Montana's Idyllic Lakeside City Has Abundant Orchards, Outdoor Adventure, And Fun Festivals

Nested among the majestic mountainous ranges giving Montana its name and the largest cluster of National forests in the U.S., Polson is a perfect hub for adventure. When it comes to the great outdoors, Montana doesn't need any introduction, but while the Glacier National Park with its hidden passages and alpine views is on everyone's radar, smaller and lesser-trod locations like Polson are as unsung as they are special. Casting its small reflection on Flathead Lake, the city's fertile land is fed by none other than the largest freshwater body in the Western U.S. Its number one delicacy, the Flathead cherry, owes its unique sweet flavor and texture to the micro-climate of this bountiful lake. This nectar-sweet, scarlet fruit is so celebrated it even gets its own festival in late July, with orchard owners selling their delicious wares alongside quirky, fun activities such as the annual 'cherry pit spitting' competition.

Polson is located in the Flathead Indian Reservation, home to the Bitterroot Salish, Kootenai, and Upper Pend d'Oreilles tribes (shortened as CSTK). The spiritual interaction with the land that native tribes have cultivated for centuries is still alive in the preservation efforts of the beautiful natural landscape of the area, from monitoring water quality to implementing species protection within the lake.

You can reach Polson from Missoula, about an hour's drive away, or from Spokane, named among the top underrated cities by savvy travelers. The city of Spokane, Washington is about 200 miles away through some of the most scenic landscapes the West has to offer, following the course of the Coeur D'Alene river which culminates in Idaho. If you're a golf fan, you are likely to associate the county surrounding Coeur D'Alene with the world-famous Idaho resort with a legendary 14th hole.