This Ruggedly Charming Pacific Northwest City Was Crowned America's Top Remote Destination For 2026
According to HomeToGo's 2026 Travel Trends Report, remote destinations have become more popular among travelers. This is partly due to people getting travel inspiration from films and books with rugged settings, but is also a result of travelers simply seeking nature and rural escapes. While America has numerous off-the-beaten-path, wild destinations, there was one that stood out for its sizable year-on-year increase in search interest on HomeToGo's platform. That place is Depoe Bay, a remote Oregon city sitting along rugged cliffs that slip into the rough waters of the Pacific Ocean.
About 100 miles from Portland, Depoe Bay embodies many of the images one conjures when dreaming of a rugged coastal enclave away from the world. Homes back onto seaside cliffs, with views of crashing waves and flying gulls from their windows. An arched bridge passes over the mouth of a creek-fed inlet, the Pacific Ocean stretching to the horizon on one side. Boats rest in a marina surrounded by trees, sea caves form natural rock bridges over the water, and quaint restaurants and shops coax visitors inside with friendly local faces — it's little surprise Depoe Bay is getting more attention.
According to HomeToGo's survey data, we've entered an era of cost-savvy travel, where people want to find lesser-known places that cost less yet still fulfill their travel aspirations. The median nightly price for a Depoe Bay accommodation on HomeToGo is only $92.32. This is over $40 cheaper a night than Budget Your Trip's median across over 50,510 hotels in the U.S. ($139 a night). Affordability is a big reason Depoe Bay's search interest has increased by 167% year on year, but Oregon's whale watching capital is also one of the state's most underrated beach towns for reasons beyond dollars and cents.
Rugged beauty meets remote escapism in Depoe Bay
Depoe Bay's rugged scenery is inspiring. Scenic drives, state parks, and lookouts are the top four things to do here according to Tripadvisor. Whether you're driving along the short but beautiful Otter Crest Loop or pulling over at the Boiler Bay State Wayside lookout, nature takes center stage. The Pacific Ocean meets the Pacific Northwest in a dramatic clash of sea and land, creating rocky shores and picturesque bays topped by windswept trees. Some of these outlooks, such as Whale Park, are particularly memorable between summer and fall, when gray whales migrate through the water.
The city is part hidden fishing village, part boutique seaside escape, so you can retreat here without feeling isolated. Quality shopping and dining are found along the 101 on either side of the iconic Depoe Bay Bridge. Visit art galleries and gift shops, such as the aptly named Only in Depoe Bay, which sells handcrafted goods from local artists. You can also tuck into various cuisines, including authentic Thai paired with ocean views at the highly rated Bay View Thai Kitchen. For classic fish and chips, head to The Sticks. Their specialty is serving seafood on a stick, but they also sell clam chowder and seafood po boys.
Depoe Bay's nearest major city is Salem, about one and a half hours' drive away. It's also about two hours' drive from Eugene, home to Friendly, a walkable borough with vintage charm and vibrant cafes. It's also close to other fascinating Oregon destinations, like Newport, an idyllic city with beaches, seafood, and endless charm. Depoe Bay may not seem far removed, but when you have the Pacific Ocean on one side, forested mountains on the other, and one highway in and out, you'll feel very tucked away.