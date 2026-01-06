This Scenic Utah Beach Is An Idyllic Escape That's One Big Playground In And Out Of The Water
Reaching a sun-drenched beach in Utah usually requires a bit of a hike, but that's not the case at Wayne Bartholomew Family Park. This park is located in Springville, a town hidden In Utah's Wasatch Mountain foothills brimming with unmatched scenery. Here, you'll find a man-made lake surrounded by a spacious swimming beach and huge expanses of lawn less than 10 minutes from the city center. With shady barbecue pavilions, docks, a lakeside path, and a snack booth, it's the perfect place to spend a fun-filled afternoon with the family.
The beachside on the lake features manicured, soft sand that is perfect for sunbathing or a game of beach volleyball, while the other side welcomes anglers. The city stocks the lake with trout, but you'll need to watch out for people in rowboats and on paddleboards. On Fridays and Saturdays, the concession stand sells affordable snacks, while the lake serves as a beginner-friendly spot for kayaking and standup paddleboarding. It's easy to spend the day picnicking in the grass, building sandcastles, or simply enjoying the scenery. All of this is set against a backdrop of the often snow-capped Wasatch Range.
Opened in 2015, the park pays tribute to the Bartholomew homestead that once occupied these lands. The concession stand, changing rooms, and restrooms look like rustic barns with an industrial slant, and feature reclaimed wood from the original homestead. Besides providing a beach escape for Springville residents, the 3-acre lake retains water, and helps create better conditions for the endangered June sucker to spawn downstream.
Things to know before visiting Wayne Bartholomew Family Park
While Springville residents get free annual parking permits, non-residents must pay $15 per day (per car). However, you might find a free parking space down the street, if you're lucky. Make sure to check that the spot isn't reserved for neighborhood residents.
Regardless of whether you're a local or a visitor, renting one of the five pavilions is the best way to experience Wayne Bartholomew Family Park. Between May 1st and September 30th, reservations are required, and can be booked in three-hour chunks via Springville Recreation. Each pavilion comes with between two and four tables and a grill. For a beachfront location, reserve Pavilion A or B (A is closer to the bathrooms and snack shack).
The best time to visit Springville is in the summer. From late June to the beginning of September, the weather is sunny and toasty, the ideal setup for a beach day. Don't forget to add sunscreen, extra changes of clothes, shower sandals, towels, and a beach blanket you don't mind getting dirty to your ultimate packing list for a successful beach trip. If you're planning a barbecue, make sure to bring your own charcoal, matches, and anything else you need to start grilling. Planning an overnight trip? Book a tent or RV site at Roam America Springville in nearby Mapleton, a little suburban city with ethereal views and outdoor fun, where families can enjoy the bowling alley, swimming pool, and arcade games.