The Iowa College Town With A Booming River Surfing Scene, Charming Downtown, And Unique Attractions
Surfing isn't the first thing most people associate with Iowa, but Cedar Falls is becoming the next hotspot destination for river surfing. Gateway River Park is bringing river surfing enthusiasts from all over to try the waves, go tubing, and enjoy the thrill of kayaking. Home to the University of Northern Iowa, this collegiate town is full of hip attractions, like a biking trail that leads to downtown bars and trendy neighborhoods full of artsy happenings.
The downtown area may be only six blocks, but it has an array of locally owned shops, including breweries and taprooms, cozy cafes with a European flair, and independent bookstores. Plus, the city is home to many unique museums, like one of the country's few remaining Ice Houses. Throughout the city, you'll find public art, galleries that focus on art from the Midwest, and annual art events with live demonstrations and activities.
The closest major airport is the Eastern Iowa Airport, located about 70 miles away in Cedar Rapids. It's the state's second-largest airport, boasting five airlines that offer 17 direct flights to locations scattered throughout the country. Upon arrival, you can rent a car, take a taxi, or use a rideshare app. There's also Waterloo Regional Airport. Located just a few miles outside of Cedar Falls, this small airport serves only connecting flights to and from America's "Most Connected Airport," Chicago O'Hare International. From there, it's best to take an Uber or Lyft, since ground transportation, such as taxis and buses, is limited.
Experience river water surfing, hiking trails, and brewery bike routes
Test your surfing skills on the Cedar River. River surfing is a fairly new sport that's gaining in popularity, and Cedar Falls is getting in on the action. Unlike surfing, where the waves come in intervals depending on the water conditions, river surfing on the Cedar River's waves is constant regardless of the forecast. The Gateway River Park is a recently developed city project that's drawing in water enthusiasts. Located around the downtown area, it's a popular spot for kayaking, paddleboarding, fishing, and now river surfing. Rent a board or take a river surfing lesson with CrawDaddy Outdoors. For more river adventures, head to Eldora for an epic tubing and camping adventure, just 1.5 hours away.
If land-based activities are more your thing, the area also offers more than 125 miles of paved trails. Two cross-country national trails also pass through Cedar Falls: the American Discovery Trail and the Great American Rail-Trail. For experienced bikers, take the 52-mile Cedar Valley Trail that connects to Cedar Rapids.
If you want to visit bike-friendly businesses, breweries, and restaurants, ride along the Cedar Falls Beer Trail. Pick up a Beer Trail Passport at Singlespeed Brewing Company, one of the participating breweries and taprooms in the downtown area. From there, you can visit the others within a few blocks' radius of each other, just off the South Riverside Trail. At each stop, have the restaurant stamp your passport after purchasing a beer or non-alcoholic drink. After you have completed three stamps, you can pick up a small prize souvenir at the Hearst Center for the Arts or at the Cedar Falls Visitor Center.
Explore the city's artistic side, locally-owned shops, and unique museums
Be sure to check out the downtown area. Despite its small size, you can find 30 locally owned stores and over 20 cafes and restaurants offering everything from boutiques, independent bookstores, and unique cafes and restaurants. Stop by Chocolaterie Stam to sample some delicacies of Europe. The cozy space offers Italian gelato, Belgian-style praline, and specially-blended flavored coffees like Amaretto and French Roast.
The city also offers fascinating and unique attractions and museums, including the Victorian House Museum and the Little Red Schoolhouse. One of the most interesting attractions is the Ice House Museum, housed in a round building. The historic building was an ice warehouse in the early 20th century. The museum explores the ice harvesting industry and how it was used to preserve food. One Tripadvisor user loved the hands-on aspect: "One of the interactive displays, lifting a 150 lb. block of ice, via a pulley system. We enjoyed taking our time meandering through two levels of history, via many displays," they said.
Located near the University, the Hearst Center for the Arts features over 300 artworks from local and regional artists, with a permanent exhibit that focuses on Midwest art. Take a stroll around the downtown area and admire murals along the Hearst Sculpture Garden and Main Street. You can also use the mobile platform that describes the art and the artists behind the pieces on the Roundabout Cedar Falls Art Tour. On the first Sunday after Labor Day, downtown Cedar Falls hosts ARTapalooza, an art show showcasing regional artists, including ceramists, painters, glassblowers, metalworkers, and photographers. For another artsy Iowa city, head south to visit the Midwest's one and only "UNESCO-Designated City of Literature," located about 1.5 hours away.