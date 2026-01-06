Texas' Hands-Down Best Cafe Is A Family-Owned Hotspot With Award-Winning Coffee
While Texas may not rank among the top 5 best coffee destinations in America for 2025, the Lone Star State has one standout city that claimed the No. 1 spot on USA Today's list of the "10 Best Independent Coffee Shops for 2025." Even though Austin has "the coolest street in America" sprinkled with cafés, and Dallas has unique brick-and-mortars around the Metroplex, it's not the state's largest cities driving Texas to the finish line. In fact, it's a town filled with music, art, and cowboy charm, where the spirit of the Wild West lives on – Lubbock. That's due to it being home to Texas' hands-down best café, Monomyth Coffee.
Since opening in 2019, Monomyth Coffee has been serving a hot cup of Joe to locals and visitors alike. They've gathered nearly five stars on Google, with reviewers echoing USA Today, calling it the best coffee shop in the area. The owners, Trenton and Randall Jackson (brothers), hope to be the beginning of their customers' "hero's journey," a philosophy that's thoughtfully reflected in the shop's myth-inspired name. From all the regular espresso brews to various tea flavors and even Italian cream soda, the store proves that quality and creativity can thrive in a small-town setting.
Why Monomyth put Lubbock on the map for award-winning coffee
The Jacksons strategically located their shop just a 10-minute walk away from Texas Tech University, knowing their prime audience would be students. There's nothing like heading to school and getting your favorite pick-me-up on the way to class. Especially from a family-owned hotspot. University students told the local news station, KCBD, that it's their "go-to" spot. However, Monomyth Coffee isn't just for students rushing to class. Locals and tourists stop by to savor the shop's warm atmosphere and friendly service. If they don't visit the spot for its location, it's definitely the product the baristas are whipping up. USA Today praises their coffee and pastry pairings, while Yelp reviewers enjoy their beans, mentioning that it's something they won't leave the city without purchasing.
The owners are grateful they've made such an impact. "It's a testament to the great work that our team is doing here and the values we have as a company," Trenton Jackson told KCBD. Monomyth has become more than just a "coffee shop" for those who frequent it. Instead it's a place where community comes together over a shared love of the ground bean beverage. Who knows — maybe they'll have better luck next year, landing Texas a spot on the top 5 best coffee destinations for 2026.