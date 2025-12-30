Colorado's 5 Safest Denver Suburbs In 2025, According To Residents And Data
The adage "It's better to be safe than sorry" dates back to the 1830s, possibly longer. First used by Irish author Samuel Lover, it's a mantra that's been repeated countless times over the last two centuries. It rings true when visiting America's big cities, such as Denver, which has been given an overall crime grade of D- by CrimeGrade.org. But that's not to say every suburb in Denver is unsafe or that you'll encounter crime while vacationing here. In fact, there are many neighborhoods that score a high safety rating according to numerous sources and residents.
Niche has recently highlighted the best and safest places to live in Denver by looking at reviews and survey responses from Niche users and Denver residents, as well as FBI crime data and health and mortality data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). We've cross-referenced these neighborhoods with the ones listed on DoorProfit's Denver crime map, which shows which of the city's suburbs are known for being exceptionally safe (A+) or very safe (A). DoorProfit's data is reliant on FBI and local police reports and is updated weekly.
The five Denver suburbs featured on our list have scored at least a B in safety on Niche and at least an A on DoorProfit. We've also checked the official FBI crime data for each suburb over the last five years to ensure its crime rates are actually well below the city's average. There are no guarantees when traveling, and you should always have your own safety measures in place, but if you're looking for somewhere to stay in Denver, these suburbs (in no particular order) should be the safest and most pleasant for your next trip.
Cherry Hills Village
Cherry Hills is about 10 miles south of downtown Denver and is considered one of the top three places in the city to raise a family, according to Niche. Its small population (just over 6,300) and several parks lend it a rural atmosphere. Cherry Hills Village is an affluent community and houses some of Denver's richest and most famous residents.
Considering this wealth and exclusivity, it's not surprising that Niche scores Cherry Hills Village an A- for crime and safety, while giving it an overall score of A+ for livability, particularly for families. DoorProfit also rates the community with an A+ crime score, indicating "very low or no crime." The Cherry Hills Village Police Department data, as displayed on the FBI's Crime Data Explorer, also shows only one reported robbery and 89 reported burglaries from the last five years.
It may be possible to find vacation rentals near Cherry Hills Village, but there aren't any hotels here. This is largely due to the community's efforts to prevent commercial businesses from setting up shop. If you find yourself strolling or driving through the peaceful streets, there are still some great spots to check out. John Meade Park is a sprawling green space with a playground, wetlands, picnic shelters, walking paths, and two ponds with fishing piers. You can easily while away a few hours here amongst the serene nature.
Columbine Valley
With an overall livability score of A on Niche, including an A mark for crime and safety, it's no surprise that Columbine Valley is Colorado's top-rated retirement destination. The suburb is a tranquil escape from Denver's busier neighborhoods, which are about 30 minutes' drive away. It sits along the South Platte River and has easy access to many parks and scenic walking trails, including the Mary Carter Greenway Trail, which contains 8 miles of multi-use paths along the river.
Crime rates in Columbine Valley are well below the national average, and the neighborhood sees very little, if any, violent crimes each year. Almost everyone who lives here owns their home, with the average home costing just over $1.4 million. If you can afford it, living in Columbine Valley also gives you access to highly rated public and private schools.
Visitors should head over the river to the collection of parks and walking trails around Lee Gulch Overlook. Many of the trails take you along the riverbank, but they also connect to the larger network of trails that link the surrounding communities with the rest of Denver. Several cafes and restaurants lie just off the trails, such as Nixon's Coffee House, which has a 4.6-star rating on Google and offers coffee, food, and kombucha.
Erie
Erie is a scenic town with trails and mountain views between Denver and Fort Collins. This former coal mining town has steadily become one of Denver's most sought-after suburbs, thanks to its rural feel, outdoor activities, and overall safety. Erie is also more affordable compared to the first two suburbs on this list, with average house prices sitting around $685,000.
