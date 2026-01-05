Washington's Ghost Town An Hour From Spokane Is A Once-Thriving Spot Full Of Eerie Abandoned Buildings
Many folks vacation in Washington for its scenic, nature-filled trails and breathtaking views, but it also offers less conventional attractions for travelers to explore. The city of Spokane boasts iconic urban parks and gorgeous waterfalls, while a little town due south, known as Elberton, is best known for its eerie abandoned ruins. Located 59 miles, or an hour's drive, south of Spokane in Whitman County, Elberton was once a bustling timber town with plentiful fruit orchards.
While a thriving hub in the early 1900s, Elberton's saw and flour mills were eventually relocated due to deforestation. On top of that, natural disasters and economic strife hit hard, and by 1966, it was formally disincorporated and became a ghost town after a steep population decline. Nestled on the Palouse River, Elberton still contains some landmark buildings from its busier days, including an old church and cemetery. The town once hosted the Elberton Picnic from 1893 to 1924, a lively three-day annual fair with horse racing, hot-air balloons, and sports competitions. It's surreal to think how quickly this town has slowly faded into obscurity.
Today, Elberton is considered a ghost town, even with the few residents that remain. Despite never having recovered from the Great Depression and the other catalysts that brought about its demise, this town is a beautiful and unique place to visit. Today, there are very few residents living in the area; according to the most recent count, only around 15 remain of the 500 inhabitants it once had at its peak.
Explore almost-abandoned Elberton
As you explore Elberton, you'll find dilapidated buildings, a rusty railroad bridge, and a quiet cemetery with vegetation overgrowth on the gravestones. Travelers can explore the quiet surroundings and walk around town; however, crossing the bridge is not recommended due to its age and potential structural issues. Not many of the original buildings remain intact, but you can still see the old United Brethren Church in all its red-bricked glory. If you brought your lunch, you can enjoy a quiet picnic at the tables outside the church that still remain. This church also served as the town's schoolhouse during Elberton's busier days.
There are some old homes and barns that have seen better days, yet retain their rustic charm. You might also encounter old, rusty cars and farm equipment abandoned decades ago. There is something surreal about seeing all these rural ruins among the trees and overgrowth, as if nature were reclaiming its space. Any time of year is a good time to visit, but winter brings an eerie calm when snow covers Elberton's remains. Being near Spokane, the alluring hues of fall foliage are a must-see in Elberton if visiting in autumn.
To find this eerie ghost town, just follow Route 195 south from Spokane until you find Dry Creek Road. Once you hit Elberton Road, head east to Joe Meyer Road. While there is no lodging right in Elberton, it makes for a wonderful day trip from surrounding destinations. For more ghost town adventures in Washington state, check out the off-the-radar and free-to-visit abandoned mining town of Molson.