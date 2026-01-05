The 5 Most Affordable Hotels Near Times Square With Rave Reviews
2025's best U.S. winter destination, New York City, is certainly not known for its affordability. When travelers usually look for places to stay in the Big Apple, their best bet is somewhere far from high-traffic tourist spots, like Times Square. However, for some travelers, this is exactly where they want to be. Right in the middle of the hustle and bustle, right next to the action. That way, you have easy access to all the NYC tourist traps — I mean, all the NYC hotspots.
Jokes aside, staying near Times Square does allow you to be conveniently located to Broadway, Rockefeller Center, Central Park, and tons of other Midtown Manhattan must-sees. Usually, this means splurging on hotels that cost over $1,000 a night. However, we've done some digging to find the best hotels near Times Square for your wallet. We prioritized looking for affordable nightly prices at places that had overwhelmingly positive reviews, so you don't have to sacrifice quality for a bargain. After all, the best way to channel your inner New Yorker is to get a bit thrifty.
JG Time Hotel by JGSTAY Times Square
The fifth-best hotel on our list is JG Time Hotel by JGSTAY. This hotel has the New York vibe down pat, from Broadway murals to the teeny tiny accommodation space. With rooms between 100 and 185 square feet, you'll really get a taste of the cramped New York experience. Despite the small room size, visitors raved about their visit to the JG Time Hotel. One review from Rosemary Hobson on Google Reviews praises the convenient and quiet location in the heart of New York City, saying, "Our room was very clean, and the bed was extremely comfortable. We were near shops, restaurants and felt safe in the area. It was also surprisingly quiet at night, which was a plus!"
Booking at JG Time Hotel is ultra affordable, with some rooms going for as low as $108 per night on Hotels.com. While this is the most affordable option on the list, it lands in fifth place for its lack of elevators and small rooms. However, guests who stayed didn't seem to mind. One Google Review from Kristopher Micinski reads, "Although the hotel does not have an elevator (thus lots of stair walking), I really liked the hotel. The folks at the front desks were nice, and the room was very clean." It seems as though the location and affordability of this hotel outweigh the minor inconveniences at JG Time Hotel.
Pod Times Square
A similarly small and affordable hotel offers rooms between $109 and $139 a night on Hotels.com. Pod Times Square is perfect for solo travelers or young duos who don't mind close quarters when looking for a place to stay. Branding themselves as "shamelessly affordable," Pod Hotels still don't compromise affordability for quality. One review from Krystin G says, "Loved my stay. The rooms are great, cozy, and modern. I got in super early from an overnight flight and was able to check in early at no charge. Later, the amazing Sahar upgraded me to a nicer room and a higher floor with an incredible view." From the visitor review photos, you can see the stunning views from the Pod rooms, with glittering city lights and optimal sunset viewing points.
The hotel also has a swanky lobby bar, a great spot to decompress after a long day of wandering NYC's sights. Keep in mind that the Pod hotel rooms are intentionally small for travelers who don't plan to spend much time in the room. Some travelers even excitedly embrace the small pod rooms, with one reviewer, Alexander Vickers, going as far as to say, "I got a POD bunk bed room. It was 100% the NYC experience of living in a broom closet. You MUST experience this." However if you're not so excited about sleeping in a bunk bed, Pod does offer "Pod Pads," or apartment-style hotel rooms that should offer some more wiggle room, but will certainly be pricier.
Radio City Apartments
Practically equidistant between Times Square and Rockefeller Center, the Radio City Apartments are full of vintage New York charm. Built in 1904, the apartments feel like a step back in New York history. In addition to its classy decor, the hotel offers great proximity to New York landmarks. One TripAdvisor review from Becky S says, "Location was great for access to theaters, Times Square, subway, restaurants. Room was clean and spacious with kitchen, stove, microwave, fridge, coffee maker, and tea kettle."
Contrary to the first two hotels on our list, the Radio City Apartments have a bit more room to spread out in, plus some rooms even come equipped with full kitchens. On Booking.com you can book a queen-sized studio for $152 a night; however, most rooms fluctuate between the $200-$300 range.
One Google Review from David Francis says, "I reserved a queen-size room and was pleasantly surprised that it included a kitchen area with a full-size refrigerator, stove, microwave oven, and coffee maker. Friendly staff. Incredible location in Times Square." If you're looking for a 20th-century NYC gem, the Radio City Apartments check off all the boxes.
Ameritania Hotel at Times Square
In second place on our list is the Ameritania Hotel. From the grand front entrance to the funky red interior, you'll forget that you're paying less than $250 a night for a New York hotel. Google reviewer Jenny Lawson raved about the Ameritania, saying, "We had a wonderful stay at the Ameritania Hotel! The hotel was incredibly clean, charming, and full of character, making it feel both stylish and welcoming." With rooms starting at $164 a night on the Ameritania Hotel website, there are accommodations for every kind of New York Tourist.
Guests are particularly appreciative of the service they received from staff. One Google reviewer, Curtis U, wrote, "Before arriving, we had a special request for the staff, and they were more than happy to accommodate to our request. The staff were helpful in holding our bags upon checking out before leaving for the airport later in the day, as well." Additionally, another Google review from Cory Cooper says, "First off, I can't say enough about the friendly service. Majib was great at check-in, and Saaid helped with questions I had. They were always friendly and willing to help." With reviews like that, it makes sense why they were the winners of the 2024 TripAdvisor Traveler's Choice Award.
Belvedere Hotel
First on our list for the best affordable Times Square Hotel goes to the Belvedere Hotel, with rooms available for as low as $135 a night on Booking.com. This 1920s Art Deco boutique hotel offers surprisingly spacious rooms by New York City standards, complete with amenities such as an ironing board, desk, and even a kitchenette featuring a fridge and microwave. One Google reviewer, Lee Caldwell, emphasized their surprise at how nice their stay at the Belvedere Hotel was for the price they paid, saying, "The room was roomy and very nicely furnished. The amenities in the room were nice... Not only a great value but a great room."
Located in Hell's Kitchen, the Belvedere Hotel is within proximity of all of the Times Square attractions you know and love. Google reviewer Lydia Flatt raved about the hotel's location, noting, "It was located centrally to everything you would want to see. We walked to Times Square, Radio City Music Hall, Rockefeller Center, and so many more noteworthy places! Many great places to eat within a very short distance, subway stations just a block or two away as well."
Methodology
Research began by searching "most affordable hotels near Times Square" on Google Travel. A batch of hotels was selected for their low nightly prices and high reviews. The prices given by Google Travel were then verified through the hotel's website, or reliable third-party sites like Booking.com, Expedia, or Hotels.com. Note that this article was written in December 2025, and prices may fluctuate as time continues.
Since prices are always subject to change, the five affordable hotels chosen were ranked based on overall rating, positivity in reviews, and value of the hotel (based on size, cleanliness, location, etc.) rather than price point.