My 5 Favorite Spots In Atlanta For Dining On A Budget, According To A Local
If you've ever been in and around the greater Atlanta metro area, you know that the city is full of great places to eat. From luxurious dining establishments to chiller spots like the Busy Bee Cafe — a historic soul food restaurant with hip-hop royalty on its walls – there's something unique and delicious around every corner. However, depending on where you are, these eateries can be a bit pricey, especially if you're closer to central Atlanta neighborhoods such as Midtown or Downtown.
Since I moved to Atlanta in 2021, I've sampled many restaurants in the city. Not only do I seek out new places to try on my own, but I also work as a casino party dealer, which takes me to every corner of the city. When I'm in an unfamiliar area, I'm always on the lookout for a potential new favorite, and I've built up a roster of delicious and affordable spots.
Eating out in Atlanta doesn't have to break the bank, but you shouldn't sacrifice quality just to save a buck or two. I've rounded up my five favorite spots in the greater metro area for dining on a budget — These places are much better than any McDonald's or greasy spoon diner.
The Varsity — Downtown Atlanta
"What'll ya have?" This phrase greets you as soon as you approach the counter in this vibrant and historic fast food restaurant. If you've ever driven along the I-85 corridor through the center of the city, it's impossible to miss the massive neon sign on the side of the freeway. The original building was constructed in 1928, and the one that still operates today is the world's largest drive-in diner, as well as a historic Southern gem.
But it's not just the building that gives off an old-school vibe. The menu is just as simple and effective as it was almost a century ago. Hot dogs, burgers, and the Varsity's world-famous orange drink, which you can get frozen and mixed with vanilla shake mix. The first time I went to the Varsity was when I visited the largest aquarium in America, the Georgia Aquarium. Since then, I have always made sure to add a Frosted Orange to my order — it's just that good.
As with many other iconic restaurants (like In-N-Out in California), The Varsity boasts a not-so-secret menu, complete with its own lingo. For example, a Red Dog is a hot dog with only ketchup, while a Regular C Dog comes with chili, mustard, and ketchup. Similarly, a Mary Brown Steak is a burger with no bun, while a Glorified Steak is a burger with mayo, lettuce, and tomato. But don't worry if you're not hip to the Varsity's slang; you'll still get a delicious (and cheap) meal no matter how you order.
Hankook Taqueria — West Midtown
Midtown is one of Atlanta's most walkable districts with festival beats and rooftop bites, and many of the restaurants are relatively chic and expensive. However, if you know where to look, you can find cheap eats to satisfy your wallet and your stomach. Hankook Taqueria, for example, is in a more industrial part of the city, so it's away from the hustle and bustle of downtown and parking is much easier to find. I happened to come across it while working an event nearby, and I was floored by both the flavors and the price.
Authentic tacos can be somewhat hard to find in Atlanta, as the city is better known for wings. However, Hankook takes tacos to new and exciting places, merging both Korean BBQ and Mexican cuisine. Atlanta is starting to collect specialty taco places, with other joints like Rreal Tacos and Torchy's Tacos staking their claims. However, Hankook is a bit more affordable, with a two-taco plate (with fries) costing $10 at the time of this writing. The flavors are fabulous, with options like beef bulgogi, calamari, and panko-crusted mahi.
If, for whatever reason, tacos and burritos aren't your thing, Hankook offers loaded fries (the kimchi fries with bulgogi beef are incredible) and Korean street food faves like bibim-bop and ko-kuma (fried Korean sweet potatoes).
PONKO Chicken — Inman Park
These days, there are so many ways to prepare chicken that it's kind of impressive how one type of meat can deliver such a diverse range of dishes. You might assume all the fried chicken in town would be akin to KFC or Popeyes, with individual pieces covered in breading and seasoning. However, PONKO Chicken does things a little differently by incorporating a Japanese preparation style.
Although I find breast meat to be pretty dry, PONKO has unlocked a magical secret to ensure each piece is both expertly breaded and extra juicy. While I've only had the (delicious) chicken plate, you can also opt for a fried chicken sandwich, grilled chicken, or a salad with chopped chicken on top. The three-piece plate is big enough for most people, as it comes with two sides, including rice, fries, sweet potato fries, or potato chips. Plus, it's less than $15 (at the time of this writing), so it's one of the most affordable lunch spots in this part of town.
Beyond the chicken plate, PONKO's menu offers more diverse options like fried pickles, a fried hot dog, and even fried tofu if you're looking to avoid meat. You can even get tacos slathered in PONKO's proprietary jalapeno crema, which is the perfect blend of spicy and creamy.
La Mixteca Tamale House — West Midtown
Although I love tacos and burritos, there's always been a special place in my heart (and my belly) for tamales. Unfortunately, trying to find good tamales is a challenge. So, once I discovered La Mixteca, I knew it would become one of my favorite spots.
This particular location is just a 10-minute walk from Hankook, so if you're ever in the industrial part of West Midtown, you have plenty of options for delicious and affordable spots. I've also been to the La Mixteca in Suwanee, but that's part of a gas station; this one is much nicer (but still budget friendly).
Because La Mixteca specializes in tamales, I was floored by the selection. I'm used to just having pork or chicken as options, but this place also has quesabirria (marinated beef), vegetarian, pina colada, and even strawberry tamales if you're looking for something a bit sweeter. The restaurant is also perfect for a hearty Mexican breakfast, as you can get a breakfast burrito, chilaquiles (my favorite morning dish), or multiple varieties of egg dishes. So far, everything I've had is delicious, and my bill is always $20 or less.
Woody's CheeseSteaks — Midtown
When in doubt, sandwich places are always good for an affordable meal, especially when the sandwich is large and packed full of meat and fixings. I happened to try Woody's while I was working an event in the area at the behest of one of my co-workers. I've never been a huge fan of cheesesteaks, but after ordering the original Philly from here, I realized what I've been missing out on.
This particular location is iconic, with a massive wooden sign out front, letting you know that you can buy subs, hot dogs, sausages, and ice cream. Best of all, despite its iconic status, the prices are still very reasonable, and you can expect to spend around $10 to $15 for a full meal. However, if you get one of the fabulous milkshakes, expect to spend closer to $20.
In addition to the original and chicken cheesesteak sandwiches, the sausages and hot dogs are another compelling reason to add Woody's to your culinary itinerary. Rather than serving plain dogs with condiments, they're loaded with chili, coleslaw, onions, and peppers. My favorite is the Italian sausage, which comes with bell peppers, onions, provolone cheese, and spicy mustard. One word of warning, though: The seating area here is pretty small, so it can get crowded easily when it gets busy. However, this location is practically next to Piedmont Park, so you can get your food to go and enjoy the greenery as a backdrop.