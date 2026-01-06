5 Midwestern Slang Terms That Will Make You Sound Like A Local

A plus of visiting the Midwest is the people. The Midwestern states have a reputation for their welcoming, neighborly attitudes, with Minnesota ranking as the friendliest U.S. state in a 2024 study by Big 7 Travel, and several other Midwestern states ranking high, too. There's a good chance that if you're visiting — whether you're making a road trip across the Heartland or seeking out the best destinations to spot Northern Lights — locals will strike up conversations with you, and, though wholly cordial, drop in a few words that might catch you off-guard.

According to Edward McLelland, author of "How to Speak Midwesterner," many inflections and regionalisms are rooted in linguistic influences from German and Scandinavian immigrants who populated the area in the 19th century, as he described in a WTTW excerpt. Some of those turns of phrase are easy to glean without much explanation — "come with" and "you betcha" are pretty self-explanatory and have become signatures of the Midwestern vernacular.

There are others, though, that might make no sense to someone coming from outside the region, with words borrowed from other languages and turns of phrase whose meanings are connoted rather than explicit. These are five slang phrases to know when you're visiting the Midwest — some are broadly used across the region, while others are more prominent in certain states.