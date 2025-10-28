10 Hidden Vacation Gems You Didn't Know You Could Book Through Costco Travel
Costco is the king when it comes to bulk buying and budget-friendly shopping, selling cult-favorite items like this tote bag that's a game-changer for hassle-free trips. But what many don't know — even Costco members — is that Costco doesn't just sell travel gadgets and necessities. It also sells travel experiences, cruises, vacation packages, and even rental cars through Costco Travel. Costco Travel offers incredible deals worldwide, exclusively for members, taking travelers near and far, from America's national parks to the Indian Ocean.
Even Costco members who are in the know about Costco Travel might miss the featured "Hidden Gems" page, which primarily focuses on off-the-beaten-path travel experiences and cruises, all at a variety of price points, to help travelers discover new and unique locations. Before we jump into these featured travel experiences, we'll do a quick overview of the pros and cons of traveling with Costco Travel, covering hidden perks and hidden costs.
Pros & Cons: Costco Travel
Is Costco Travel right for you, and are the Costco vacation packages really the cheapest way to book a trip? If you're a Costco member, booking through Costco Travel could nab you some solid savings, as well as save you the time and effort involved in planning a trip. For first-time travelers or those hoping to visit a multitude of destinations, Costco Travel could also be a good choice.
However, note that Costco Travel is not a full-fledged travel agency. Many of its trips are organized through partners, so after booking, Costco is essentially out of the equation. It's best to think of it as a booking platform more than a travel agency for sourcing good deals.
Still, the cheap flight specialists at Going (formerly Scott's Cheap Flights) consider Costco Travel packages to have "some of the best pricing in the industry." There are many benefits to booking through Costco, in addition to pricing. Many travel packages let you pay in installments. Costco members can earn rebates and rewards when booking through Costco Travel, and if there's a price reduction after booking, you can get a refund. For cruises, Costco Travel offers highly competitive pricing, legitimate deals, and, again, a host of rebates and rewards.
It's essential to do your research. And read the fine print — as much as Costco members rave about Costco Travel, many warn that their customer service when it actually comes to the trip is often lacking, and Costco doesn't always reimburse you if there are sudden cancellations or changes. Pro tip: Always book travel insurance. Costco Travel, while offering a surprising number of packages and cruises around the world, does have limited options, so if you're looking for a specific experience, it may be better to look elsewhere.
Balkan Adventure
The Balkans are often undiscovered by many Americans, who may still associate the region with conflict rather than vibrant, scenic countries and thriving multicultural cities. Luckily, Costco Travel's "Balkan Adventure," through award-winning tour company Trafalgar, showcases the incredible beauty of this unique region in Europe. The 14-day adventure begins in Romania, with travelers visiting castles in legendary Transylvania, and then going to Bulgaria to visit the former imperial capital as well as the current capital, Sofia. The tour stops in North Macedonia's intriguing capital, Skopje, on the way to Albania. After Tirana — Europe's most underrated capital —travelers will revel in the breathtaking Montenegro, the Mediterranean's most underrated country. After the coastal island of Budva and the fjord-bordering Kotor, the tour goes on to Bosnia and Herzegovina. Highlights include the famous bridge in Mostar and Sarajevo, the "Jerusalem of Europe," before the final (and seventh) country of the trip: Serbia.
Hotels, transportation, some excursions, and some meals are included, along with an experienced guide and driver. While some travelers mention that the itinerary is fast, which can be a drawback, one happy traveler wrote on the Trafalgar website: "This itinerary is a fantastic introduction to the Balkans — a rich, complex, and beautiful region that's often overlooked. It's ideal for first-time visitors who ... want a well-organized, culturally rich experience. While the pace is quick — you won't spend more than a day or two in most locations — it's a perfect 'sampler' of the Balkans."
Price: The "Balkan Adventure" starts at $3,416 for a 14-day journey.
