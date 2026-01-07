North Carolina's 5 Best Piers With Scenic Views And Prime Fishing Spots, According To Locals

While North Carolina is known for its deep forests and rugged mountains, it also boasts a gorgeous coastline dotted with idyllic beaches and cool oceanside towns. From the thriving coastal paradise of Carolina Beach to a secret island with wild horses, the Tarheel State's Atlantic shore can go toe-to-toe with some of the best beaches in the country. This makes it not only an ideal spot to take in vistas that will make your heart soar, but also to cast a line, as North Carolina's coast offers some of the best ocean fishing in the country.

The good news is that you don't even need a boat to hook into a monster fish in North Carolina. There is a series of piers along the coast that allow anglers to easily reach deeper waters in pursuit of gamefish such as Spanish and king mackerel, red drum, speckled trout, flounder, sheepshead, and more. Armed with a rod, reel, and tackle, even a novice has a decent shot at landing a nice fish or two at these piers.

However, you don't have to be a fishing aficionado to enjoy what a North Carolinian pier has to offer. They also present some of the best coastal views you can hope for. The only question is, where to begin? There are around 20 public fishing piers to choose from, each with their own features and benefits. That said, if you're looking for the best fishing combined with views that will take your breath away, here are five that draw high praise from locals.