Nestled Between Toledo And Dayton Lies A Charming Village With A College Campus And A Historic Downtown

Not all getaways have to be jam-packed with attractions — sometimes, you just need to take it slow in a small village with a free itinerary. Some prefer a leisurely stroll along the cliffside trails in the underrated, nature-loving Cedarville, while others like taking in the orchard views and riverside charm of Utica. But when you don't feel like driving too far from Toledo in search of that undisturbed atmosphere, head to Bluffton for a quiet escape. Situated in Allen and Hancock counties, this quaint Ohio village is for those who take pleasure in simple things — downtown shopping, matcha from a Main Street cafe, fresh finds from the farmers market, or going for a walk in the parks.

Bluffton first caught the attention of Alex Homes and James Riley in the 1820s — back in the day, the village was called Shannon, named after Governor Wilson Shannon. In fact, as you approach the North Main Street and Riley Street intersection in the downtown district, you'll be standing at the very same place where the first cabin was constructed back in 1833. You'll notice a lot of young people in town, which is largely due to the 234-acre Bluffton University campus, with students focusing on their bachelor's and master's programs.

Getting to Bluffton from Toledo takes one hour, while it's about an hour and a half from Dayton. The drive from Cleveland is also doable, but it'll take you 2.5 hours to arrive at the village. In that case, change your plans from a day trip to a weekend stay — accommodations include Bluffton Inn and Suites and Fairway Inn, with more rentals available on Airbnb.