Experience Kenya
Dip your toe into the best of Kenya while giving back during Costco Travel's "Experience Kenya" adventure. The 9-day tour, hosted by Costco partner Lion World Travel, takes visitors on an in-depth journey of Kenya, one of the world's best countries to see wildlife. Of course, as noted by Lion World Travel, this trip is "More than wildlife viewing. A rewarding MAKE TRAVEL MATTER® safari in Kenya, featuring the Reteti Elephant Sanctuary, plus luxurious accommodations."
MAKE TRAVEL MATTER is an industry-wide campaign to encourage individuals to put the environment first, and protect the communities they encounter along the way. This enriching trip begins in Nairobi, Kenya's capital, with a one-night stay on the edge of Nairobi National Park. Then, the tour continues to Sarara in the vast Namunyak Wildlife Conservancy, where travelers stay in luxury tree houses and are taken on many "game drives" to discover the diverse wildlife of the area, from elephants to giraffes. Namunyak is also home to the Reteti Elephant Sanctuary, Kenya's first community-run elephant orphanage. Meet the elephants and get a behind-the-scenes tour, and visit a local Samburu group to witness how this community co-exists peacefully with nature.
The last leg of the trip is in the Masai Mara (another flight away), where you'll stay in Governor's Il Moran Camp, deep in the Masai Mara Game Reserve. Enjoy this quintessential African savanna through game drives at dawn, during the day, and at night, to see the huge array of animals, like lions and leopards, that call the Mara home. Fly back to Nairobi for a farewell dinner, then head home or to destinations elsewhere.
Price: The "Experience Kenya" option starts at $11,070 for nine days.
Magical South Africa
South Africa, one of the world's "most desirable tourist destinations" for 2025, also ranks as among the most dangerous, making it an ideal destination for a guided tour. During this 9-day "Magical South Africa" tour with Costco partner Lion World Travel, discover highlights of Cape Town, then commence an all-inclusive stay at the Sabi Sabi Game Reserve, where your safari dreams come to life. Highlights of Cape Town include a visit to Table Mountain, a luxurious spa hotel on the Atlantic Coast, Robben Island, and dinner at Gold Restaurant to experience the culture and culinary flavors of Cape Town. Next, fly to the Sabi Sabi Bush Lodge in the heart of the Sabi Sabi Game Reserve. Your entire four-day stay here is fully inclusive, from meals to experiences, including multiple game drives. These drives, which can occur in the morning or even at night, will give you the chance to witness some of SabiSabi's diverse wildlife, such as rhinos, buffalos, and wild dogs.
In addition to your entire stay at the Bush Lodge, the itinerary includes tours in Cape Town, domestic flights, most meals, and an extra night at the Sabi Sabi Bush Lodge, a special benefit exclusive to Costco members.
Price: The Costco Travel "Magical South Africa" tour starts at $5,699 for nine days.
Best of Ireland
The incredible scenery of the Emerald Isle, paired with the legendary Irish hospitality, combines with historical sights, cozy pubs, and dramatic castles, making this 10-day "Best of Ireland" tour unforgettable. The immersive journey with Costco partner Trafalgar begins in Dublin, Ireland's lovely and lively capital. From there, highlights include Waterford to discover its famous crystal, Blarney Castle for the "gift of gab," Irish music in Killarney, and the incredible seaside vistas of the Ring of Kerry. Visit Adare, a quintessential Irish village, and the iconic Cliffs of Moher on the west coast. Explore the pubs, art, and history in Galway, then drive through the mountainous country of Connemara to see the ornate Kylemore Abbey and its gorgeous gardens.
This Costco Travel tour includes all hotels, most gratuities, an expert tour guide and driver, as well as all breakfasts and many evening meals. Transportation in a comfortable coach is also covered, as are the main sightseeing activities.
Price: This Costco Travel "Best of Ireland" Experience starts at $2,768 for 10 days.
Christmas Markets of Austria, Germany & Switzerland
If you've ever wanted to experience the iconic Christmas markets of Europe, Costco Travel's "Christmas Markets of Austria, Germany & Switzerland, is for you. Fly into Vienna, the capital of Austria, to tour its magical markets and famous sights, like the Hofburg Palace. In Austria's other famous city, Salzburg (home of Mozart), see the sights with a side of festive cheer. After Salzburg, head to the capital of Germany's Bavaria, Munich, a truly cozy city. While in Munich, join a local expert to tour the Christmas markets and learn about forgotten Advent traditions along the way. This MAKE TRAVEL MATTER Experience not only takes you through some of Munich's iconic sights but also explores essential German Christmas traditions, helping you appreciate the Christmas markets on another level.
