San Francisco to Berkeley is about a 20-minute drive across the scenic waters of the San Francisco Bay, and you can get there by public transport. Unlike New York's chaotic subway system, the West Coast has a simpler way of getting from one city to the next, and it's above ground on the AC Transit Transbay Lines. The vehicle itself is more comfortable than a regular city bus — it's a more comfortable coach.

Yelp reviewers praise its cushioned seats and individual A/C vents, enhancing the experience. The Transbay bus ($6.50 for a single ride) is more expensive than the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) System, which used to be an average of $4.88 for a single ride, but will now be an average of $5.18 starting January 1, 2026. However, you can't beat the luxury that the coach bus provides, making customers want to spend the extra money.

Even though the Transbay line might be pricier, you'll feel justified spending the extra coins with the breathtaking views seen along the way. As per SF Gate, you can see a close-up of the San Francisco skyline while driving across the Bay Bridge. Then, the skyline slowly fades to the sparkling waters of the East Bay, where the scenery shifts to industrial piers, marinas, and lush green hills, signaling your arrival in Berkeley, one of California's most walkable college cities. Although the commute is short, it feels like it's part of the destination.