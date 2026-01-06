5 Best Things To Do In Downtown Disney, According To Visitors

A day at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, the iconic city that doubles as the ultimate gateway to California's best family-friendly attractions, can cost an arm and a leg. The admission alone into Disneyland and California Adventure can set you back hundreds of dollars. Fortunately for visitors, there is an affordable alternative: the Downtown Disney District. Here, you can experience the enchanting atmosphere of these popular theme parks without having to purchase a ticket. Most commonly referred to as Downtown Disney, it offers an exciting Mickey and friends-filled adventure that is guaranteed to be memorable for individuals of all ages.

This outdoor dining and shopping hub is situated next to both parks and offers plenty to do. However, Downtown Disney, which is typically open from 7:00 a.m. until 1:00 a.m., can get extremely crowded and even a little overwhelming, especially if you're not sure where to start. As a Southern California native who has lived in Los Angeles for the entirety of my life, I have spent quite a bit of time at the Disneyland Resort. I have visited easily a dozen times (likely more) and have many fond childhood memories of Downtown Disney.

Drawing from my experience, as well as those of other visitors using reviews from Google and other platforms, Islands has curated a list with the 5 best things to do in Downtown Disney. Paid parking is available, and, at the time of this writing, the first hour is $10, but note that if you spend $20, you can validate your parking, which will get you more bang for your buck. You should also be aware that you'll pass through security checkpoints to enter Downtown Disney.