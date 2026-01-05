Washington's Scenic Beach Right Next To Camano Island State Park Has Trails And A Cafe
About 60 miles north of Seattle lies Island County, composed of nine islands in the Puget Sound. The second-largest of these (after idyllic Whidbey Island) is Camano Island. Connected to the mainland by bridge, Camano Island shelters a duo of neighboring state parks, Camano Island State Park and Cama Beach Historical State Park. Occupying nearly 500 acres, Cama Beach Historical State Park is a hub for outdoor adventure. Visitors can enjoy leisurely beach days on Cama Beach, hike miles of nature trails through the park's forests, go fishing in the Saratoga Passage, and savor scenic meals at the Cama Beach Cafe.
The scenic shoreline of Cama Beach Historical State Park has drawn summer vacationers for nearly a century. In the 1930s, a wealthy entrepreneur built the Cama Beach Resort here, which became a beloved summertime getaway for fishing and boating. Though the resort shuttered in 1989, the property later became Cama Beach Historical State Park in 2008. The resort's historic cabins and boathouse were still in use until their closure in 2024.
Cama Beach Historical State Park is a 1.5-hour drive north of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Even closer is Paine Field Airport, one of America's best small airports, which is a 55-minute drive from the park and receives nonstop flights from western US cities. The state park is open from 8 a.m. to dusk year-round, and a day pass to the park costs $10 per vehicle. The best time to visit is July and August when the high temperatures hover around 74 degrees Fahrenheit, and there is little rain.
What to see and do at Cama Beach State Park
Cama Beach Historical State Park is a blissful day or weekend trip from Seattle, offering a taste of nostalgic island living. The park's nearly 5,500 feet of shoreline (about a mile) is flanked by a rocky bluff and fringed by Douglas fir trees. Overlooking the scenic Whidbey Island across the Saratoga Passage, visitors can sunbathe on the shore or swim in the refreshing waters. "It was so pretty!" wrote a Tripadvisor reviewer of the beach. "We saw a lot of crabs, starfish, and clams! We even found an alive sand dollar!"
While there is no longer a water sports rental kiosk on site, Camano Island Adventures can deliver kayaks and paddleboards to the state park for aquatic adventures in the Saratoga Passage. Fishing and crabbing are also permitted at the park with a proper license. The waters off the coast of Camano Island are known for their seasonal populations of salmon, while anglers can also catch trout, sturgeon, and more year-round.
Head inland to explore the 15 miles of nature trails that weave through the park, either on foot or by bike. The easy 1.4-mile Cranberry Lake Trail leads to the eastern edge of the park, which reveals the picturesque Cranberry Lake, a pristine habitat for beavers. For a more extensive hike, head out on the Cama Beach Marine View Loop and Cranberry Lake route, a nearly 5-mile trail through the woods that runs alongside the bluff for Saratoga Passage panoramas and eventually ends near Cranberry Lake. To see more of Camano Island, take the mile-long path that connects Cama Beach Historical State Park to Camano Island State Park, from where you can spot Mount Rainier, Washington's highest summit, known as the "Crown of the Pacific Northwest."
Where to eat and stay near Cama Beach State Park
In the heart of the state park, Cama Beach Cafe boasts a prime perch promising spectacular water views from its cozy dining room and alfresco patio. Open from Friday through Sunday for breakfast and lunch year-round, the cafe's kitchen serves up hearty, homemade specialties. Begin your morning with the fan-favorite biscuit and gravy, Swedish pancakes, or eggs Benedict, alongside sweet treats like cinnamon rolls, blueberry scones, or banana-Nutella muffins. Come lunchtime, classic Reubens and BTAS (bacon, tomato, avocado, and spinach) sandwiches, as well as fresh soups and salads, are on the menu to fuel outdoor adventures in the state park.
Since the original cabins have now closed, guests may not camp within Cama Beach Historical State Park. The neighboring Camano Island State Park does allow camping with 77 campsites and five forest cabins. However, groups can rent properties near Cama Beach Historical State Park on Airbnb, such as this spacious waterfront home that can sleep up to 8 guests and is nestled between the two Camano Island state parks. An even larger option is the 10-bedroom Camano Island Inn, perched above a small beach, which boasts luxe amenities in the rooms, such as outdoor hot tubs. Airbnb guests can visit Cama Beach Cafe for breakfast and lunch, and the Blue Heron Kitchen & Bar for dinner, which is about a 10-minute drive from Cama Beach Historical State Park.