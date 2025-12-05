9 NYC Tourist Traps To Avoid On A Visit To Times Square

Real New Yorkers tend to avoid Times Square like the plague. According to Times Square Billboard, the neon-lit destination gets 131 million visitors annually, from nations all over the world. That is around 360,000 people walking on the narrow sidewalks daily, stopping for prolonged periods to admire the lights and electric atmosphere. As you would expect, busy locals who need to go about their daily lives as efficiently as possible hate these crowds. Retailers and businesses in the area do not agree.

For them, the more traffic the destination gets, the more profit they can make from visitors excited to experience the famous area. Some of these businesses may even offer good value. However, many are exorbitantly overpriced, a major characteristic of tourist traps, historically known to squeeze the most profit from as many unsuspecting visitors as possible while delivering mediocre value. The result is a slew of disappointed visitors who ranked Times Square the top tourist trap in the world in a study by Preply, calling it names like "underwhelming" and "overrated."

While many of Times Square's tourist traps fall under the overpriced umbrella, others are best avoided for other reasons. Some are generic and unrepresentative of local culture or history. Some are traps because visitors typically feel disappointed after seeing them. One exception is "Midnight Moment," one of the world's longest-running digital art shows, but this isn't the only Times Square attraction worth seeing. All it takes is a bit of research for visitors to find which attractions are tourist traps and which ones are worth both your time and money. Using our personal experience and data from travel forums and travel boards, we've come up with a list of disappointing attractions to avoid — with suggestions on what to do instead.