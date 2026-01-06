This Ruggedly Charming Pacific Northwest City Was Crowned America's Top Remote Destination For 2026

According to HomeToGo's 2026 Travel Trends Report, remote destinations have become more popular among travelers. This is partly due to people getting travel inspiration from films and books with rugged settings, but is also a result of travelers simply seeking nature and rural escapes. While America has numerous off-the-beaten-path, wild destinations, there was one that stood out for its sizable year-on-year increase in search interest on HomeToGo's platform. That place is Depoe Bay, a remote Oregon city sitting along rugged cliffs that slip into the rough waters of the Pacific Ocean.

About 100 miles from Portland, Depoe Bay embodies many of the images one conjures when dreaming of a rugged coastal enclave away from the world. Homes back onto seaside cliffs, with views of crashing waves and flying gulls from their windows. An arched bridge passes over the mouth of a creek-fed inlet, the Pacific Ocean stretching to the horizon on one side. Boats rest in a marina surrounded by trees, sea caves form natural rock bridges over the water, and quaint restaurants and shops coax visitors inside with friendly local faces — it's little surprise Depoe Bay is getting more attention.

According to HomeToGo's survey data, we've entered an era of cost-savvy travel, where people want to find lesser-known places that cost less yet still fulfill their travel aspirations. The median nightly price for a Depoe Bay accommodation on HomeToGo is only $92.32. This is over $40 cheaper a night than Budget Your Trip's median across over 50,510 hotels in the U.S. ($139 a night). Affordability is a big reason Depoe Bay's search interest has increased by 167% year on year, but Oregon's whale watching capital is also one of the state's most underrated beach towns for reasons beyond dollars and cents.