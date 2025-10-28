10 Hidden Vacation Gems You Didn't Know You Could Book Through Costco Travel

Is Costco Travel right for you, and are the Costco vacation packages really the cheapest way to book a trip? If you're a Costco member, booking through Costco Travel could nab you some solid savings, as well as save you the time and effort involved in planning a trip. For first-time travelers or those hoping to visit a multitude of destinations, Costco Travel could also be a good choice.

However, note that Costco Travel is not a full-fledged travel agency. Many of its trips are organized through partners, so after booking, Costco is essentially out of the equation. It's best to think of it as a booking platform more than a travel agency for sourcing good deals.

Still, the cheap flight specialists at Going (formerly Scott's Cheap Flights) consider Costco Travel packages to have "some of the best pricing in the industry." There are many benefits to booking through Costco, in addition to pricing. Many travel packages let you pay in installments. Costco members can earn rebates and rewards when booking through Costco Travel, and if there's a price reduction after booking, you can get a refund. For cruises, Costco Travel offers highly competitive pricing, legitimate deals, and, again, a host of rebates and rewards.

It's essential to do your research. And read the fine print — as much as Costco members rave about Costco Travel, many warn that their customer service when it actually comes to the trip is often lacking, and Costco doesn't always reimburse you if there are sudden cancellations or changes. Pro tip: Always book travel insurance. Costco Travel, while offering a surprising number of packages and cruises around the world, does have limited options, so if you're looking for a specific experience, it may be better to look elsewhere.