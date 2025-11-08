Montana's Idyllic Lakeside City Has Abundant Orchards, Outdoor Adventure, And Fun Festivals
Nested among the majestic mountainous ranges giving Montana its name and the largest cluster of National forests in the U.S., Polson is a perfect hub for adventure. When it comes to the great outdoors, Montana doesn't need any introduction, but while the Glacier National Park with its hidden passages and alpine views is on everyone's radar, smaller and lesser-trod locations like Polson are as unsung as they are special. Casting its small reflection on Flathead Lake, the city's fertile land is fed by none other than the largest freshwater body in the Western U.S. Its number one delicacy, the Flathead cherry, owes its unique sweet flavor and texture to the micro-climate of this bountiful lake. This nectar-sweet, scarlet fruit is so celebrated it even gets its own festival in late July, with orchard owners selling their delicious wares alongside quirky, fun activities such as the annual 'cherry pit spitting' competition.
Polson is located in the Flathead Indian Reservation, home to the Bitterroot Salish, Kootenai, and Upper Pend d'Oreilles tribes (shortened as CSTK). The spiritual interaction with the land that native tribes have cultivated for centuries is still alive in the preservation efforts of the beautiful natural landscape of the area, from monitoring water quality to implementing species protection within the lake.
You can reach Polson from Missoula, about an hour's drive away, or from Spokane, named among the top underrated cities by savvy travelers. The city of Spokane, Washington is about 200 miles away through some of the most scenic landscapes the West has to offer, following the course of the Coeur D'Alene river which culminates in Idaho. If you're a golf fan, you are likely to associate the county surrounding Coeur D'Alene with the world-famous Idaho resort with a legendary 14th hole.
Explore cherry orchards around Polson and take part in local festivals
While the land of the shining mountains — as it's often nicknamed — is a popular mecca for lovers of winter sports, including skiing, snowboarding, and ice climbing, it's no wonder many prefer to visit during the warmer summer months (from July to September), instead of braving the harsh Montana winters with temperatures as low as -50 degrees Fahrenheit. Those who plan a summer getaway to the state are rewarded with cool festivals, cultural events, and more outdoors adventures than you can stuff a weekend with.
Polson is home to dozens of cherry orchards, some of which you can visit during blossom season in mid-May. The explosion of ivory-white blossoms sprouting from the ebony-barked cherry trees is not only a sight to behold, but a full 360-degree sensory experience due to the fragrance emanated by the flowers. Farms like Getman's Orchard and Bowman Orchard offer a U-pick option during harvest in July, and are, of course, represented at the annual Flathead Cherry Festival held in downtown Polson. As important as the Fourth of July for local growers and foodies alike, the festival goes beyond the city's beloved stone fruit; you have artisanal conserves on sale, works by local artists, craft stalls and, yes, even a Cherry Pit Spitting Contest anyone can take part in.
Celebrated for its snow-capped delights and winter activities, Missoula is also a wildly underrated destination during the spring and summer. This is when local festivals fill the streets of Montana's 'culture hub', and the river is warm enough to enjoy kayaking, swimming, and floating. Lesser trod than Missoula, Polson has something the former is lacking: access to the majestic 28-mile-long lake.
Visit Polson for heaps of outdoor adventures
The outline of the Mission Mountains to the East makes Polson a living postcard of glistening water, frost-kissed peaks, and verdant valleys waiting to be explored. Clinging to the pristine shores of Flathead Lake, Polson is a paradise for fans of water sports. If you want to glide peacefully, swim, and marvel at the scenery, you can join a flatwater float trip departing from Buffalo Bridge to Sloans Bridge with Flathead Raft Company. The company also organizes a wide variety of adrenaline-filled adventures, including kayaking, riverboarding, and whitewater rafting –sure to give you a thrill, but not for the faint-hearted.
Venture further afield in the Mission valley to visit the CSKT Bison Range, where as many as 500 head of bison live and roam free on almost 19,000 acres of tribal lands. You can access the range and pay the required entry fee from two points: the Visitor Center in Missoula or the Front Gate Kiosk. Once you're in, the best way to explore is by having your own self-drive bison safari, either down the Red Prairie Drive or Red Sleep Drive. Opening hours depend strictly on seasonality and weather conditions, so be sure to always check ahead on the CSKT Bison Range official website.
Save an afternoon for birdwatching in Ninepipe National Wildlife Refuge, where over 200 species of birds have been spotted, including northern harriers, meadowlarks, and short-eared owls. If scanning the skies looking for winged friends is not your thing, check out the spectacular views from the Seli'š Ksanka Qlispe' Dam, formerly known as Kerr Dam, a vital source of renewable energy which generates hydroelectric power directly from the lake.