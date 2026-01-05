Montana's Unsung Outdoor Haven With A Walkable Downtown Offers Fishing, Boating, And Camping

Montana is without a doubt one of the best states in the U.S. for outdoor enthusiasts. Whether it's America's most affordable giant ski resort near a charming small town or idyllic lakeside cities with abundant orchards, outdoor adventure, and fun festivals, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Those in search of a destination that is equal parts an outdoor haven and conveniently walkable should head to Chester, a small, welcoming town with a selection of convenient amenities such as restaurants, cafes, and local stores.

Those looking to enjoy some fishing and hunting while in Chester have ample opportunity to do so. The Marias River and Tiber Dam boast a scenic location, with Lake Elwell stocked well for fishing fans to test their luck at catching walleye, northern pike, and perch. If you'd like to try catching something a little larger, head out into the surrounding land, where you can hunt for deer, antelope, and birds.

Fishing isn't the only thing that can be enjoyed at Lake Elwell. It is also a popular spot for boating, swimming, and even water skiing. This is available between spring and fall, as the winter season is a little too cold to head out into the water, but it's an incredibly refreshing opportunity during the hot summer season!