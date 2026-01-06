This Atlanta Neighborhood With A Quirky Name Has Walkable Streets And Trendy Eats

When you look at the Atlanta skyline from a distance, you're seeing SoNo. SoNo is bounded to the north by North Avenue — once the city's northernmost boundary — Central Park to the east, and Interstate 85 to the west and south. Midtown sits just above North Avenue. SoNo received its modern moniker around 2005, when new development revitalized the area, introducing contemporary apartments and helping the neighborhood carve out a distinct identity among Atlanta's many districts. Today, SoNo features contemporary high-rise condos and apartment buildings that contribute to the city skyline, with average rents on Apartments.com reported at $1,782 for studios.

Other standout landmarks include Bank of America Plaza, Atlanta's tallest building, and the Rufus M. Rose House, a rare, late Victorian Queen Anne-style mansion once owned by the founder of Four Roses Distillery (interior tours not available as of this writing). Nearby, the W.W. Orr Building, a 1930s-era Art Deco structure, continues to function as part of the Emory University Hospital Midtown campus, and One Georgia Center adds to the area's quirky mix of historic and modern.

One of SoNo's most historic stretches is the Baltimore Block, a series of rowhouses uncommon in the South, where historic residential architecture typically consists of semi-detached duplexes or shotgun-style homes. Built by Baltimore native Jacob J. Rosenthal, the 14 rowhouses became the city's first long-term lease rental units. They were considered modern and opulent for the time, featuring rare luxuries like central heating, gaslight fixtures, and marble mantels. The area was briefly a hotspot for Atlanta's white high society, though it eventually fell into disrepair, with some buildings demolished. Slowly, restoration began in the 1930s, and by the 1980s, Baltimore Block had been converted into a mixed-use office and apartment complex.