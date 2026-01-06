Cape Cod's First Lighthouse Is In A Coastal Town That Captivates With Beaches, Dune Trails, And Vineyards
When it comes to beach vacations, destinations like California, Hawaii, Florida, and the Caribbean are always top of mind. But Massachusetts' Cape Cod region offers a more unique coastal escape, with seaside bluffs, charming towns, sandy dunes, and a rich maritime history. According to a 2024 report from the National Park Service, 3.8 million visitors came to Cape Cod National Seashore last year alone.
Nestled between the award-winning beaches of Provincetown and the heavily protected Wellfleet, where nearly 70% of the land is open space waiting to be explored, lies the scenic town of Truro. Home to Cape Cod's oldest lighthouse, Truro is known for its unspoiled beaches, dunes, and even a few vineyards that help create a peaceful atmosphere in which to unwind. With a touch of history mixed in, this area has universal appeal.
Truro is located just before the tip of the peninsula in the Outer Cape, only a two-hour drive from bustling Boston. Major air travel hub Boston Logan International Airport is situated on the waterfront, offering travelers an easy way to arrive by air before renting a car to complete the trek. Upon arrival in Truro, the journey shifts from an upbeat urban pace to the slow, relaxed lifestyle of the Cape.
The historic Highland Lighthouse
While on the way to Truro, visitors can spot some iconic sights: Cape Cod's most charming lighthouses thrive on this beautiful beach-bound road trip. Possibly the most thrilling, though, is Highland Light. The first lighthouse to guide the way along Cape Cod's shoreline, Highland dates back to the late 1700s, when the nation's first president, George Washington, commissioned the beacon. Although the original wooden structure has since been replaced more than once, the current white-brick tower was erected in 1857 and was even moved to higher ground in the 1990s, when erosion posed a risk to the safety of the light and keeper's house.
Between its ties to early American history and Massachusetts maritime heritage, the structure's architectural evolution, and the stunning cliff-top sea views it affords, Highland Lighthouse is a rare place where travelers of all sorts can find interest in its story. Typically open daily from late spring through mid-autumn, visitors can climb the 69 steps to the lantern room or step back in time at the neighboring Highland House Museum, with exhibitions covering not just Cape Cod's fishing ports and shipwrecks but also the regional railroad and the native Wampanoag Tribe that has been present in the area for more than 12,000 years.
Truro offers some of Cape Cod's most tranquil attractions
Rest and relaxation will be at the top of your Truro bucket list after visiting the historic Highland Lighthouse. The rest of the region is filled with scenic paths, windswept beaches, and quiet corners that encourage a slower pace, accentuated by timeless charm. Some of the best experiences you can only have at Cape Cod center around the rippling sand dunes, mimicking the waves of the ocean beyond. Embark on a tour to learn about the minimalist shacks that sit atop the shifting sands, hike along the Pamet Area Trails, or search for shells with intricate patterns. Beachgoers will also time spent lounging on the sand or swimming in calm waters at Corn Hill Beach before watching the sunset splendor.
Truro Vineyards of Cape Cod, another prominent attraction that encourages rest and relaxation year-round, operates out of a 1830s farmhouse. It serves red and white wines that showcase the art of maritime viticulture as well as limited-release ports and estate wines. Easily the most enchanting, though, is the winery's Lighthouse series, which celebrates Truro's maritime history and local ingredients in a themed bottle reminiscent of the region's famous beacons. Round out your visit with a round of golf on the Highland Links, a creative workshop at Truro Center for the Arts at Castle Hill, or a performance at the Payomet Performing Arts Center.