5 Best Things To Do In Downtown Disney, According To Visitors
A day at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, the iconic city that doubles as the ultimate gateway to California's best family-friendly attractions, can cost an arm and a leg. The admission alone into Disneyland and California Adventure can set you back hundreds of dollars. Fortunately for visitors, there is an affordable alternative: the Downtown Disney District. Here, you can experience the enchanting atmosphere of these popular theme parks without having to purchase a ticket. Most commonly referred to as Downtown Disney, it offers an exciting Mickey and friends-filled adventure that is guaranteed to be memorable for individuals of all ages.
This outdoor dining and shopping hub is situated next to both parks and offers plenty to do. However, Downtown Disney, which is typically open from 7:00 a.m. until 1:00 a.m., can get extremely crowded and even a little overwhelming, especially if you're not sure where to start. As a Southern California native who has lived in Los Angeles for the entirety of my life, I have spent quite a bit of time at the Disneyland Resort. I have visited easily a dozen times (likely more) and have many fond childhood memories of Downtown Disney.
Drawing from my experience, as well as those of other visitors using reviews from Google and other platforms, Islands has curated a list with the 5 best things to do in Downtown Disney. Paid parking is available, and, at the time of this writing, the first hour is $10, but note that if you spend $20, you can validate your parking, which will get you more bang for your buck. You should also be aware that you'll pass through security checkpoints to enter Downtown Disney.
Browse and purchase souvenirs at the World of Disney
For some Disneyland and California Adventure visitors, shopping at the theme parks' countless gift shops is just as important as experiencing the rides. The merchandise is ever-changing and can be highly coveted (including the collectible pins). However, there's no need to step foot inside the theme parks to treat yourself to some retail therapy since Downtown Disney is home to the World of Disney. This store is massive and serves as my usual go-to for souvenirs. I'll often stop by after a long day of park hopping to pick up some keepsakes, whether it be a T-shirt or candy, to take home.
You can usually find items that are sold inside the theme parks in World of Disney as well, which is another bonus for those who aren't visiting the parks. In fact, Disneyland Experiences states that they stock more merchandise than any other store at the Disneyland Resort. Anything Disney you can think of, ranging from housewares to seasonal goods and more, most of which is emblazoned with your favorite characters, can be found here. Thus, if you're suffering from FOMO on your Downtown Disney outing, perhaps a shopping trip at this store is exactly what you need.
With more than 1,000 reviews on Google, World of Disney has a 4.6 rating, with comments noting the variety of the store's stock and the attentive service from cast members. However, one individual has a suggestion for guests: "The store is a must-visit. But better to get here before any of the theme parks get out; otherwise, it gets VERY crowded inside."
Dine on delectable pizza at Naples Ristorante e Bar
The Disneyland Resort is renowned for its distinct culinary creations and viral delights. Nevertheless, the theme park's eateries can sometimes miss the mark; such is the case with River Belle Terrace, a disappointing Disneyland restaurant with a controversial past. However, at Downtown Disney you can dine at what Tripadvisor ranks as one of the five best restaurants in Anaheim: Naples Ristorante e Bar. This Italian establishment was awarded a Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice award in 2025, with one reviewer on the website writing, "The experience feels like a big fun party with great food."
Serving pasta and other entrees, the Neapolitan-style spot is perhaps best known for their handcrafted pizzas. In fact, Naples Ristorante e Bar was chosen as one of the top 100 pizza spots by Yelp Elites in 2024, ranking it at number 22. Although they offer specialty creations like the Carolina Pulled Pork, made with BBQ sauce and fontina cheese, popular dishes listed on Yelp, where Naples Ristorante e Bar displays a 4.2 rating, include the pepperoni and Margherita pie. "If you're a pizza fanatic, the crust and undercarriage were cooked very nicely. Compliments to the pizza chef," reads one review on the platform.
Naples Ristorante e Bar, which was renovated in 2019, features two stories and boasts artsy decor inspired by Southern Italy. While many Downtown Disney eateries have shuttered throughout the years, this one has been around since 2001, the same year this attraction opened its doors. The long-standing eatery has been called one of the best Downtown Disney restaurants by Mickey Visit and Family Travel Magazine, but before attempting to dine here, be sure to make reservations online.
Stare in wide-eyed amazement at The LEGO® Store
Although LEGO has its imaginative, interactive, and unique California theme park in Carlsbad, the brand's presence can be widely felt at the Disneyland Resort. The LEGO Store in Downtown Disney has been a staple since 2001 and will be sure to delight kiddos and adults. You don't necessarily have to be a big LEGO fan, either. I personally never was as a kid or now, yet I still find The LEGO Store to be well worth the time when visiting Downtown Disney.
