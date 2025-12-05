The 'Coolest Street In America' Is A Texas Gem Brimming With Coffee, Beer, Barbecue, And Open-Air Entertainment
In what may be Austin, Texas' hippest neighborhood, East Austin, East 11th Street stands out as the city's best street. Named one of Time Out's "Coolest Streets in the World," this compact stretch just beyond downtown captures the essence of Austin in a few walkable blocks.
My San Antonio reports in the early 20th century, East 11th became the center of Austin's Black community, shaped by segregation-era policies that pushed residents and businesses to the city's east side. Out of that injustice grew a resilient, thriving district bursting with Black-owned cafés, salons, and record shops. Though waves of urban renewal and gentrification have transformed the landscape, according to the Austin Chronicle, that legacy still runs strong. Today, it's a place where the smell of slow-cooked barbecue mingles with fresh espresso, and where patios hum with live music well into the evening.
Every visit to East 11th Street should begin with a great cup of coffee, and this buzzing stretch offers plenty of options. Paperboy, a modern, airy café that serves brunch all-day, has become a favorite for locals and visitors alike, with stacks of glowing reviews on Yelp and a 4.8-star rating on TripAdvisor. It's known for its fresh, seasonal menu, house-made pastries, and expertly brewed coffee. Try the seasonal latte for something special, best enjoyed on its rooftop patio.
If you're interested in something with a bit more buzz, Radio Rosewood opened in early 2025 as the third outpost of the popular Austin chain. It brings a sleek coffee-come-cocktail-bar feel to the east side, with in-house kitchen Shortwave Diner serving hot dogs, breakfast bowls, smash burgers and more. Regular community events add to the appeal, giving this spot the feel of a true neighborhood hangout.
East 11th Street: where the brisket's hot and the beer's cold
While Austin has plenty to boast about, including its reputation as a top destination for film lovers, it's perhaps best known for the way it brings beer and barbecue together like nowhere else. In fact, Austin was ranked on Yelp as 2025's best city in the U.S. for barbecue, and East 11th showcases that to perfection.
At the heart of it all is Franklin Barbecue. The stuff of smoked-meat legend, what began in 2009 as a modest food trailer quickly grew into one of the most celebrated barbecue joints in the country, praised by prominent figures including Anthony Bourdain and President Barack Obama. Here, brisket is the main event: impossibly tender and smoky, fans don't even mind the famously long wait.
Just down the road, Nickel City offers the perfect place to cool off with a beer after your barbecue feast. This much-loved neighborhood bar has earned national recognition, landing on The World's Best list of the Top 100 Bars in North America and consistently topping local rankings. Inside, it's all charm and character — think dive bar energy with polished service and a lively atmosphere. The drinks menu covers everything from Lone Stars and boilermakers to frozen Irish coffee, while out back, a permanently parked food truck serves Detroit-style Coney dogs and tater tots. Regular themed pop-ups including its annual Halloween transformation into Moe's Tavern from "The Simpsons" only add to its appeal.
Where the street becomes the stage
When night falls on East 11th Street, the energy shifts. The coffee queues quiet down, the brisket lines fade, and the sound of live music begins to drift through the air. This is when the street's open-air entertainment scene comes into its own.
One of the best places to experience it is Kenny Dorham's Backyard, a relaxed outdoor venue tucked just behind the historic Victory East (formerly known as Victory Grill). Opened in 1945, the Victory Grill was a key stop on the "Chitlin' Circuit," hosting Black music legends like Etta James, Billie Holiday, and Ike and Tina Turner. Today, that legacy lives on in the backyard, named after East Austin–born jazz trumpeter Kenny Dorham. Run by the non-profit DiverseArts, the space plays host to a vibrant mix of events — all set beneath strings of lights and wide Texas skies. It has the feel of a community block party: picnic tables, food trucks, neighbors catching up, and a rotating cast of local talent taking the stage.
Of course, the energy on East 11th doesn't stop at Kenny Dorham's Backyard. The street itself has become a stage, with patios, parking lots, and sidewalks regularly transforming into spaces for music, food, and celebration. In March 2025 The 3rd Coolest Block Party in the World turned 1207 E 11th into a pop-up festival of live sets, vintage vendors, and street eats, while the annual St. Elias Mediterranean Festival — a 90-year tradition at St. Elias Church — adds its own flavor with dancing, food, and live music. Whether you're here for the coffee, the brisket, the block parties or the music, East 11th isn't just a street — it's the beating heart of Austin in full swing.