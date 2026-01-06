Cape Cod's First Lighthouse Is In A Coastal Town That Captivates With Beaches, Dune Trails, And Vineyards

When it comes to beach vacations, destinations like California, Hawaii, Florida, and the Caribbean are always top of mind. But Massachusetts' Cape Cod region offers a more unique coastal escape, with seaside bluffs, charming towns, sandy dunes, and a rich maritime history. According to a 2024 report from the National Park Service, 3.8 million visitors came to Cape Cod National Seashore last year alone.

Nestled between the award-winning beaches of Provincetown and the heavily protected Wellfleet, where nearly 70% of the land is open space waiting to be explored, lies the scenic town of Truro. Home to Cape Cod's oldest lighthouse, Truro is known for its unspoiled beaches, dunes, and even a few vineyards that help create a peaceful atmosphere in which to unwind. With a touch of history mixed in, this area has universal appeal.

Truro is located just before the tip of the peninsula in the Outer Cape, only a two-hour drive from bustling Boston. Major air travel hub Boston Logan International Airport is situated on the waterfront, offering travelers an easy way to arrive by air before renting a car to complete the trek. Upon arrival in Truro, the journey shifts from an upbeat urban pace to the slow, relaxed lifestyle of the Cape.