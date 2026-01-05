Washington's Scenic Beach Right Next To Camano Island State Park Has Trails And A Cafe

About 60 miles north of Seattle lies Island County, composed of nine islands in the Puget Sound. The second-largest of these (after idyllic Whidbey Island) is Camano Island. Connected to the mainland by bridge, Camano Island shelters a duo of neighboring state parks, Camano Island State Park and Cama Beach Historical State Park. Occupying nearly 500 acres, Cama Beach Historical State Park is a hub for outdoor adventure. Visitors can enjoy leisurely beach days on Cama Beach, hike miles of nature trails through the park's forests, go fishing in the Saratoga Passage, and savor scenic meals at the Cama Beach Cafe.

The scenic shoreline of Cama Beach Historical State Park has drawn summer vacationers for nearly a century. In the 1930s, a wealthy entrepreneur built the Cama Beach Resort here, which became a beloved summertime getaway for fishing and boating. Though the resort shuttered in 1989, the property later became Cama Beach Historical State Park in 2008. The resort's historic cabins and boathouse were still in use until their closure in 2024.

Cama Beach Historical State Park is a 1.5-hour drive north of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Even closer is Paine Field Airport, one of America's best small airports, which is a 55-minute drive from the park and receives nonstop flights from western US cities. The state park is open from 8 a.m. to dusk year-round, and a day pass to the park costs $10 per vehicle. The best time to visit is July and August when the high temperatures hover around 74 degrees Fahrenheit, and there is little rain.