North Carolina's 5 Best Piers With Scenic Views And Prime Fishing Spots, According To Locals
While North Carolina is known for its deep forests and rugged mountains, it also boasts a gorgeous coastline dotted with idyllic beaches and cool oceanside towns. From the thriving coastal paradise of Carolina Beach to a secret island with wild horses, the Tarheel State's Atlantic shore can go toe-to-toe with some of the best beaches in the country. This makes it not only an ideal spot to take in vistas that will make your heart soar, but also to cast a line, as North Carolina's coast offers some of the best ocean fishing in the country.
The good news is that you don't even need a boat to hook into a monster fish in North Carolina. There is a series of piers along the coast that allow anglers to easily reach deeper waters in pursuit of gamefish such as Spanish and king mackerel, red drum, speckled trout, flounder, sheepshead, and more. Armed with a rod, reel, and tackle, even a novice has a decent shot at landing a nice fish or two at these piers.
However, you don't have to be a fishing aficionado to enjoy what a North Carolinian pier has to offer. They also present some of the best coastal views you can hope for. The only question is, where to begin? There are around 20 public fishing piers to choose from, each with their own features and benefits. That said, if you're looking for the best fishing combined with views that will take your breath away, here are five that draw high praise from locals.
Kure Beach Pier
The relentless pound of surf and storms have taken their toll in recent years, leaving North Carolina with fewer fishing piers than before. However, Kure Beach Pier still proudly stands as one of the best in the state. This is despite having weathered 10 hurricanes so far, with three destroying it completely. It was, however, rebuilt each time and stands today as a testament to strength and resilience. This alone makes it worthy of this list.
Built in 1923 on Pleasure Island just south of Wilmington, this 711-foot-long structure is privately owned and operates almost exclusively as a fishing spot. In addition to a full tackle shop, the pier also features a live bait tank, and anglers flock there to cast for Spanish mackerel, flounder, and more. "Kure Beach Pier is fine to catch fish," one local wrote on Reddit. "The last time I was there, I caught some pompano right in the white water of the surf breaks and some mullet a bit [farther] out."
Kure Beach Pier is also known for its tranquil atmosphere and great beach views. There are no loud bells and whistles on this pier. Instead, it emphasizes the natural surroundings — the gentle wind blowing in from the Atlantic Ocean and the squawk of seagulls. "I just sat there and enjoyed the breeze and the waves [and] the depth of the night sky," wrote reviewer Wendy B. on Yelp. "It was magical." You may also spot pelicans on the shore and dolphins cruising through the water surrounding the pier. It's open from early spring through the late fall — dates vary by the season — and visitors can access it for free. Only fishers must pay for a pass, which costs $8 for single rod fishing and $16 for king mackerel fishing.
Oak Island Pier
Stretching 880 feet into the Atlantic Ocean about 30 miles south of Wilmington, Oak Island Pier rises at a height of 27 feet, making it the state's highest. Built in 1955, the structure has been pummeled by several cyclones over the years, including Hurricane Matthew in 2016. This monster storm put Oak Island Pier out of commission until 2019, when the rebuild was complete.
While Oak Island is one North Carolina's premier fishing piers, it's also the first municipally-owned pier in the state. Today, it boasts 30 fishing stations and a grated center section that allows seawater to pass through. This means that the pier has a much better chance of surviving the waves and surges of future hurricanes, ensuring that it will be around for generations to come. Parts of the pier are also accessible for anglers with disabilities, and it's open every day of the year, though hours vary depending on the season. While anyone can walk on the pier, you'll need a pass to fish — single-day, three-day, seven-day, and season passes are available. The Lazy Turtle Bar & Grill is a lively spot for lunch with tables right in the sand, while the funky Koko Cabana restaurant serves burgers, tacos, sandwiches, and seafood, along with a full list of beer, wine, and cocktails.
Anglers at Oak Island Pier can hook into a variety of fish, but it's particularly known for its Spanish and king mackerel, one fisher noted on Reddit. "Big Spanish, kings, and blues will hit live bait trolley rigs off the end of the pier," they wrote. However, plenty of people come just to soak up the seaside vibes. "Just walking down the pier was breathtaking," wrote reviewer 75Youngster on Tripadvisor. Another user by the name of wildamethystmoon raved on Tripadvisor, "This is my favorite pier on the island. Great for walking, meditation and fishing! And has the best view of everything!"
