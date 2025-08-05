California's 'City Of The Arts' Is A Vibrant College Gem Hidden In The Famed Orange County With World-Class Shops

Luring creative souls from every corner of the United States, California is filled to the brim with artsy destinations. From burgeoning art districts in Los Angeles to quirky mountain towns that mix nature and art, the Golden State is gleaming with vibrant hidden gems that showcase artistic beauty at its finest. One such gem is Costa Mesa.

Located about 15 miles north of Laguna Beach — another artsy city on California's southern coast — the Orange County oasis is hailed as the "City of the Arts." Boasting a thriving performing arts scene marked by Tony Award-winning productions, a colorful art museum, and beautiful outdoor art installations, the creative city offers the perfect retreat for theater lovers and visual art enthusiasts alike.

Meanwhile, the college town proves that shopping and dining are also an art form with its luxury boutiques and Michelin-starred restaurants. So, if you're craving a California getaway that's colored by artistic beauty and retail paradises, a trip to Costa Mesa promises all that and more.