My 5 Favorite Spots In Atlanta For Dining On A Budget, According To A Local

If you've ever been in and around the greater Atlanta metro area, you know that the city is full of great places to eat. From luxurious dining establishments to chiller spots like the Busy Bee Cafe — a historic soul food restaurant with hip-hop royalty on its walls – there's something unique and delicious around every corner. However, depending on where you are, these eateries can be a bit pricey, especially if you're closer to central Atlanta neighborhoods such as Midtown or Downtown.

Since I moved to Atlanta in 2021, I've sampled many restaurants in the city. Not only do I seek out new places to try on my own, but I also work as a casino party dealer, which takes me to every corner of the city. When I'm in an unfamiliar area, I'm always on the lookout for a potential new favorite, and I've built up a roster of delicious and affordable spots.

Eating out in Atlanta doesn't have to break the bank, but you shouldn't sacrifice quality just to save a buck or two. I've rounded up my five favorite spots in the greater metro area for dining on a budget — These places are much better than any McDonald's or greasy spoon diner.