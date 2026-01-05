The Cheapest Tourist-Friendly US City To Fly To Out Of Chicago In January

After an undoubtedly busy holiday period, why not escape from the hustle and bustle of Chicago with a spontaneous trip? Even just a quick weekend getaway is warranted before returning to the day-to-day grind. It's generally recommended to avoid flying on the worst days of the year, such as over the holidays, but you may be surprised to know you can fly to popular U.S. cities from central hub Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD) for under $100 this January. In fact, right now New York City is the cheapest tourist-friendly city you can visit this January if you're flying out of Chicago.

It should be noted we landed on NYC thanks in part to our distinction of the destination being "popular" and "tourist-friendly." It could be cheaper to fly to remote towns with regional carriers, but you want to live the good life, right? Luckily, after comparing flights and fares from Kayak, Skyscanner, and Google Flights, the Big Apple consistently appeared as the least expensive destination to fly to out of Chicago O'Hare. At the time of writing, round-trip tickets for the last week of January are listed as low as $58 on Google Flights. Talk about a sweet deal!