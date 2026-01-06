Texas' Hands-Down Best Cafe Is A Family-Owned Hotspot With Award-Winning Coffee

The Jacksons strategically located their shop just a 10-minute walk away from Texas Tech University, knowing their prime audience would be students. There's nothing like heading to school and getting your favorite pick-me-up on the way to class. Especially from a family-owned hotspot. University students told the local news station, KCBD, that it's their "go-to" spot. However, Monomyth Coffee isn't just for students rushing to class. Locals and tourists stop by to savor the shop's warm atmosphere and friendly service. If they don't visit the spot for its location, it's definitely the product the baristas are whipping up. USA Today praises their coffee and pastry pairings, while Yelp reviewers enjoy their beans, mentioning that it's something they won't leave the city without purchasing.

The owners are grateful they've made such an impact. "It's a testament to the great work that our team is doing here and the values we have as a company," Trenton Jackson told KCBD. Monomyth has become more than just a "coffee shop" for those who frequent it. Instead it's a place where community comes together over a shared love of the ground bean beverage. Who knows — maybe they'll have better luck next year, landing Texas a spot on the top 5 best coffee destinations for 2026.