Great Harbor at the end of the day.
When it comes to food and entertainment, Great Harbor has you covered. Grab pastries at Christine's Bakery, and the Tipsy Shark is an excellent seafood shack for lunch, offering beach views. But the real party starts at Foxy's Tamarind Bar after sundown. Ever since the 1960s, Foxy's has kept holidaymakers entertained with late-night parties, not to mention weekend beach barbecues, with a previous visitor calling it the "[b]est place on the island" in a Google review. Rum flows freely, and live music invites guests to get up and dance. Imagine ringing in the New Year on the beach at Foxy's legendary Old Year's Night celebration, a pirate-themed party where swashbucklers and landlubbers come together in merriment as the clock strikes midnight.
Planning your visit to the British Virgin Islands
Jost Van Dyke Island is easily reached by ferry from Tortola, the largest of the British Virgin Islands. American Airlines offers direct flights going from Miami to Tortola, where ferry services regularly depart throughout the day to Great Harbor. Travelers can also fly into St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands, then catch the ferry going to Jost Van Dyke. Head ashore and present your passports to the customs office at the edge of the bay to begin your Great Harbor adventures. Accommodations are abundant, and an overnight stay means you'll be able to fully soak up everything Great Harbor has to offer.
On the slopes overlooking the bay is the Sea Crest Inn, a holiday villa with enough space for all the family. The property includes five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a balcony offering panoramic views. Cook up your own meals from the kitchen, or walk down to Foxy's for dinner. On the opposite side of the harbor is the Almost Heaven Villa, another sprawling vacation rental. From its position atop the hill, guests can easily walk down to both Great Harbor and White Bay. The villa's three bedrooms are spacious enough for eight guests, and the kitchen includes all the necessary appliances. When you tire of the sand, relax by the poolside while soaking up the coastal view.
Next door is the Ocean View Villas, tucked serenely amidst tropical fruit trees. Previous guests particularly enjoyed the fantastic views of Great Harbor down below. Whether you're sunbathing on the beach or paddling across the bay, Great Harbor will be a memorable vacation. For more adventures in the British Virgin Islands, plan a day trip to Prickly Pear Island, an uncrowded gem with peaceful beaches.