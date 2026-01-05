Avoid Crowds Of Italy And Spain In This Stunning, Safe South American City Perfect For Retirement
Travelers approaching their golden years often turn their attention to warmer climes in search of the perfect locale to settle down. Many pensioners regularly flock to Florida, one of the best states to retire to in the United States, but recently, overseas retirement has emerged as a popular choice. Boasting tasty cuisine and balmy beaches, Spain has always been a bastion for American expats, while Italy is now the top travel destination for new retirees. But with so many old-timers vying for space in these European havens, retirement might start to feel claustrophobic. Instead, consider Colonia del Sacramento, an idyllic South American gem in Uruguay, where pensioners can enjoy a slower pace of life with all the added perks of good food and rich culture.
Stretched across a portion of the Río de la Plata, this Uruguayan community dazzles with cobblestone streets winding through historic architecture, lending it a European atmosphere without the crowds. Imagine sitting back with a cocktail as the tropical sun sparkles across the river, or strolling through Colonia del Sacramento's picturesque Barrío Histórico to find a corner bistro for dinner. While Colonia does experience waves of tourism from other South American cities along with international travelers, the city's sleepy lanes shaded by rustling trees and quiet, sandy beaches are perfect for peaceful wanderings.
Retirees will also feel right at home amidst the friendly locals, not to mention the sizable expat community. The weather is pleasant throughout the year, and the cost of living is affordable. The streets feel safe, and the housing market is abundant, with a range of condos and apartments scattered all across Colonia's various neighborhoods. What's more, Colonia's mix of European and Uruguayan cuisines makes dining out an excitement every time. There's no place to retire like Colonia del Sacramento!
Embracing Colonia del Sacramento's historic charm
Being such a walkable city, retirees will enjoy how easy it is to explore Colonia del Sacramento, soaking up the historic atmosphere along the way. Colonia's original Portuguese settlement, now called the Barrío Histórico (the Historic Quarter), dates to the 17th century and has been designated a World Heritage Site. A drawbridge through an imposing stone gate leads into a warren of cobblestone lanes weaving between centuries-old stone buildings. At the center is the Plaza Mayor, the idyllic town square where quiet cafes invite passersby to relax with a coffee amidst the colonial Portuguese architecture.
Retirees will have nothing but time on their hands, so why not pop into a museum or two? Clustered conveniently around the Plaza Mayor, Colonia's various museums reveal the city's rich heritage. Delve into the past at the Espacio Portugués, tucked within an 18th-century townhouse filled with antique artifacts. Meanwhile, the Origami Museum displays hundreds of intricately folded paper sculptures and even offers origami workshops. While in Colonia, there's no need to rush. Wander along the rustic alleys overflowing with tropical blooms, passing rustic cottages with tiled roofs and cozy little bistros until you reach the ruins of Colonia's lighthouse, flanked by weathered stone walls. Younger visitors enjoy climbing to the top for views of the Río de la Plata in the distance, though the tower is just as enchanting from the ground.
A major consideration when choosing a retirement destination is safety, especially when living overseas. Aside from an established community of retirees already living there, the crime rate in Colonia del Sacramento is low, making it one of the most peaceful towns in Uruguay. Retirees can take comfort in blissful sunset strolls on the riverfront without any worries.
Retirees can relax around Colonia del Sacramento's pleasant outdoors
You wouldn't be living out your golden years without a few beach days. Retirees can put their work days behind them at the Playa Urbana El Alamo, where sugary sand curves along a stretch of dazzling blue sea. Trees offer shade for pleasant strolls along the beach, while the shallow water makes splashing around a pleasure for all ages. Retirement couldn't get any better than this. As the sun sets, stop for dinner at the Playa Las Tunas, a quaint snack bar where you can sit back with a delicious meal as the sea breeze carries the whisper of ocean waves.
Nothing screams retirement more than taking a cruise. Tour Náutico Colonia offers breezy boat trips around the bay and surrounding islands, allowing passengers to put their feet up while the captain shares tidbits of Colonia's history. A previous guest called the experience a "beautiful ride" in a Google review. Meanwhile, romantic riverfront walks await at the Muelle de Madera, a fishing pier where moored boats bob with the current, and benches offer a spot to sit and admire the scenery.
The best part about Colonia is that retirees can enjoy a comfortable lifestyle without completely breaking the bank. Walkability cuts costs for transport, while meals are also cheap. Real estate is affordable, with a decent apartment fetching between $100,000 to $300,000. Though pricier, the Barrío Histórico is popular with expats, while the Centro neighborhood just beyond the historic quarter offers slightly cheaper homes to settle in. Boasting an old-world heritage and historic charm with a laid-back atmosphere, Colonia del Sacramento is a top choice for retirees. And if costliness is your main concern, another option is Peru, a shockingly affordable country with unmatched beauty.