This Scenic Utah Beach Is An Idyllic Escape That's One Big Playground In And Out Of The Water

Reaching a sun-drenched beach in Utah usually requires a bit of a hike, but that's not the case at Wayne Bartholomew Family Park. This park is located in Springville, a town hidden In Utah's Wasatch Mountain foothills brimming with unmatched scenery. Here, you'll find a man-made lake surrounded by a spacious swimming beach and huge expanses of lawn less than 10 minutes from the city center. With shady barbecue pavilions, docks, a lakeside path, and a snack booth, it's the perfect place to spend a fun-filled afternoon with the family.

The beachside on the lake features manicured, soft sand that is perfect for sunbathing or a game of beach volleyball, while the other side welcomes anglers. The city stocks the lake with trout, but you'll need to watch out for people in rowboats and on paddleboards. On Fridays and Saturdays, the concession stand sells affordable snacks, while the lake serves as a beginner-friendly spot for kayaking and standup paddleboarding. It's easy to spend the day picnicking in the grass, building sandcastles, or simply enjoying the scenery. All of this is set against a backdrop of the often snow-capped Wasatch Range.

Opened in 2015, the park pays tribute to the Bartholomew homestead that once occupied these lands. The concession stand, changing rooms, and restrooms look like rustic barns with an industrial slant, and feature reclaimed wood from the original homestead. Besides providing a beach escape for Springville residents, the 3-acre lake retains water, and helps create better conditions for the endangered June sucker to spawn downstream.