This Remote South Pacific Island Is An Under-The-Radar Haven With Lush Volcanic Peaks And Pristine Reefs

Encased in the vivid blue depths and spots of turquoise of the South Pacific, the remotest spot of the Solomon Islands is a volcanic island known as Tikopia with breathtaking reefs, and a unique cultural background. The capital of the Solomon Islands, Honiara (located in the most visited Western Region), may get most of the attention — and for good reason, with world-class snorkeling on unspoiled reef and gorgeous beaches . Yet some of the nation's lesser-visited locations offer unique opportunities to experience island nature and life at its most unspoiled. With all the charms of a Pacific island without any crowd, the under-the-radar island of Tikopia has kept its pristine, lush appearance, from the volcanic peaks forming the geological bedrock of the nation to untouched coral reefs brimming with colorful fish.

Tikopia is not for everyone. As one of the most remote islands, located in the easternmost corner of the Solomon Islands, not many visitors brave the trip each year. That is partly due to the few and time-intensive transport connections — it takes about five days to reach it from Honiara, and three from Lata by ship — as well as the lack of infrastructure, with no hotels or official overnight lodgings. But that is the primary fascination about this unspoiled corner of the world. Tikopia has held steadfast to its values, traditions, and self-sufficient island economy. An outlier in the Melanesian islands, Tikopia's cultural and ancestral roots are actually Polynesian. In fact, the island's rich culture — including its interactions with the natural world and surrounding oceanic waters — is considered to be a unique mix of Melanesian and Polynesian customs, and its language and roots are more closely related to Tonga and Samoa.