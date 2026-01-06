Florida's 5 Best Hotels With Ocean Views In Fort Lauderdale, According To Guests
Fort Lauderdale, also known as the "Venice of America," is a popular vacation spot on the east coast of Florida, known for its 300 miles of inland waterways and gorgeous beaches. While it does have a pretty intense spring break party scene, Fort Lauderdale has evolved in recent years to offer upscale experiences for travelers seeking a dose of beachfront sophistication. Packed with artsy experiences and breathtaking city sights, Fort Lauderdale is a great place to soak up the Florida sunshine.
Getting there is fairly straightforward, especially if you can fly into Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. At just about 5.8 miles from downtown, it is a far more convenient option than flying into Miami International Airport, which is about 30 miles south. Once you're there, you'll find that many hotels offer a shuttle service to and from the airport. Or, you can easily find a taxi to get to where you need to go. Rental cars are also easy to arrange.
But how do you decide where to stay? There are so many hotels along the coast of Fort Lauderdale, and they each offer something new and special to your experience. To help narrow down the choices, we compiled a list of the top five highly rated hotels with beachfront locations or ocean-facing rooms, each suited to a different style of traveler, from luxury-focused getaways to family-friendly stays. With any luck, one of these options will be the perfect location for you
Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach for best overall experience
The Conrad Fort Lauderdale is a Hilton resort with its own exclusive stretch of Fort Lauderdale Beach. Opened in 2017, this resort has a 24-story tower with close to 300 suites, many of which include condo-like amenities such as full kitchens, along with views of the Atlantic Ocean. With a gym, spa, direct beach access, and plenty of shopping, dining, and leisure activities nearby, the Conrad Fort Lauderdale offers the best overall experience, according to guests. On major sites like Tripadvisor, this hotel currently has a rating of 4.6 stars out of almost 2,000 reviews, with many praising its friendly, attentive staff and premium location.
One reviewer on the platform noted that the service and setting made their stay "outstanding from start to finish," highlighting the modern rooms and beachfront location. "This hotel delivers exactly what you expect from a luxury brand — and then goes beyond it," they wrote. "Exceptional service, beautiful surroundings, and thoughtful details throughout. We can't wait to return." Another reviewer raved, "Great location near restaurants, shopping, and beach front." As of this writing, standard suites at Conrad Fort Lauderdale start at $289 before taxes, but rates typically skyrocket during peak season (December through April).
The Ritz-Carlton in Fort Lauderdale for a luxury experience
For one of the best luxury experiences along the Fort Lauderdale coast, try The Ritz-Carlton, Fort Lauderdale, near Florida's most walkable street. With 4.5 stars on Tripadvisor, this hotel is a strong option for those who want a luxury experience, particularly for a romantic getaway or a high-end vacation. The property offers rooms and suites with options for balconies and oceanfront or partial ocean views, as well as access to amenities like the gorgeous Sea La Vie Sundeck, and the sauna, spa, and fitness center with select packages.
This resort is located right along the beach with a connecting skybridge from the hotel to the sea. A previous guest wrote in a Google review: "The entire staff was amazing, the room was massive, and the food was top notch. There was a wedding that weekend and we didn't feel any impact to our experience." They also praised the staff for making them "feel like royalty," adding, "They [the staff] should be brought to Ritz Carlton corporate and should train the entire brand on what excellence looks like."
If you happen to be in Fort Lauderdale for a short time but still want to experience the luxury and class of the Ritz-Carlton, day passes are available via Resort Pass. "I came to the Ritz with a day pass and I must say I wasn't disappointed!" Exclaimed a Google reviewer. "The Ritz Carlton welcomed me like a princess. The valets were really nice and very, very welcoming. The pool staff also took good care of me, always asking if I needed anything without bothering me." If you can spring for a full stay, though, expect to pay upwards of $500 for a standard room.
