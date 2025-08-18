This Midwest State Called 'Little Scandinavia' Boasts A Serene And Stunning Sauna-To-Sauna Road Trip

The hygge spirit is abundant in Minnesota, making it the place to go to align your lifestyle habits with serenity. The history of Scandinavian culture in the midwest dates back over 150 years. Today, almost 43% of Minnesotans have Scandinavian roots, and those roots are kept alive through cultural habits and activities brought over by their forefathers and foremothers.

One of the top Scandinavian practices is retreating to the sauna on colder days. The very first public sauna in Minnesota was opened in 1912 by Finnish migrants for whom saunas were a cultural cornerstone. Later, The Ely Steam Studio was opened in 1915, and is today the oldest standing go-to sauna spot in Minnesota. Today, there are multiple saunas in the state, making 'sauna hopping' an ideal activity. Iconic road trips like this spectacular and historic cross-country journey are an American cultural specialty, but a sauna-to-sauna road trip caters to those wanting to infuse some relaxation into their trip.

Saunas are growing in popularity in the U.S., with an increase in wellness related tourism as well as the population's desires to make conscious wellness efforts prompting widespread sauna love — sweating it out, it seems, is in. When choosing saunas to stop at for your road trip through the North Star State, there are several options and elements to consider, including how long your trip is and how many saunas you'd like to perspire in. From rooftop saunas to the Great Northern Sauna Village sauna sessions, there are several opportunities to find a sauna that suits you. Even if you can't make it to the sauna capital of the world, a trip to the midwest might just be the next best thing.