Surf City Ocean Pier
Situated on Topsail Island some 30 minutes north of Wilmington, this 937-foot-long pier features a 40-foot octagon at the end, allowing even more fishers to try their luck in the rolling waves below. Anglers can hope to catch an array of species here, including bluefish, Spanish mackerel, sheepshead, as well as crab. Daily passes run from $12 for a single rod and $36 for king fishing. Season passes start at $275, and pass holders can enjoy perks such as all-night fishing. Surf City Ocean Pier also rents rods, reels, and storage space from mid-March through the end of November. One local wrote on Tripadvisor, "Always excellent fishing at the pier. I always catch a ton of fish on gotcha plugs and diamond jigs."
Constructed in 1948, this was Topsail Island's first pier and survived intact until Hurricane Fran hit it in 1996. It was quickly rebuilt and reopened in 1997 in the form we see today, and draws both anglers and spectators (for a $1 fee) for its fishing and excellent views. The pier also features a fully-stocked bait and tackle shop, souvenir shops, as well as a grill serving up mouthwatering burgers, along with ice cream. As far as the vistas afforded from Surf City Ocean Pier, Yelp reviewer Nichole B. summed it up in a five-star review. "If you like amazing ocean views, and are visiting Surf City North Carolina, you have to walk the Surf City Pier," it reads.
Sunset Beach Fishing Pier
Just a stone's throw from the sand, salt, and serenity of Myrtle Beach, Sunset Beach Pier is the southernmost fishing pier in the state. It's also known for its excellent beach views that can be enjoyed while munching on a burger from the on-site bar and grill. During the sweltering months of summer, you can also take in the scenery from the air-conditioned pier house, or kick back on the boards and enjoy live music on Thursday evenings. A Facebook review by Shannon Kamrath Turner sums up the atmosphere perfectly: "Sunset Beach and the Sunset Beach Fishing Pier are truly wonderful. When you arrive there, you just know."
Originally built in 1960, Sunset Beach Fishing Pier moved to its current location in 1976 where it was constructed atop the remains of the Confederate ship Vesta, destroyed by Union forces in 1864. The pier and the island it calls home have plenty of stories; visitors can learn more about the fascinating local history on an informational walking tour, which costs $1 per person.
When it comes to casting a line, you can hook into the little guys or try your luck for a massive king mackerel. "Tossing pieces of shrimp off the pier is almost guaranteed to get croaker, whiting, or pinfish if you're just looking to have some fun with smaller fish," wrote one local on Reddit. However, anglers who reel in the largest fish of the season — typically king mackerel, whiting, spade, and bluefish — will be awarded a season pass. The regular cost is around $225 per year, and day passes range from $10 to $120 per person, depending on the number of rods and duration. Sunset Beach Fishing Pier is open from March 1st through the end of November.
Johnnie Mercers Fishing Pier
Not only was Johnnie Mercers Fishing Pier the first concrete structure of its kind in North Carolina, it's also the longest, stretching over 1,200 feet into the Atlantic Ocean. In 1996, two hurricanes — Bertha and Fran — destroyed the old wooden pier, and the one we see today was built to last. However, Johnnie Mercers is more than an impressive feat of engineering — it also offers unrivaled views of Wrightsville Beach. "The pier was a great place for a view and to see the beach and people surfing," remarked EdwardS410 on Tripadvisor. Reviewer Monica P wrote on Yelp, "Great pier for views, fishing and photographing birds and dolphins."
The pier features a full-service bait and tackle shop, along with rod rentals. Day passes are $8 per rod, while season passes start at $150. Fishers can expect to haul in the usual species found off the North Carolina coast, including surprises catches such as tarpon and hammerhead shark.
In addition to prime fishing spots, Johnnie Mercers is home to a gift shop and a restaurant serving burgers, fries, hot dogs, and pizzas, along with classic sides such as onion rings and nachos. The pier is open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., with a $2 entrance fee for non-anglers. Johnnie Mercers Fishing Pier is located on the edge of the city of Wilmington, which according to a 2025 survey, is also North Carolina's cleanest city.
Methodology
In order to determine which spots to include in our roundup of North Carolina's five best piers for scenic views and fishing, according to locals, we first looked at online ratings. Piers needed to garner a minimum of 4.5 stars on Google and 4 stars on Tripadvisor to make the cut. We then took a close look at reviews and reports written by locals on sites such as Reddit, Yelp, and Tripadvisor, as well coverage in blogs and media, with an emphasis on fishing opportunities and outstanding views. In addition, we looked at the official websites of the fishing piers themselves to get a sense of the services they provide, entrance fees, and surrounding amenities for visitors. All of these factors allowed us to make the most informed decision possible with regard to this list.