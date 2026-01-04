California's Under-The-Radar Orange County Suburb Has Local Shops, Restaurants, And Hiking Trails

With housing costs out of reach for many Americans according to the Urban Institute, barriers to home ownership have never been higher. Thankfully, one way of breaking into the crowded and expensive housing market is to buy into a master-planned community. Here, motivated developers are eager to reap investment returns and turnkey homes are priced similarly to existing, dated units on the market.

In the U.S., California is home to five of the nation's top-selling communities — including Rancho Mission Viejo and Great Park in Orange County. These developments also attract buyers to their scenic greenbelts, parks, and schools. Another planned suburb in the region is the hidden gem of Ladera Ranch, a residential community brimming with shops and hiking trails that's often overlooked for its coastal neighbors — such as Irvine, often ranked as America's safest city, or Newport Beach, home to surf and a legendary annual boat parade.

Begun in 1998, the 4,000-acre development sits on former cattle land of the vast Rancho Mission Viejo, about an hour south of Los Angeles. Bordered by San Juan Capistrano, Mission Viejo, and Rancho Santa Margarita, Ladera Ranch is a housing behemoth with 8,100 units structured into nine villages. Comprising a variety of prices and housing options — such as rental apartments, townhomes, and single-family homes — there's something for everyone. Avendale, Wycliff, and Oak Knoll villages, for example, offer family-friendly vibes with parks and tree-lined streets. Meanwhile, Bridgepark, Flintridge, and Township provide easy access to shopping and roadways. Finally, Terramor, Echo Ridge, and the gated enclave of Covenant Hills boast luxurious and innovative home designs and tranquility. Developers eschewed the region's traditional stucco and tile motifs, favoring Spanish, Tuscan, and cottage styles, and incorporated sustainability practices that make it one of the nation's largest solar communities.