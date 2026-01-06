Avoid Pickpockets With This Genius Advice From Samantha Brown
When you're packing for a trip, typically you're considering the weather, the excursions, and the nightly events. But one travel nightmare might influence what you decide to take off the hanger: pickpocketing. According to professional travel enthusiast Samantha Brown, being targeted by pickpockets boils down to what you wear and how you store your belongings while on the road. Her advice is to think like a local, look like a local, and blend in like a local. Dressing in a certain way is key to avoid being a target for thieves, especially in Europe.
Brown, a TV personality, says on her website that while she wears vibrant clothes on TV, she tries to blend in whenever she travels. This means wearing clothes that don't show a lot of skin in Asian countries or dressing casually in Latin American countries. One continent to look out for, especially, is Europe. At Islands, we discovered it had the most global destinations where you should be extra cautious of pickpocketing. Though most European destinations don't have strict dress codes, the bag you choose during your trip matters. Brown says a crossbody bag with a zipper is safest. She also mentions that when she's in crowded areas, such as on subways, she keeps her hand over the zipper. These tips might not be a guarantee to stop pickpockets, but they're effective enough to help keep thieves' eyes off of you.
Other ways to stay safe from pickpockets around the world
As someone who lives in Barcelona, Spain, I have seen pickpockets in action — and being pickpocketed can happen to anyone. In my experience, I witnessed three mature women sitting at a table in the middle of a restaurant, when a man casually walked by and tried grabbing one of their purses off of their chair. While the other two noticed it happening and stopped him, you won't always be so lucky. That said, there are ways, beyond Samantha Brown's outfit tips, that will protect you from pickpockets. Referring to what I saw, it is smart to keep your bag on your lap or somewhere on your person so people cannot easily grab it.
Travel writer Rick Steves also has a few important tricks to outsmart robbers, like staying alert when there's a commotion (which may be manufactured to distract tourists), as well as leaving valuables in your hotel room. Also, there are inexpensive items, such as the DAITET Money Belt on Amazon, that make for a good addition to your "blending-in" attire that Brown emphasizes. Finally, the "Samantha Brown's Places to Love" host also suggests planning ahead, especially if you'll be traveling alone. Researching where you're going for your day-to-day activities can help you avoid dangerous streets and high-crime areas. With Brown's (and Steves') tips, you can stay vigilant and have a safe trip overseas.