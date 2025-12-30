Colorado's 5 Safest Denver Suburbs In 2025, According To Residents And Data

The adage "It's better to be safe than sorry" dates back to the 1830s, possibly longer. First used by Irish author Samuel Lover, it's a mantra that's been repeated countless times over the last two centuries. It rings true when visiting America's big cities, such as Denver, which has been given an overall crime grade of D- by CrimeGrade.org. But that's not to say every suburb in Denver is unsafe or that you'll encounter crime while vacationing here. In fact, there are many neighborhoods that score a high safety rating according to numerous sources and residents.

Niche has recently highlighted the best and safest places to live in Denver by looking at reviews and survey responses from Niche users and Denver residents, as well as FBI crime data and health and mortality data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). We've cross-referenced these neighborhoods with the ones listed on DoorProfit's Denver crime map, which shows which of the city's suburbs are known for being exceptionally safe (A+) or very safe (A). DoorProfit's data is reliant on FBI and local police reports and is updated weekly.

The five Denver suburbs featured on our list have scored at least a B in safety on Niche and at least an A on DoorProfit. We've also checked the official FBI crime data for each suburb over the last five years to ensure its crime rates are actually well below the city's average. There are no guarantees when traveling, and you should always have your own safety measures in place, but if you're looking for somewhere to stay in Denver, these suburbs (in no particular order) should be the safest and most pleasant for your next trip.