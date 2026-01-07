Milwaukee's Iconic Food And Event Destination Has The Freshest Finds Loved By Locals And Tourists

Although Chicago has long been revered for its gastronomy, the Windy City is not the "Culinary Capital of the Midwest." That would be Milwaukee, a Wisconsin city known for cheese, sausage, and beer. Foodies visting the Cream City should have one place at the top of their itinerary: the iconic Milwaukee Public Market, loved by those who come from near and far. Recognized as the best public market in the country in 2025 by USA Today 10Best, this destination offers local fare, as well as a plethora of events held throughout the year. As of 2025 year's end, there are less than 20 vendors providing just about anything you're craving.

One eatery that's especially popular at the Milwaukee Public Market is St. Paul Fish Company. Known for its lobster rolls, it features a 4.6-star rating on Google. "We took a short trip from Chicago to explore Milwaukee and decided to try St. Paul Fish Company — and it did not disappoint! Everything we ordered was absolutely delicious and so fresh," one reviewer noted. But the Milwaukee Public Market is more than a tourist magnet; it's a favorite among locals too.

The Milwaukee Public Market is home ‍to The Spice House and it sells an assortment of distinct fresh ground seasonings and blends. One Milwaukee local referred to it as their "go-to for spices." Thirsty? At West Allis Cheese & Sausage Shoppe, you can sip on a bloody mary known as the Milwaukeean, with cheese curds and other unique toppings that may surprise you. As resident writer Lori Fredrich described via OnMilwaukee, "You can't get more local (or delicious) than that."