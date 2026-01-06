This Quaint Montana City Is A Charming Riverside Escape With Golf And Historic Local Spots
If you're planning a trip to Montana, you may be considering destinations such as Three Forks, a peaceful city that offers friendly vibes and wild natural beauty, or Belgrade, known for its trails and close proximity to Yellowstone National Park. If you're looking to escape the mountains and discover some of the state's history in a riverside spot, though, you'll want to plan a trip to Forsyth. This city sits on the banks of the Yellowstone River in the eastern part of the Montana, offering serene views of the water, with all the warmth and atmosphere of a small town.
Those seeking to enjoy some gorgeous riverside views during their stay can head to Riverside Park. While the park is small in size, it's home to a play area for the kids, and plenty of open space for enjoying a stroll or a picnic. Those looking to stay by the water a little longer can even enjoy camping at Rosebud East Campground, where you'll find picnic benches, facilities, and stunning views of the river. Take a walk along the edge of town down by the water, and stroll across Forsyth Bridge to enjoy panoramic scenes of the Yellowstone River and its surrounding foliage.
Golf and Historic Spots in Forsyth, Montana
Located just a 2.5-mile drive from the center of downtown is the picturesque Forsyth Golf & Country Club. Home to a 9-hole course, green fees start from as low as $30. Visitors praise the course for being very straight from tee to green, with the exception of the last hole, which is said to be a little more challenging. If you're looking for even more fun golfing in the area during your stay, you can head down to Ponderosa Butte Public Golf, located around 33 miles south of the city.
The Forsyth Main Street Historic District is definitely worth checking out if you're a history buff visiting the area. Visitors can explore and learn about the city thanks to the public Historical Markers spread through that offer plenty of information about the Forsyth's past. If you're looking for a more deeply educational experience, though, head down to Rosebud County Museum and Library, where you can pick up a history tour booklet and enjoy a self-guided tour of Forsyth's streets. With classic Western charm, old-fashioned historic storefronts, and plenty of local character, there's so much to see here.
How to enjoy your stay in quaint Forsyth, Montana
Forsyth is located just 120 miles from Billings, Montana's largest city, also known for its surrounding awe-inspiring beauty. This makes Forsyth a great day trip, or a good road trip stop point, from Billings. Forsyth sits just 101 miles from Billings Logan International Airport, with most visitors opting to rent a car and drive in along the I-94.
For those not looking to camp during their stay, Forsyth boasts a decent selection of hotels and rentals to choose from. One popular choice is the Sundowner Inn Forsyth. Located within walking distance of Yellowstone River, rates start around $75 per night. Another great option is SureStay by Best Western Forsyth. With modern decor, and stunning murals, rates at this hotel start at around $80 per night.
When planning your visit to Forsyth, be sure to visit between late June and late August. At this time of year, the temperature falls between 56 and 91 degrees Fahrenheit, making it the perfect temperature for enjoying outdoor activities such as golfing, river walks, and strolls around the historic downtown. Be sure to bring along walking shoes and plenty of sun protection if you plan on visiting during the summer season.