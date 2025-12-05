The 'Coolest Street In America' Is A Texas Gem Brimming With Coffee, Beer, Barbecue, And Open-Air Entertainment

In what may be Austin, Texas' hippest neighborhood, East Austin, East 11th Street stands out as the city's best street. Named one of Time Out's "Coolest Streets in the World," this compact stretch just beyond downtown captures the essence of Austin in a few walkable blocks.

My San Antonio reports in the early 20th century, East 11th became the center of Austin's Black community, shaped by segregation-era policies that pushed residents and businesses to the city's east side. Out of that injustice grew a resilient, thriving district bursting with Black-owned cafés, salons, and record shops. Though waves of urban renewal and gentrification have transformed the landscape, according to the Austin Chronicle, that legacy still runs strong. Today, it's a place where the smell of slow-cooked barbecue mingles with fresh espresso, and where patios hum with live music well into the evening.

Every visit to East 11th Street should begin with a great cup of coffee, and this buzzing stretch offers plenty of options. Paperboy, a modern, airy café that serves brunch all-day, has become a favorite for locals and visitors alike, with stacks of glowing reviews on Yelp and a 4.8-star rating on TripAdvisor. It's known for its fresh, seasonal menu, house-made pastries, and expertly brewed coffee. Try the seasonal latte for something special, best enjoyed on its rooftop patio.

If you're interested in something with a bit more buzz, Radio Rosewood opened in early 2025 as the third outpost of the popular Austin chain. It brings a sleek coffee-come-cocktail-bar feel to the east side, with in-house kitchen Shortwave Diner serving hot dogs, breakfast bowls, smash burgers and more. Regular community events add to the appeal, giving this spot the feel of a true neighborhood hangout.