Milwaukee's Iconic Food And Event Destination Has The Freshest Finds Loved By Locals And Tourists
Although Chicago has long been revered for its gastronomy, the Windy City is not the "Culinary Capital of the Midwest." That would be Milwaukee, a Wisconsin city known for cheese, sausage, and beer. Foodies visting the Cream City should have one place at the top of their itinerary: the iconic Milwaukee Public Market, loved by those who come from near and far. Recognized as the best public market in the country in 2025 by USA Today 10Best, this destination offers local fare, as well as a plethora of events held throughout the year. As of 2025 year's end, there are less than 20 vendors providing just about anything you're craving.
One eatery that's especially popular at the Milwaukee Public Market is St. Paul Fish Company. Known for its lobster rolls, it features a 4.6-star rating on Google. "We took a short trip from Chicago to explore Milwaukee and decided to try St. Paul Fish Company — and it did not disappoint! Everything we ordered was absolutely delicious and so fresh," one reviewer noted. But the Milwaukee Public Market is more than a tourist magnet; it's a favorite among locals too.
The Milwaukee Public Market is home to The Spice House and it sells an assortment of distinct fresh ground seasonings and blends. One Milwaukee local referred to it as their "go-to for spices." Thirsty? At West Allis Cheese & Sausage Shoppe, you can sip on a bloody mary known as the Milwaukeean, with cheese curds and other unique toppings that may surprise you. As resident writer Lori Fredrich described via OnMilwaukee, "You can't get more local (or delicious) than that."
Tap into your inner chef at the Milwaukee Public Market
At the Milwaukee Public Market, you can eat and shop like a local as you familiarize yourself with the city's food scene. Other notable vendors include C. Adam's Bakery and Foltz Family Market. The former is renowned by residents for its chocolate chip cookies, while the latter features a 4.7-star rating on Tripadvisor, with one tourist boasting, "Excellent sandwiches, pizza, and local beer." Some vendors provide seating, and there is more to be found on the market's second floor.
Each month, the Milwaukee Public Market hosts cooking and mixology classes at Madame Kuony's Kitchen, named after a late culinary figure who was prominent in Wisconsin. You can learn everything from how to prepare regional dishes to making the perfect cocktail. Additionally, the Milwaukee Public Market hosts other seasonal events. The Harvest Festival, for instance, is celebrated every October at the Riverwalk Commons, a nearby outdoor space. It typically features live music, fall-themed activities, and of course, plenty of local food.
Needless to say, the Milwaukee Public Market has cemented itself as an essential Cream City attraction. "It's not just a place to eat — it's an experience," said a Tripadvisor reviewer. Open daily, the Milwaukee Public Market is situated within the city's Historic Third Ward, which mixes historic charm, river views, and a walkable arts scene. Should you want to explore more of the surrounding area, you can always stroll the Milwaukee RiverWalk. It connects three lovely neighborhoods and the city's best bites and brews, including the Historic Third Ward.