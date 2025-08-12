Fiji's Human-Made Reef Of Heat-Adapted 'Super Corals' Is An Astonishing Wonder You Can Snorkel

One only needs to turn on the news to see the havoc climate change is wreaking on communities all over the world. In 2024 alone, there were more than 150 unprecedented extreme weather events — these include flash floods in Pakistan, heatwaves in Japan, and tropical storms across Southeast Asia with villain-esque names like Super Typhoon Yagi. As the threat of more destructive disasters looms ever closer, many feel anxiety around the issue. There's a sense of inevitability, which has even led to the "last chance tourism" trend, where travelers aim to get a farewell tour of glaciers and reefs before they disappear. Fiji, like many other Pacific islands, is particularly vulnerable to climate-related natural disasters like cyclones, landslides, and floods. If these continue unmitigated, Fiji may become yet another one of the iconic destinations slowly being destroyed by climate change. But while many throw up their hands in despair, others put their heads down and work to find solutions. It is here, on this fragile yet biodiversity-rich island, that a unique conservation strategy is taking place.

Reefs of Hope is a collaboration between Plantation Island Resort and Fijian non-profit organization Corals for Conservation, founded by marine scientist Dr. Austin Bowden-Kerby. After 10 months of labor, the team unveiled its inaugural project: BULA Reef, an astonishing human-made wonder in the waters just off the resort. This UNESCO-endorsed coral nursery is where heat-adapted "super corals" are taken to grow and thrive in deeper, cooler waters. They are placed along massive elevated installations that together spell out the word "BULA," which means "life" in Fijian and is also a common greeting in the country. This 52-foot-tall, 147-foot-long, coral-covered structure was presented on June 8, 2024, to coincide with World Ocean Day.