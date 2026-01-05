Washington's Ghost Town An Hour From Spokane Is A Once-Thriving Spot Full Of Eerie Abandoned Buildings

Many folks vacation in Washington for its scenic, nature-filled trails and breathtaking views, but it also offers less conventional attractions for travelers to explore. The city of Spokane boasts iconic urban parks and gorgeous waterfalls, while a little town due south, known as Elberton, is best known for its eerie abandoned ruins. Located 59 miles, or an hour's drive, south of Spokane in Whitman County, Elberton was once a bustling timber town with plentiful fruit orchards.

While a thriving hub in the early 1900s, Elberton's saw and flour mills were eventually relocated due to deforestation. On top of that, natural disasters and economic strife hit hard, and by 1966, it was formally disincorporated and became a ghost town after a steep population decline. Nestled on the Palouse River, Elberton still contains some landmark buildings from its busier days, including an old church and cemetery. The town once hosted the Elberton Picnic from 1893 to 1924, a lively three-day annual fair with horse racing, hot-air balloons, and sports competitions. It's surreal to think how quickly this town has slowly faded into obscurity.

Today, Elberton is considered a ghost town, even with the few residents that remain. Despite never having recovered from the Great Depression and the other catalysts that brought about its demise, this town is a beautiful and unique place to visit. Today, there are very few residents living in the area; according to the most recent count, only around 15 remain of the 500 inhabitants it once had at its peak.