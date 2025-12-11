Florida's 5 Most Affordable (And Safe) Vacation Destinations

While cities like Miami and Orlando get a lot of the attention in Florida, Jacksonville is actually the state's largest city, with a population of over 1 million. This area is remarkable because of its green spaces and the fact that the St. Johns River runs right through its downtown, meaning both the beach and riverfront are close at hand. That said, you should know there's a difference between Jacksonville and Jacksonville Beach, Florida's giant coastal resort city with water thrills and a 1,300-foot pier.

Because Jacksonville is so big and has so many accommodation types and amenities, planning an affordable vacation here is easy. First, compared to other Florida locations that focus mostly on the upscale market (like Delray Beach or Boca Raton), there's a wide variety of hotels, motels, and vacation home rentals to match any budget in Jacksonville. You can also find many free activities to keep you and your travel companions occupied throughout the trip. Some highlights include hiking or biking along the Jacksonville-Baldwin Trail, strolling through the Riverside Arts Market held on Saturdays, or hanging out in one of the many parks dotted throughout the city. Riverside Park is particularly enchanting, with a duck pond, sports courts, and a playground.

When all else fails, it's always free to venture out to the coastline and sit on the beach. With over 22 miles of white sands, Jacksonville makes it easy to find a relaxing spot and enjoy the sounds of the waves. As far as safety goes, the website Crime Grade.org gives Jacksonville a solid A-, making it safer than 81 percent of other cities in Florida.