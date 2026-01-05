Minnesota's Quirky Little City Has An Eccentric Museum, A Giant Attraction, And Tasty Craft Beers
Next time you take a long drive across America in search of unique roadside stops, consider checking out one of Minnesota's quirkier destinations. The charming little city of Blue Earth is home to a beloved giant, interesting museums, and delicious local brews. Aside from a lively visitor center, this quiet community has peaceful parks and picturesque downtown streets, lined with brick buildings and vibrant murals. You'll feel the spirit of Midwestern Americana here, just minutes away from eco-friendly family farms and kitschy roadside art.
Visitors can see beautiful buildings around the city, such as a historic 19th-century courthouse and an array of old churches in various architectural styles. The Wakefield House is a lovely museum (and former home of James B. Wakefield) built in the late 1860s. Guests can tour the house on Tuesdays and Thursdays, as well as nearby historic buildings, including the blacksmith shop, school, and post office. The Faribault County Historical Society currently maintains 10 buildings in Blue Earth's historic district, all open to the public.
There are some unusual milestones that set Blue Earth apart from many other American destinations. In fact, it is where Chocolate Dream ice cream was invented, and the first stained-glass window was installed in Minnesota. However, some might be familiar with the city for a bigger reason. Although a far cry from the neon nostalgia on Route 66, there are some larger-than-life attractions to appreciate around Blue Earth, one being a jolly giant with a 48-inch smile.
Visit a Jolly Green Giant statue and museum
Blue Earth can be easily found along Interstate 90 in Faribault County. It is located near the southern border of the state, 120 miles south of Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport. You'll know you have arrived in Blue Earth when you see the green giant. That's right, the famous Jolly Green Giant who brought you peas and green beans in a can. Not only is the city home to this gigantic statue, but it also houses a robust collection of Jolly Green Giant memorabilia in a local museum.
The Jolly Green Giant statue is a whopping 55.5 feet tall, welcoming travelers to Blue Earth since 1979. You can visit the Giant Welcome Center & Museum to see this enormous effigy in all its splendor and learn more about the history of this iconic household brand. The museum showcases vintage adverts and pop culture artifacts of the Jolly Green Giant and Sprout, his smaller sidekick. The statue provides a picture-perfect opportunity to take a selfie with this massive icon; just climb the steps and pose between his feet.
Visitors can learn about the ambassador for this canned vegetable company through photographs and exhibits, including a timeline of the brand's origins and cultural impact over the years. There is also old canning equipment on display, along with exhibits on canning history. You can purchase T-shirts, toys, and other Green Giant artifacts at the museum gift shop. Entry to the museum is free. As a bonus, you will also encounter sporadic statues of Sprout around Blue Earth, donning different outfits.
Enjoy carefully crafted local brews in Blue Earth
Now that you've learned a healthy bit of history about the Jolly Green Giant and stocked up on merch from the museum, it's time to sample some of the refreshing craft beers this charming destination has to offer (as quirky as Blue Earth is, you won't find a U.S. beer spa here). Pete's Blue Dirt Road Bar & Grill is a cool place to hang out and enjoy refreshing brews over dinner and drinks. Pete's has delicious daily specials, a full bar, and live music on weekends.
Lost Saint Brewing Company is a family-owned craft beer brewery that features live music, comedians, and trivia nights. You'll find a variety of flavors here, including seasonal pumpkin ales and adult seltzers. Founded by beer aficionado Mike Lahti, Lost Saint focuses on uniting the community and creating an idyllic space for social gatherings. This delightful neighborhood brewery is open Thursday through Sunday. Make sure to take home a few extra bottles of your favorite craft beer blends for when you debut your new Jolly Green Giant souvenir pint glasses.