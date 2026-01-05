Montana's Unsung Outdoor Haven With A Walkable Downtown Offers Fishing, Boating, And Camping
Montana is without a doubt one of the best states in the U.S. for outdoor enthusiasts. Whether it's America's most affordable giant ski resort near a charming small town or idyllic lakeside cities with abundant orchards, outdoor adventure, and fun festivals, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Those in search of a destination that is equal parts an outdoor haven and conveniently walkable should head to Chester, a small, welcoming town with a selection of convenient amenities such as restaurants, cafes, and local stores.
Those looking to enjoy some fishing and hunting while in Chester have ample opportunity to do so. The Marias River and Tiber Dam boast a scenic location, with Lake Elwell stocked well for fishing fans to test their luck at catching walleye, northern pike, and perch. If you'd like to try catching something a little larger, head out into the surrounding land, where you can hunt for deer, antelope, and birds.
Fishing isn't the only thing that can be enjoyed at Lake Elwell. It is also a popular spot for boating, swimming, and even water skiing. This is available between spring and fall, as the winter season is a little too cold to head out into the water, but it's an incredibly refreshing opportunity during the hot summer season!
Chester is Montana's underrated outdoor haven
As one of America's best destinations for gem hunting, Montana is without a doubt one of the top spots for enjoying the great outdoors. Chester is no exception, as despite being small in size, it boasts plenty of stunning outdoor opportunities right on the doorstep. Sitting just an hour's drive from the dramatic Sweet Grass Hills, with stunning views of them in the backdrop of the town, it's no surprise that many outdoor enthusiasts flock to Chester to use it as a base when hiking in the area. These stunning peaks rise to almost 7,000 feet and provide scenic routes that wind through the fir trees.
Steeped in history, visitors should be sure to spend some time exploring the old-fashioned architecture and historic streets of Chester's downtown area. Those interested in learning more about the town's history can pay a visit to the Liberty County Museum, where you can view different exhibits on local farming, the military, the nearby historic train depot, and much more. This museum is historic in its own right too. According to the museum website, it was originally built as the First Church of the Community, a shared Methodist and Episcopal building that was converted into a museum in 1969. Today, it allows visitors to step back in time and is open Tuesday through Saturday between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. It's important to note, though, that the museum is closed seasonally between August and May.
Camping and cozy stays in Chester, Montana
Lake Elwell boasts ample opportunity for camping nearby Chester, with a range of great campsites available to choose from. Willow Creek is a top choice, with both tent-only camping and RV hookups available. Another option is Sanford Park Campground, for those planning on staying for less than 14 days, but it's important to note that if staying here, you'll need to bring along your own drinking water.
If you're looking for a cozy stay in the heart of Chester, though, there are plenty of great options when it comes to hotels and B&Bs. The Great Northern Bed & Breakfast is a splendid choice for those looking to rent a home away from home. Those who are comfortable with just a room can book a stay at the gorgeous Westland Suite, a historic lodging with contemporary touches located in the heart of downtown Chester. These properties are owned by the same company, with nightly rates starting as low as $160.
Traveling into Chester is also fairly easy, thanks to its proximity to Great Falls International Airport, located less than 100 miles away. As there isn't any reliable public transport in the area, it's best for visitors to rent a car for their trip. Since Chester is surrounded by many other quaint little towns, it also makes a perfect destination to add to a road trip for those seeking to explore the north of Montana and the Canadian border.