Midway Between Boulder And Denver Is Colorado's City With A Walkable Main Street And Rocky Mountain Charm

Some of the most underrated cities across America can turn your next getaway into an unforgettable weekend. It doesn't have to be over-the-top with touristy sites — a vibrant downtown scene is enough to entertain the whole family, and Louisville in Colorado delivers exactly that. Nestled in the Front Range of the Rockies, this Boulder County city provides all sorts of entertainment and attractions. Coffee shops, restaurants, and local businesses galore on Main Street, where you can savor the leisurely lifestyle and pop from one shop to another. Louisville is full of verdant parks that make up a total of 355 acres, like Heritage, Cottonwood, and Annette A. Brand Parks.

Originally founded as a coal mining town, Louisville has been hailed as one of the best places to live by Money Magazine several times. Since it offers easy access to major cities, this destination makes the perfect escape, especially when you're looking for a base for your outdoor adventures at Rocky Mountain National Park. Whether you go on a museum tour or hike the trails, you'll never run out of things to do. Downtown is the beating heart of Louisville, with lots of events taking place throughout the year. Be it the summertime Street Faire, Labor Day festivities, or Halloween costume parade, you'll have a busy schedule no matter when you visit.

Getting to Louisville from Denver is a short, 30-minute drive, while Boulder is closer at 15 minutes. Coming from Fort Collins takes around one hour. Meanwhile, the drive from Frisco, considered the "Main Street to the Rockies," is 1.5 hours away. If you're flying in from out of state, the nearest major airport is Denver International Airport, located about 30 minutes southeast of the city by car. Most vacation rentals have a central location in Louisville — but for a tried-and-true stay, opt for hotel chains like Residence Inn by Marriott, La Quinta Inn and Suites by Wyndham, Best Western Plus, or Courtyard by Marriott.