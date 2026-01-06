This Quaint Montana City Is A Charming Riverside Escape With Golf And Historic Local Spots

If you're planning a trip to Montana, you may be considering destinations such as Three Forks, a peaceful city that offers friendly vibes and wild natural beauty, or Belgrade, known for its trails and close proximity to Yellowstone National Park. If you're looking to escape the mountains and discover some of the state's history in a riverside spot, though, you'll want to plan a trip to Forsyth. This city sits on the banks of the Yellowstone River in the eastern part of the Montana, offering serene views of the water, with all the warmth and atmosphere of a small town.

Those seeking to enjoy some gorgeous riverside views during their stay can head to Riverside Park. While the park is small in size, it's home to a play area for the kids, and plenty of open space for enjoying a stroll or a picnic. Those looking to stay by the water a little longer can even enjoy camping at Rosebud East Campground, where you'll find picnic benches, facilities, and stunning views of the river. Take a walk along the edge of town down by the water, and stroll across Forsyth Bridge to enjoy panoramic scenes of the Yellowstone River and its surrounding foliage.