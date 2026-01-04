The Iowa College Town With A Booming River Surfing Scene, Charming Downtown, And Unique Attractions

Surfing isn't the first thing most people associate with Iowa, but Cedar Falls is becoming the next hotspot destination for river surfing. Gateway River Park is bringing river surfing enthusiasts from all over to try the waves, go tubing, and enjoy the thrill of kayaking. Home to the University of Northern Iowa, this collegiate town is full of hip attractions, like a biking trail that leads to downtown bars and trendy neighborhoods full of artsy happenings.

The downtown area may be only six blocks, but it has an array of locally owned shops, including breweries and taprooms, cozy cafes with a European flair, and independent bookstores. Plus, the city is home to many unique museums, like one of the country's few remaining Ice Houses. Throughout the city, you'll find public art, galleries that focus on art from the Midwest, and annual art events with live demonstrations and activities.

The closest major airport is the Eastern Iowa Airport, located about 70 miles away in Cedar Rapids. It's the state's second-largest airport, boasting five airlines that offer 17 direct flights to locations scattered throughout the country. Upon arrival, you can rent a car, take a taxi, or use a rideshare app. There's also Waterloo Regional Airport. Located just a few miles outside of Cedar Falls, this small airport serves only connecting flights to and from America's "Most Connected Airport," Chicago O'Hare International. From there, it's best to take an Uber or Lyft, since ground transportation, such as taxis and buses, is limited.