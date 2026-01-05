Minnesota's Quirky Little City Has An Eccentric Museum, A Giant Attraction, And Tasty Craft Beers

Next time you take a long drive across America in search of unique roadside stops, consider checking out one of Minnesota's quirkier destinations. The charming little city of Blue Earth is home to a beloved giant, interesting museums, and delicious local brews. Aside from a lively visitor center, this quiet community has peaceful parks and picturesque downtown streets, lined with brick buildings and vibrant murals. You'll feel the spirit of Midwestern Americana here, just minutes away from eco-friendly family farms and kitschy roadside art.

Visitors can see beautiful buildings around the city, such as a historic 19th-century courthouse and an array of old churches in various architectural styles. The Wakefield House is a lovely museum (and former home of James B. Wakefield) built in the late 1860s. Guests can tour the house on Tuesdays and Thursdays, as well as nearby historic buildings, including the blacksmith shop, school, and post office. The Faribault County Historical Society currently maintains 10 buildings in Blue Earth's historic district, all open to the public.

There are some unusual milestones that set Blue Earth apart from many other American destinations. In fact, it is where Chocolate Dream ice cream was invented, and the first stained-glass window was installed in Minnesota. However, some might be familiar with the city for a bigger reason. Although a far cry from the neon nostalgia on Route 66, there are some larger-than-life attractions to appreciate around Blue Earth, one being a jolly giant with a 48-inch smile.