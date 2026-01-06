Avoid Pickpockets With This Genius Advice From Samantha Brown

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you're packing for a trip, typically you're considering the weather, the excursions, and the nightly events. But one travel nightmare might influence what you decide to take off the hanger: pickpocketing. According to professional travel enthusiast Samantha Brown, being targeted by pickpockets boils down to what you wear and how you store your belongings while on the road. Her advice is to think like a local, look like a local, and blend in like a local. Dressing in a certain way is key to avoid being a target for thieves, especially in Europe.

Brown, a TV personality, says on her website that while she wears vibrant clothes on TV, she tries to blend in whenever she travels. This means wearing clothes that don't show a lot of skin in Asian countries or dressing casually in Latin American countries. One continent to look out for, especially, is Europe. At Islands, we discovered it had the most global destinations where you should be extra cautious of pickpocketing. Though most European destinations don't have strict dress codes, the bag you choose during your trip matters. Brown says a crossbody bag with a zipper is safest. She also mentions that when she's in crowded areas, such as on subways, she keeps her hand over the zipper. These tips might not be a guarantee to stop pickpockets, but they're effective enough to help keep thieves' eyes off of you.