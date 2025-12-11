Florida's 5 Most Affordable (And Safe) Vacation Destinations
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
As any American knows, Florida is one of the best states to visit for vacation. With miles of white sand beaches, world-class resorts and attractions, and numerous wildlife areas (like this underrated national park home to many endangered species), the Sunshine State is full of fun for all ages. However, with so many options to choose from, travelers may want to curate their activities based on the type of vacation they're trying to have. For a crowd-free weekend getaway, you can pick from any number of lovely little Florida towns. Alternatively, you can choose regions based on the attractions available.
In this case, though, we're looking for budget-friendly Florida locales that are safe for the whole family. You don't have to settle for subpar activities and amenities to enjoy these places. In some cases, the best things to do — like enjoying the beach or visiting a gorgeous state park — are completely free. Additionally, we chose Florida cities for our list based on average hotel rates and ticket prices for local attractions. So, you should be able to have a fulfilling vacation that satisfies everyone while sticking to even the strictest of budgets. Whether you're looking to travel for the weekend or a full week, Florida's five most affordable (and safe) vacation destinations are sure to delight both you and your wallet.
Jacksonville
While cities like Miami and Orlando get a lot of the attention in Florida, Jacksonville is actually the state's largest city, with a population of over 1 million. This area is remarkable because of its green spaces and the fact that the St. Johns River runs right through its downtown, meaning both the beach and riverfront are close at hand. That said, you should know there's a difference between Jacksonville and Jacksonville Beach, Florida's giant coastal resort city with water thrills and a 1,300-foot pier.
Because Jacksonville is so big and has so many accommodation types and amenities, planning an affordable vacation here is easy. First, compared to other Florida locations that focus mostly on the upscale market (like Delray Beach or Boca Raton), there's a wide variety of hotels, motels, and vacation home rentals to match any budget in Jacksonville. You can also find many free activities to keep you and your travel companions occupied throughout the trip. Some highlights include hiking or biking along the Jacksonville-Baldwin Trail, strolling through the Riverside Arts Market held on Saturdays, or hanging out in one of the many parks dotted throughout the city. Riverside Park is particularly enchanting, with a duck pond, sports courts, and a playground.
When all else fails, it's always free to venture out to the coastline and sit on the beach. With over 22 miles of white sands, Jacksonville makes it easy to find a relaxing spot and enjoy the sounds of the waves. As far as safety goes, the website Crime Grade.org gives Jacksonville a solid A-, making it safer than 81 percent of other cities in Florida.
St. Augustine
If you know anything about Florida's history, you know the region used to be colonized and controlled by the Spanish Empire. As America's oldest city, St. Augustine is one of the best places to explore that history. Founded in 1565, the city is full of historical buildings and sites, including the Old City Gates, the Governor's House and Cultural Museum, the Shrine of Our Lady of La Leche, and many more. Best of all, you can appreciate all the Spanish architecture for free or on the cheap. For example, you can wander through the historic downtown district and marvel at the old buildings. Alternatively, you can metaphorically step back through time by booking tickets for the St. Augustine Colonial Experience. Tickets are $9.99 for children 5 to 15 and $15.99 for adults (at the time of this writing). This experience brings the old city back to life with live demonstrations and guided tours.
Another advantage of visiting St. Augustine is that it's a tourist-friendly town. There are many hotels available, including budget-friendly ones. To get the full local experience, opt for one of the affordable historical hotels, such as the Villa 1565 Hotel, where room rates can be under $100 depending on when you travel.
Finally, St. Augustine is next to the 1,600-acre Anastasia State Park, which encompasses an entire peninsula. This park has pristine wilderness, white sand beaches, and even a campground if you want to stay overnight. Campsite fees range from $16 to $42 per night, while cabins range from $30 to $160 per night. And what about the city's safety rating? St. Augustine is highly rated among Florida cities, earning an A+ from Crime Grade.org.
St. Pete Beach
If you're looking for a beachside resort getaway, it doesn't get much better than St. Pete Beach. Located on the Gulf Coast side of Florida, this city is full of world-class resorts and beachfront properties, but it also has many options for families and budget-conscious travelers. Nightly rates vary, but you can easily find spots for $100 per night to around $400 per night, depending on where you stay. Overall, you get the vibes of being in a luxury resort town like Sunny Isles, the breathtaking beach called Florida's Riviera, minus the exorbitant luxury prices.
One of the best things about staying in St. Pete Beach is that the entire city is on a thin strip of land surrounded by the Gulf on one side and the Boca Ciega Bay Aquatic Preserve on the other. So, no matter where you turn, a large body of water is within walking distance.
