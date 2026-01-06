Between San Francisco And Berkeley, An Affordable Luxe Commuter Bus Is A Secret Joy With Stellar Views
San Francisco to Berkeley is about a 20-minute drive across the scenic waters of the San Francisco Bay, and you can get there by public transport. Unlike New York's chaotic subway system, the West Coast has a simpler way of getting from one city to the next, and it's above ground on the AC Transit Transbay Lines. The vehicle itself is more comfortable than a regular city bus — it's a more comfortable coach.
Yelp reviewers praise its cushioned seats and individual A/C vents, enhancing the experience. The Transbay bus ($6.50 for a single ride) is more expensive than the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) System, which used to be an average of $4.88 for a single ride, but will now be an average of $5.18 starting January 1, 2026. However, you can't beat the luxury that the coach bus provides, making customers want to spend the extra money.
Even though the Transbay line might be pricier, you'll feel justified spending the extra coins with the breathtaking views seen along the way. As per SF Gate, you can see a close-up of the San Francisco skyline while driving across the Bay Bridge. Then, the skyline slowly fades to the sparkling waters of the East Bay, where the scenery shifts to industrial piers, marinas, and lush green hills, signaling your arrival in Berkeley, one of California's most walkable college cities. Although the commute is short, it feels like it's part of the destination.
Inexpensive public transit with views and comfort
It's no secret that California is a more expensive state than most of the U.S. According to L.A. Homes, the cost of living in 2025 was 45% higher than the national average. While the Transbay lines are more expensive than the BART lines, there are ways to cut some costs; however, not everyone can benefit from the discount programs. Those who can include youth (ages 5-18), students (grades 6-12), seniors/disabled, employers, residential communities, and colleges or universities whose user group will consist of 100 or more people or residential units. These programs make the Transbay lines more accessible for regular riders who rely on them for daily commuting, but tourists can still ride in style.
Higher fares may deter some transit riders, adding the pleasure of fewer crowds. Also, those who have used the service praise the company for the bus drivers' punctuality and friendliness. Transbay gives you the peace of mind of direct transportation and the avoidance of underground metros. It can be the easiest part of your stressful day at school or work, and a reminder that premium travel doesn't always have to come with a premium price tag.
