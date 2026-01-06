One Of California's Wealthiest Suburbs In 2025 Has Small-Town Charm And A Fun Social Scene Outside LA

Coto de Caza in Orange County, California, about an hour south of Los Angeles, may not be a household name. But viewers of "The Real Wives of Orange County" might recognize the wealthy, gated residential community as the former home base of the glitzy Bravo reality series. While stars of the show — currently in its 19th season — now live in other affluent areas, the imagery of Coto de Caza is still appealing for those contemplating a luxurious move. Coto boasts a private setting where high-profile celebrities, executives, and wealthy professionals live amid abundant open space, well-regarded schools, community events, a family-friendly atmosphere, and easy access to the county's bounty. Indeed, in this well-to-do development of about 15,363 people, where the mean household income is $232,470 (more than double the state's average), the most recent median list price of a single-family home was $2 million. There are splashier compounds in Coto, including the late real estate mogul William Lyon's home selling for $125 million, which includes 20 bathrooms.

These prices are a long way from the area's humble origins of barley fields and grazing sheep, according to the Los Angeles Times. Once a private hunting lodge, the area's first homes were built in 1975, eventually transforming into a 5,000-acre master-planned community with about 4,000 homes and condominiums. Nestled against the Cleveland National Forest and just east of the SR 241 toll road, Coto de Caza strives to offer residents not just a home, but a lifestyle. Recreation is never far with area baseball fields, basketball courts, volleyball courts, parks, and picnic areas. Outdoor pursuits continue at the adjacent Thomas F. Riley Wilderness Park, a 544-acre wildlife sanctuary filled with groves of Western Sycamores and Coast Live Oaks and five miles of trails for hiking, biking, and horseback riding.