3 Main Changes That Are Coming To Costco Travel In 2026

2026 is upon us, and along with the new year, a few big changes are coming to Costco's travel services. The superstore chain is known for not only supplying travel gear, be it suitcases, toiletry bags, camping gear, or survival supplies, but also vacation booking services. In fact, there are at least 10 hidden vacation gems you probably didn't know you could book through Costco Travel.

Through Costco, members who love to travel have been able to book Disney park tickets, hotels, and even cruises, a perk not all shoppers at the wholesale store may even be aware of. The bottom line is, Costco's vacation packages might be the cheapest way to book your trip.

All that said, in 2026, some changes to the program are coming. Between the pausing of current services and the addition of new benefits and packages to choose from, frequent Costco Travel customers will want to make sure they're aware of this year's updates. To compile this list, we reviewed the updates that have already been announced and selected the three most significant changes coming in the new year.