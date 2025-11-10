Nestled Between Toledo And Dayton Lies A Charming Village With A College Campus And A Historic Downtown
Not all getaways have to be jam-packed with attractions — sometimes, you just need to take it slow in a small village with a free itinerary. Some prefer a leisurely stroll along the cliffside trails in the underrated, nature-loving Cedarville, while others like taking in the orchard views and riverside charm of Utica. But when you don't feel like driving too far from Toledo in search of that undisturbed atmosphere, head to Bluffton for a quiet escape. Situated in Allen and Hancock counties, this quaint Ohio village is for those who take pleasure in simple things — downtown shopping, matcha from a Main Street cafe, fresh finds from the farmers market, or going for a walk in the parks.
Bluffton first caught the attention of Alex Homes and James Riley in the 1820s — back in the day, the village was called Shannon, named after Governor Wilson Shannon. In fact, as you approach the North Main Street and Riley Street intersection in the downtown district, you'll be standing at the very same place where the first cabin was constructed back in 1833. You'll notice a lot of young people in town, which is largely due to the 234-acre Bluffton University campus, with students focusing on their bachelor's and master's programs.
Getting to Bluffton from Toledo takes one hour, while it's about an hour and a half from Dayton. The drive from Cleveland is also doable, but it'll take you 2.5 hours to arrive at the village. In that case, change your plans from a day trip to a weekend stay — accommodations include Bluffton Inn and Suites and Fairway Inn, with more rentals available on Airbnb.
Do a walk-through of downtown Bluffton, Ohio
Hanging out in Bluffton's downtown area is non-negotiable, considering all the shops and eateries located here. Indulge your creative side at Board and Brush Creative Studio. This DIY spot helps you make your own personalized wood sign, whether for home décor or as a gift. It frequently hosts workshops, where you can let your creative juices flow while sipping on a refreshing drink. For a classic shopping experience, make your way to Et Cetera Shop to browse its selection of pre-loved clothing items. From vintage leather jackets to winter coats, you can stock up on your outerwear fits.
Roots by Strattons is ideal for those seeking souvenirs. Brighten up your space with a houseplant, add flair to your room with an accent pillow, or let your friend know you're thinking of them by getting them a cute mug. The Black Lab Trading Company is great for souvenir shopping, too, with products like bracelets, hats, scented candles, and more. Bibliophiles can head straight to Book ReViews to check out its collection of used books. You'll find a variety of genres like suspense, classic literature, graphic novels, recipe books, and young adult fiction, to name a few.
No trip to the downtown district is complete without a café break — swing by Twisted Whisk Café for a cup of cold brew, cappuccino, latte, bubble tea, or hot chocolate. Visit in the morning to try some of the breakfast items like egg and cheese bagels, yogurt parfaits, or good, old-fashioned pancakes. Better yet, try its Mean Green sandwich, which comes with hummus, peppers, and spinach. If you're craving a treat, no one does it better than Shirley's Gourmet Popcorn Company. Get the dark salted caramel flavor or the jelly bean classic for the right dose of sweetness.
Other things to do in Bluffton, Ohio
Outside downtown, you'll find anglers and birdwatchers near Cobb Lake. Chances are you'll be viewing Canada geese, turkey vultures, blue jays, and chimney swifts, while fishermen try to catch rainbow trout. Right next to it is Buckeye Lake, another fishing hotspot in Bluffton. If fishing isn't your thing, breathe in the fresh air at Buckeye Park, where you can play a round of basketball, bike along the trails, or have a picnic. Bluffton Village Park is also popular, where you can pedal along the 1.3-mile Triplett Bikeway.
The Bluffton University Nature Preserve is 160 acres of serenity to explore, with dense forests and grassy meadows. There are several trails you can follow, starting with the scenic and short, half-mile-long East Woods Loop. The Lake/Flood Plain Trail, on the other hand, makes a 0.6-mile loop around a pond. For something longer, the Bluffton Nature Preserve Perimeter Loop takes you around the entire preserve for 2.7 miles.
Savor the night in Bluffton at one of the Main Street restaurants. Padrone's Pizza of Bluffton serves up delicious pies like pepperoni extreme, barbecue chicken, Hawaiian, and buffalo cheddar mac pizza. Its baked subs sound just as tasty, with options like meatball and grilled chicken. Craving Mexican food? You'll love the menu at Campito Lindo. Whatever you do, end the night at 1861 Wine Lounge with a glass of pinot noir or malbec and a charcuterie board. Not ready for the relaxed vacation to end? Take the easy hour-and-a-half drive to the lovely village of Milan, a cute Ohio destination with antique shops and local restaurants.