After Salzburg, take a day trip through the scenic countryside to romantic Oberammergau, home to an ancient Passion Play, put on by locals every 10 years. Experience a quintessential German village Christmas market, then continue back into Austria for the gorgeous Alpine city of Innsbruck. Pop through the tiny country of Liechtenstein before heading to Lucerne (Luzern), Switzerland, where you'll spend the last leg of your trip. Cruise Lake Lucerne, experience Swiss Christmas in a local home, then fly back home, bursting with Christmas spirit, and with many locally-crafted gifts for your loved ones.
In addition to hotels, experiences, and transportation, this tour includes a guide, driver, daily breakfasts, and other select meals.
Price: The "Christmas Markets of Austria, Germany & Switzerland" tour starts at $2,657 for eight days.
Pacific Northwest Coast Cruise
Discover the beauty of the Pacific Northwest while cruising between its most iconic cities: Seattle, Vancouver, B.C., and Victoria, B.C. For this 7-night "Pacific Northwest Coast Cruise," Costco Travel partners with Princess Cruises, a well-established, award-winning cruise company that operates all over the world. In Seattle, you'll have ample time to explore the "Emerald City," from the iconic Space Needle to the lively public markets, such as Pike Place Market. The cruise will take you through the gorgeous, famous scenery of Puget Sound, passing wildlife like seals and whales (if you're lucky). Stop at beautiful, wild Vancouver Island, home to the beautiful Victoria, a seaside city with a distinct British feel. Your cruise will continue up to Vancouver, the largest city in British Columbia, and North America's most livable city for 2025.
Of course, many perks of cruising come from the ship itself, in this case, the Ruby Princess. These include spas, fitness centers, a wide array of restaurants, plenty of entertainment — all set against breathtaking mountain views.
Price: Costco Travel's 7-night "Pacific Northwest Coast Cruise" starts at $903 for an interior stateroom.
Heart of the Amazon Expedition
The mighty Amazon River, the world's second-longest behind the Nile in Africa (via statista.com), traverses the South American continent from Peru to the coast of Brazil. Surrounded by the thick, nearly impassable Amazon Rainforest, the best way to see the Amazon is often by cruise. When it comes time to choose the best Amazon River cruise, consider Costco Travel's "Heart of the Amazon Expedition," by partner Seabourn Cruise Line. Beginning and ending in Belém, Brazil's gateway to the Amazon River, this 9-night cruise takes you deeper into the Amazon Rainforest than many before or after have ventured.
You'll sail aboard one of Seabourn's "Expedition" ships in more remote areas of the globe, such as the Amazon River. This trip is guided by nature and the whims of the river, starting in the port city of Belém, continuing to Macapa, a colorful city along the northern Amazon, on to Santarem, and back through Macapa to Belém. Along the way, the ship will cross the equator. Although the ship is equipped to deal with the unpredictable river, it still has plenty of amenities and activities for sailing days, from a spa to a theater, and more.
This all-inclusive expedition includes most excursions, as shared experiences are a cornerstone of the itinerary. Examples of excursions include snorkeling, wildlife walks, swimming, fishing, boat rides, or immersive cultural programs.
Price: This "Heart of the Amazon Expedition" starts at $3,499 for nine nights.
Indian Ocean Odyssey
If indecision plagues your life (you aren't alone), consider a world cruise, which covers a much larger number of destinations than your average trip. One such trip is Costco Travel's "Indian Ocean Odyssey," a two-month journey with Costco partner Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The most expensive on this list (starting at $49,199), it also offers a full 64 days exploring the Indian Ocean and beyond. It travels from Mauritius to Rome, following the coast of Africa and up into the Mediterranean, with incredible vistas, exotic ports, and plenty of amenities along the way.
