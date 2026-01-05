The 5 Most Affordable Hotels Near Times Square With Rave Reviews

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

2025's best U.S. winter destination, New York City, is certainly not known for its affordability. When travelers usually look for places to stay in the Big Apple, their best bet is somewhere far from high-traffic tourist spots, like Times Square. However, for some travelers, this is exactly where they want to be. Right in the middle of the hustle and bustle, right next to the action. That way, you have easy access to all the NYC tourist traps — I mean, all the NYC hotspots.

Jokes aside, staying near Times Square does allow you to be conveniently located to Broadway, Rockefeller Center, Central Park, and tons of other Midtown Manhattan must-sees. Usually, this means splurging on hotels that cost over $1,000 a night. However, we've done some digging to find the best hotels near Times Square for your wallet. We prioritized looking for affordable nightly prices at places that had overwhelmingly positive reviews, so you don't have to sacrifice quality for a bargain. After all, the best way to channel your inner New Yorker is to get a bit thrifty.