However, it's slightly more out of the way and has inconvenient public transport that requires going through Boulder to reach downtown Denver. It's possible to drive directly into downtown in about 40 minutes via Interstate 25. If you're thinking of moving to or visiting Erie, be prepared to feel slightly more detached from city life, which can be both a negative and a positive. "It's a suburb that's out of the way, which can be a killer on commute times and local jobs. However, what it lacks in those regards it makes up for in kind neighbors, safe neighborhoods and parks, and wonderful scenery," one resident reported on Niche.
Erie has a B safety rating on Niche, with around 95% of people surveyed saying they at least feel generally safe most of the time. According to DoorProfit, all of Erie's neighborhoods have an A+ or A safety rating, and its overall crime rate is 9% better than the U.S. average. Some of the safest areas in Erie include Vista Ridge, Arapahoe Ridge, and Compass. Annual violent and property crimes in Erie are also well below the national average, according to Niche, which uses local police reports.
Parker
Located 25 miles south of downtown Denver, Parker is an artsy suburb that's also a cultural hub with festivals near the mountains. Parker scores highly for safety on both Niche and DoorProfit. Niche gives it a B- rating for crime and safety. While its reported crimes are still below the national average, Parker has a higher crime rate than the three suburbs listed before it here. Despite this, almost 60% of surveyed residents consider Parker very safe, and another 31% feel safe most of the time.
DoorProfit gives an A+ safety rating to 46 neighborhoods in Parker, while the remaining 14 all receive A grades. These 60 neighborhoods also have a 27% better overall crime rate than the U.S. average. Community safety is also reflected in survey responses from residents. "Parker is a very safe, family-friendly community. The public schools are very great, and there are plenty of family-oriented activities around town," one reviewer wrote on Niche.
There is a lot to do here, particularly for families, including the seasonal Parker Farmers Market. Held most Sundays during summer from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m., it's a relaxing way to shop for artwork, crafts, fresh produce, baked goods, homewares, and more from local vendors. Parker Fieldhouse is considered the top attraction on Tripadvisor. This multi-purpose sporting facility offers fun challenges, including batting cages and indoor rock climbing. It also has various indoor courts and fields for flag football, volleyball, basketball, soccer, and more.
Louisville
This small Colorado city with a walkable Main Street and Rocky Mountain charm is also a beloved Denver suburb known for its artsy culture, slower pace, and open green spaces. With fewer than 21,000 permanent residents, Louisville preserves its small-town atmosphere while also providing a wealth of amenities within multiple neighborhoods. These range from an arts center, golf course, and historic downtown to over 30 miles of walking trails.
Niche lists Louisville as the top place to live in Boulder County, giving it an overall A+ livability grade. It also has a B safety grade, experiencing below-average violent crimes. Its property crimes, such as home burglaries and car thefts, are only slightly less than the national average. Despite this, 100% of the 10 responders to a Niche safety poll said they either felt very safe or generally safe here.
You can learn more about the community and city by visiting the Louisville Historical Museum, considered one of the top three things to do here on Tripadvisor. Housed in an early 1900s building that was once a grocer's, it showcases artefacts and exhibits detailing Louisville's past. These range from former mining equipment to photographs, miniature replicas, and various memorabilia. There are also plenty of hotels towards the south of Louisville, giving you convenient access to the sights.
Methodology
To create this comprehensive list of the safest Denver suburbs, we looked at crime and safety data from Niche, a school-finder website, and DoorProfit, an interactive crime map and neighborhood comparison platform for real estate investors. Both platforms rely on FBI and local police crime reports to fuel their data. Niche also uses data from the CDC, reviews from Niche users, and the U.S. Census for its rankings and grades.
We cross-referenced the suburbs on these lists to ensure the five included here were consistently considered safe places to live and visit. We also checked individual suburb data on the official FBI Crime Data Explorer to ensure a low amount of crimes relative to the rest of Denver in the last five years. We also sourced recent comments from residents on Niche, as well as survey figures concerning feelings of safety while living in each suburb.