This truly epic expedition starts in the breathtaking island nation of Mauritius, ideal for a budget-friendly tropical vacation. Cruise down to Madagascar, along the coast of Tanzania and South Africa, before heading north to Namibia. Explore the volcanic islands of São Tomé and Príncipe, see the neighboring countries of Togo and Ghana, visit colorful markets in Gambia, then sail to Spain's Canary Islands. Other highlights of the trip include Lisbon, Portugal's Madeira Islands, Morocco's famous port city of Casablanca, Gibraltar, Mallorca, the French Riviera, and finally, Rome, Italy's iconic capital.
This all-inclusive trip includes meals, a suite cabin room, beverages, gratuities, and a select number of shore excursions. For sailing days, travelers can enjoy amenities like a spa, a pool, educational programs, movies, and a sauna.
Price: The 64-night "Indian Ocean Odyssey" starts at $49,199 for a suite stateroom.
Australia Wine Cruise
Wine lovers, this one is for you. Head to Australia for Costco Travel's "Australia Wine Cruise," by partner Celebrity Cruises. This unique, wine-focused cruise takes you along the coast of Australia, from vibrant Sydney to the island of Tasmania to the metropolises of Adelaide and Melbourne, before circling back to Sydney. Visit Sydney's most iconic sights, then sail to Hobart, the capital of Tasmania, a charming river city known for its scenery, parks, and compact size. Next is the natural paradise of Kangaroo Island, a remote stretch of land with a huge amount of diverse wildlife, from penguins to kangaroos. Continue to Adelaide, one of Australia's wine capitals, as the gateway to no less than 18 world-renowned wine regions. Take a wine tour through some of the region's best wineries, or sample local wine all over this nature-friendly, Mediterranean-inspired city. Next up is artsy Melbourne, with its vast array of culinary options, extensive natural beauty, and, of course, a plethora of wine — the area around Melbourne, Victoria, is home to more than 800 vineyards.
Included in this cruise are meals, accommodations, and some excursions. Amenities for at-sea days include several pools, a spa, and various lounges for relaxing (and maybe sampling some more wine).
Price: The 9-night "Australia Wine Cruise" starts at $1,568 for an inside stateroom.
Botswana Experience
Under Costco's "Vacations of a Lifetime" category, the "Botswana Experience" by Lion World Travel is a once-in-a-lifetime trip that will take intrepid travelers to this less-traveled country, called the "Elephant Capital of the World." Although pricey — starting at $18,990 for 10 days —this immersive tour packs a punch and is worth every penny. After a quick night in a historic hotel in Johannesburg, South Africa (once home to Nelson Mandela), you'll fly to Jack's Camp on the edge of the Kalahari Desert, and Makgadikgadi Pans National Park. Highlights while staying at Jack's Camp include daily game drives, a meerkat experience, and sleeping under the stars. Hop yet another flight to the Xigera Camp, deep in Botswana's iconic Okavango Delta. Xigera is uniquely built above the landscape, allowing animals to move freely below, undisturbed. While the treehouse-like lodge provides you with an incredible vantage point for wildlife viewing, you'll also join a photo safari through the Delta and surroundings, spotting everything from elephants to crocodiles. End the adventure at the Chobe Game Lodge near Kasane, where you'll take boat tours, observe wildlife, and revel in the beauty of Africa.
Included in the price are luxury, eco-friendly accommodations, domestic flights within Africa, most meals, most excursions, game drives, and even extra experiences like a massage.
Price: The "Botswana Experience" starts at $18,990 for 10 days.
Methodology
For this article, we delved deep into Costco Travel, choosing trips that had the best value, best reviews, and were the most unique (judging by their inclusion on the "Hidden Gems" page). For deals that partner with other companies, like Trafalgar, we also vetted the companies to ensure quality recommendations.
We also included a mix of tour deals and cruises, with a primary focus on off-the-beaten-path destinations. We consulted travel experts and also combed through traveler reviews to discover the pros and cons of Costco Travel, as well as tips to make the booking process smoother.