Pelican Grand Beach Resort for the best family experience
On the quieter north end of Fort Lauderdale, the Pelican Grand Beach Resort stands out as one of the most family-friendly options directly on the strip. With fun features like a rooftop lazy river, a zero-entry pool, and a private beach, this is a great option for families because it offers a break from the adult-oriented vibe of more central locations. But don't think it's out in the middle of nowhere — there are still some restaurants walkable from the hotel; it just feels more private and family-friendly according to guests.
"My wife and I booked an oceanfront king suite for a 2 day getaway at the Grand Pelican, and we could not be more delighted with the experience," wrote one guest on Tripadvisor. "Boy do we plan on coming back! ... From the bartenders, waitresses, housekeepers, etc, The Grand Pelican really has a solid team at the helm of their ship... All in all, for the price that we paid for our two night stay here, we could not be any happier and are highly encouraging family and friends to make the visit."
The Pelican Grand is a great option for families because it always has fun events year-round, many of which are kid-friendly. Activities include games such as giant Jenga, cornhole, and ring toss, as well as Ocean Camp, where kids can learn about the ocean and all that lives in it from a biologist. Other activities are more adult-friendly, like drinks specials geared towards romantic date nights for parents. A range of room options is offered, from luxury to accessible suites. Standard rooms begin at $225.35 per night, not including taxes or resort fees.
The Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort for best value
Fort Lauderdale generally comes with a higher price tag than other Florida vacation destinations, especially the budget-friendly ones. However, there are still some semi-affordable, highly rated options that won't break the bank, particularly if you decide to visit during the shoulder seasons. The Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort – not to be confused with The Westin Fort Lauderdale inland — is one of them. Complete with a heated pool, fitness center, spa, and beachfront access, the Westin stands out as a solid option with 4.6 stars on Tripadvisor out of over 3,500 reviews.
Reviewers on the platform note that it is an older hotel, so some have experienced issues, such as dated decor or amenities. However, others find it worth it for the lower price point. "Overall I like this hotel, and I think it gives you what you want most at an affordable price: centrally located on a beautiful beach, great restaurant and bar, starbucks in the lobby, comfortable bed, well staffed with experienced professionals," writes one reviewer on Tripadvisor. "Seriously, I never had to wait for anything, from the pool bar to the bag check, and the staff gave me everything I asked for with a smile. Housekeeping did a great job with the floors, towels, and beds... I think this hotel makes a great beach vacation accessible to the rest of us."
Because The Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort is in a prime beachfront location, many rooms feature ocean or Intracoastal views. During off-peak seasons, rates can start at around $184.
Sun Tower Hotel & Suites for best hidden gem
If you're looking for a more serene stay, consider the Sun Tower Hotel & Suites, which has 4.5 stars on Tripadvisor from almost 1,000 reviews. This boutique hotel has a direct oceanfront location, with rooms featuring private balconies or verandas. The tropical-themed garden-side pool often feels private and lush, perfect for relaxing. Many rooms also come with kitchenettes or microwaves for extra flexibility at mealtime. Many 2025 reviews from guests call this hotel "a surprising hidden gem" or "secret" place, which stood out to us as a true sign that it's something special.
One reviewer wrote on Tripadvisor, "We went up to the fourth floor to our room, figured out how to open the door, and then there it was ... This beautiful little room that overlooks the ocean with an absolutely gorgeous view. The room was clean and nicely decorated. Crisp, white sheets and lovely white coverlets."
Every room at this resort offers ocean views, whether you choose a standard king or a deluxe suite. Rates start at $249 per night, and there are some great ways to save: Enjoy 15% off when you stay three nights or more, 10% off if you're a Florida resident, and repeat guests get 10% off, too.
Methodology
This article provides a comparative overview of the best beachfront hotels in Fort Lauderdale across five categories: Best overall experience, best luxury experience, best family experience, best value, and best hidden gem. Our analysis focused primarily on guest ratings and reviews on popular travel review sites, including but not limited to Tripadvisor and Google.
Hotels were selected for their direct or near-beachfront locations along Fort Lauderdale Beach, and all have at least 4.4 stars on Tripadvisor. Reviews were then examined for recurring themes, including proximity to restaurants and other activities, service quality, comfort, cleanliness, and amenities.