If you get tired of spending your day on the sand, you can head inland to the city of St. Petersburg, which has plenty of free and inexpensive activities. First, there's St. Pete Pier, which juts out into Tampa Bay. Then, there's the Boyd Hill Nature Preserve (admission is $3 for adults), which offers stunning scenery and access to Lake Maggiore. Or, if you want a mix of history and unique topography, head south to Fort De Soto Park (free admission; $5 for parking), which has the ruins of the titular fort and some of the best views of the Gulf. As far as safety goes, St. Pete Beach earns a B from Crime Grade due to its relatively high rate of property crime. So, keep an eye on valuables and park in well-lit locations during your visit, but you shouldn't have to worry about violent crime (the grade for that was a high A-).
Ocala
For many travelers, a budget vacation to Florida means sticking to the coastline and spending as much (literal) free time on a white sand beach as possible. However, the Sunshine State also has a lot of natural beauty that you don't have to pay much to experience. In fact, one of the best options for low-cost sightseeing is in Central Florida, in Ocala, an underrated town between the state's East and West coasts.
This relatively small city is adjacent to the Ocala National Forest, which is full of lakes, rivers, and one of America's largest springs. Ocala is also next to Silver Springs State Park, which happens to be one of the best places to book a glass-bottom boat ride. Both of these parks are very affordable, with the Ocala National Forest being free to enter and Silver Springs costing $5 per single-occupant vehicle and $8 for a vehicle with 2 to 8 people. Glass boat rides run from $14 to $30. Alternatively, for those who want a bit more adrenaline in their outdoor excursions, Ocala is also close to the Canyons Zip Line and Adventure Park. There, you can zip through the trees, ride horses, and go kayaking. The tours offered by the park will cost you (the basic tour is $65.99), but if you're saving money by staying in a city like Ocala, you may be able to splurge on activities.
Overall, if you're looking for a cheap Florida vacation that connects you to nature, Ocala is a great choice. While you can find affordable hotel options (and an international airport) in town, you can also choose to camp at either Silver Springs State Park or Ocala National Forest to save more money and be as close to the wilderness as possible. Finally, Ocala has a solid A rating from Crime Grade, putting it in the 90th percentile of Florida cities.
Orlando
As one of America's ultimate vacation destinations, Orlando can't be forgotten when talking about traveling to Florida. If you visit the theme parks (such as Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, or Sea World), you will pay much more than any of the other locales on this list. However, Orlando is more than just theme parks, and if you plan your vacation accordingly, you can visit on the cheap. Also, while it's quite easy to spend an arm and a leg in the city, it's surprisingly one of the most affordable places to travel in August.
First, the city is bursting with hotels, so you can certainly find one within your budget (even $100 or less per night). Plus, if you travel during the off-season (typically January and February or September to November), you can save even more. Orlando also has an abundance of rental car options to fit even the tightest budget, so getting around doesn't have to be expensive.
As far as entertainment, the region has many cheap or free attractions. For example, Lake Eola Park in the heart of the city is free to explore. Throughout the year, the park also hosts events, some of which take place in the Walt Disney Amphitheater overlooking the water. Other free options include Disney Springs, a Disney-themed open-air shopping district, and ICON Park. While it's free to get into ICON Park, the area is full of paid attractions like the Sea Life Aquarium and Ripley's Crazy Golf. However, you can book online for the best price and purchase packages of attractions, which incorporate discounts. Finally, even with throngs of tourists and visitors, Orlando is still very safe, earning an A- from Crime Grade.org.
Methodology
The term "affordable" is a bit subjective, as what is affordable for one family may be prohibitively expensive for another. However, we based our selection on the ability to find a range of accommodations and attractions to fit any budget. No matter how you choose to vacation, you'll have to spend some money, but these cities allow you to choose whether you want to stay in a cheap motel, camp under the stars, or book a night at a moderately priced resort.
Also, given the abundance of different options, you can choose where to spend your money. For example, you can prioritize attractions with paid admissions and save money on lodging or food. Or, if you just want to explore free parks and beaches, you can upgrade to a pricier hotel or resort and still spend the same amount of money. Finally, with regard to the safety aspect of this list, all of these cities received well-above-average safety marks from Crime Grade, so they're safe enough for the whole family no matter when you visit or which attractions you choose to incorporate into your itinerary. That said, it's important to take normal travel safety precautions as you would anywhere else, for example, locking your hotel room or vehicle to keep your belongings secure and not walking alone at night.