Before even entering the circular structure, you'll be amazed by the spectacular life-sized Disney-themed LEGO displays that greet visitors, such as Maleficent's dragon form from "Sleeping Beauty," who is mounted to the roof, looming over Downtown Disney. There are more of these massive pieces inside, making you feel like you're in a LEGO museum or gallery. Especially as you peruse the aisles and view the intricately detailed completed sets on display. If you're up for the challenge, you can take one home or, if you're like me, simply take in the sights with wonder.
The LEGO Store, ranked as one of the top five best gift & specialty shops in Anaheim on Tripadvisor, also offers visitors the opportunity to make their own Minifigure for less than $15. This isn't just for little ones either; a review on TikTok reads, "My husband and I went to Disney for our 10 year anniversary without the kids and we made each of them one of these as a gift we brought home!" Making a reservation on LEGO's website for this activity is advised.
Indulge in tasty treat at Blue Ribbon Corn Dog
Downtown Disney has several dining establishments for hungry eaters, but it can be easy to spend a pretty penny on a meal. If you'd prefer a relatively affordable option, look no further than Blue Ribbon Corn Dog. If you are not a frequent Disneyland resort visitor, you might not realize that corn dogs are highly-coveted here. With that in mind, Blue Ribbon Corn Dog, conveniently located across from The LEGO® Store, has previously gone viral for its unique creations including a pickle corn dog and a jalapeño popper mozzarella stick.
My personal favorite is the classic corn dog; it's comforting, crispy, and more filling than you would think and even comes with a bag of Lay's chips. In my opinion, it's better than Little Red Wagon at Disneyland Park, which also sells the tasty treat. There have been plenty of times where I've ended my day at the theme parks by heading straight to Blue Ribbon Corn Dog. I relish every salty bite before I have to make the lengthy drive home. Indeed, you can take this as an opportunity for a quick respite if you've already spent hours at the parks or in Downtown Disney.
Find a bench, rest your legs, and partake in a bit of people watching as you chow down. It's worth mentioning that 50% of Blue Ribbon Corn Dogs' earnings are used to provide aid to various causes. All in all, you can't go wrong with eating here, sentiment shared by one Tripadvisor reviewer who wrote, "Being a small stand, there is a bit of a wait to get your order, but since each corn dog is made fresh, well worth it."
Visit a galaxy far, far away with the Star Wars™ Trading Post
A highlight for many who visit Disneyland is Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. Designed to transport parkgoers to Planet Batuu, here you can experience everything from soaring into space on the Millennium Falcon to drinking a cup of blue milk. Luckily, even those who skip out on visiting Disneyland can still immerse themselves in this cosmic magic at Downtown Disney's Star Wars Trading Post. Located in the structure that once housed Rainforest Cafe, the store invites fans of the franchise to live out their intergalactic dreams.
Aside from selling your run-of-the-mill merch like shirts and plushies, you can also make your own lightsaber and purchase collectible, voice-changing clone trooper helmets, among other treasures. In fact, items that are sold at Galaxy's Edge are also available at Star Wars Trading Post. When it first opened in 2021, customers had to wait hours just to get inside, and although the hype has arguably died down since then, its appeal endures, evident by its 4.6 rating on Google and 4.3 rating on Yelp.
What primarily seems to capture visitors' attention is the jungle-themed ambiance that still exists after Downtown Disney successfully repurposed and transformed the space, which was long associated with Rainforest Cafe. "Seriously, this store was like going on a ride," reads a review on Google. On Yelp, an individual stated, "Visiting this spot is like stepping into a Star Wars movie. From the music to the decor, they definitely got a little bit of the Outer Rim right in the middle of Anaheim!"
Methodology
Downtown Disney is essentially an outdoor mall, albeit one that admittedly feels far more whimsical than your typical shopping plaza. That said, I relied on my personal experience as a longtime Disney visitor and a lifelong Southern California resident to present readers with what I believe are the best things Downtown Disney has to offer.
Additionally, I conducted research using reviews and rankings from Google, Yelp, and Tripadvisor, among other resources, to pinpoint this destination's highest-rated eateries and shops. Above all, the goal was to provide everyone, regardless of their budget or age, with exciting and entertaining ideas for their next visit to Downtown Disney. As such, many of the activities included in this article are comparable to experiences you would find inside the Disneyland Resort's theme parks.