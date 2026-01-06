Florida's 5 Best Hotels With Ocean Views In Fort Lauderdale, According To Guests

Fort Lauderdale, also known as the "Venice of America," is a popular vacation spot on the east coast of Florida, known for its 300 miles of inland waterways and gorgeous beaches. While it does have a pretty intense spring break party scene, Fort Lauderdale has evolved in recent years to offer upscale experiences for travelers seeking a dose of beachfront sophistication. Packed with artsy experiences and breathtaking city sights, Fort Lauderdale is a great place to soak up the Florida sunshine.

Getting there is fairly straightforward, especially if you can fly into Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. At just about 5.8 miles from downtown, it is a far more convenient option than flying into Miami International Airport, which is about 30 miles south. Once you're there, you'll find that many hotels offer a shuttle service to and from the airport. Or, you can easily find a taxi to get to where you need to go. Rental cars are also easy to arrange.

But how do you decide where to stay? There are so many hotels along the coast of Fort Lauderdale, and they each offer something new and special to your experience. To help narrow down the choices, we compiled a list of the top five highly rated hotels with beachfront locations or ocean-facing rooms, each suited to a different style of traveler, from luxury-focused getaways to family-friendly stays. With any luck, one of these options will be the perfect location for you