California's 'City Of The Arts' Is A Vibrant College Gem Hidden In The Famed Orange County With World-Class Shops
Luring creative souls from every corner of the United States, California is filled to the brim with artsy destinations. From burgeoning art districts in Los Angeles to quirky mountain towns that mix nature and art, the Golden State is gleaming with vibrant hidden gems that showcase artistic beauty at its finest. One such gem is Costa Mesa.
Located about 15 miles north of Laguna Beach — another artsy city on California's southern coast — the Orange County oasis is hailed as the "City of the Arts." Boasting a thriving performing arts scene marked by Tony Award-winning productions, a colorful art museum, and beautiful outdoor art installations, the creative city offers the perfect retreat for theater lovers and visual art enthusiasts alike.
Meanwhile, the college town proves that shopping and dining are also an art form with its luxury boutiques and Michelin-starred restaurants. So, if you're craving a California getaway that's colored by artistic beauty and retail paradises, a trip to Costa Mesa promises all that and more.
Embracing the arts in Costa Mesa
If you're flying to the area, you're in luck. Downtown Costa Mesa is situated about 7 miles west of John Wayne Airport (SNA) in Orange County. Alternatively, you can also land at Long Beach Airport (LBG) — known as America's coolest airport and a historic gem in California — and embark on a leisurely 30-minute drive to the heart of Costa Mesa.
Strolling the streets of downtown, you'll be exposed to art of all shapes and sizes. Vibrant murals depicting pop culture icons like Dolly Parton and native blooms painted by local artists color the sides of buildings. Sculpture gardens like the California Scenario (Noguchi Garden) flourish under the sun. Meanwhile, the Orange County Museum of Art is an indoor wonderland of visual arts that's home to over 4,500 works — from traditional paintings to contemporary digital art installations. Located on the Avenue of Arts, the museum boasts free general admission, and is open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
If you're a fan of performing arts, be sure to catch a show at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts. The famous theater complex has hosted an array of award-winning Broadway shows, world-class jazz musicians, symphonies, ballet performances, and classical music artists over the years. The center's Broadway Series is particularly popular, bringing hits like "Moulin Rouge!" and "The Phantom of the Opera" to life in a blaze of musical glory.
The art of shopping and dining in Costa Mesa
Not only is Costa Mesa an art-filled destination, but it's also the perfect place to visit for retail therapy. If you dream of designer brands like Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and Christian Dior, spend an afternoon at the South Coast Plaza. Home to hundreds of luxury boutiques, the premier shopping destination is a wonderland of high-end fashion, and the largest mall on the west coast. Treat yourself to an extravagant shopping spree, followed by an award-winning meal at one of the plaza's fine dining restaurants. For sumptuous steaks and top-notch wine served in an elegant atmosphere, we recommend you reserve a table at The Capital Grille. For a more casual bite, feast on internationally-inspired fare in a paradise of palm trees on the covered patio at Terrace.
If you're not a mall traditionalist, head to the LAB Anti-Mall. Short for "Little American Business," the unconventional shopping gem is packed with small businesses, with an emphasis on the strong community of artists and creatives of Costa Mesa. Hunt for vinyl treasures in a retro Airstream trailer at Creme Tangerine, and find vintage threads at Buffalo Exchange or Red & Blue Vintage.
When you're ready for a retail rest, head over to Good Town Doughnuts to indulge in a sweet snack, or sip on a fruity craft cocktail at Ruin Bar. Oh, and don't forget to check out the art installations while you're there! LAB's indoor-outdoor oasis boasts a colorful community wall of art and an array of local works scattered throughout, showcasing the creative beauty of Costa Mesa.