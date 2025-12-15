The Cruise Destinations Where The US Dollar Goes Furthest
One of the best parts about living in the United States is that the country is full of unique climates and cultures, so you don't have to travel internationally to get a taste of something new. The downside is that traveling domestically can be expensive, especially if you go to a state like New York or California. Fortunately, taking a cruise allows you to explore the rest of the world in a hassle-free way, and if you visit countries where the U.S. dollar is strong, you can get more bang for your buck.
Thankfully, the dollar remains fairly strong across the globe, but it stretches further in some countries versus others. So, we've compiled a list of five nations that are popular for cruises and allow you to get more mileage for a single dollar. Of course, if you're not trying to book an entire cruise, you can browse our list of budget-friendly vacation options where the U.S. dollar goes the furthest to expand your horizons.
When arranging this list, we put the countries in order from the closest to the furthest from the U.S., so you can plan accordingly. Now, let's cash in!
Mexico
As any cruise aficionado knows, Mexico is one of the most popular port destinations, with cities like Cozumel on the Yucatan Peninsula driving most of the traffic. Out of the millions of cruise passengers arriving in Mexico in 2024, around 4 million of them went to Cozumel. In fact, Mexico is so popular for cruises that Royal Caribbean is building a record-breaking water park and beach club on the country's coastline.
Regarding the U.S. dollar's strength in Mexico, the current exchange rate is $1 USD to just over $18 Mexican pesos (MXN). So, whether you're disembarking on the peninsula or another popular spot like Cabo San Lucas or Mazatlán, you can take advantage when visiting shops, restaurants, and attractions. One thing to keep in mind is that U.S. currency is accepted in many places, so you don't necessarily have to exchange your money before heading ashore.
A note on haggling: While it is a common practice in some places, there's a bit of an art to it, and it's not always appropriate. (For example, it may be relatively common when buying from street vendors, but less so when ordering at a restaurant or at a tourist-centric boutique.) Take note of your surroundings before you attempt to negotiate, and if you do, try to use small bills for most transactions to have more flexibility and avoid paying extra.
Dominican Republic
Overall, the Caribbean receives over 30 million cruise passengers annually, making it one of the most popular regions for cruising (there's a reason Royal Caribbean chose its name). Many of the top spots include the Bahamas, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the Dominican Republic. In fact, the Dominican Republic earns more money from cruise revenue than other Caribbean nations, getting almost $10 billion from 2023 to 2024. While there are many reasons for visiting the Dominican Republic, one of the most compelling is that it's one of the Caribbean's most affordable destinations. How affordable, you ask? At the moment, one U.S. dollar is worth 63 Dominican Pesos (DOP).
Like in Mexico, you can spend American currency at restaurants and stores during your onshore excursions in the Dominican Republic. This convenience is common at tourist-heavy locales such as Punta Cana and Puerto Plata. However, if you like to explore off the beaten path, smaller vendors and storefronts will likely only accept Dominican pesos.
Because the dollar is so strong, you can get a lot of pesos for your money. However, exchanging currency on the island can be a bit tricky. So, it pays to know what to expect. For example, many ATMs may have a withdrawal limit of $10,000 DOP, which roughly translates to $160 USD (at the time of this writing). Given that, if you're spending a lot of time ashore, it may be better to go to a bank. Banks will often charge lower exchange fees than money traders, and you'll have more flexibility with how much you can withdraw.
South Africa
Overall, South Africa is not quite as popular as Mexico or the Caribbean for cruises. The country welcomes less than a quarter of a million visitors annually. However, if you're itching to see exotic wildlife and explore cities where your dollar goes further, South Africa is a fabulous option. Currently, $1 USD is worth $17.37 South African Rand (ZAR), putting the country on par with Mexico as far as affordability. That said, because of South Africa's distance from the United States, it's almost impossible to get a direct cruise there — unless you're partaking in an extended trip that spans weeks and continents. So, while your money will stretch further once you're in South Africa, you'll have to reach a closer port of call before getting on the boat.
One of the most popular cruise destinations in South Africa is Cape Town, a delicious melting pot city that has gone from underrated to the world's best foodie capital in recent years. So, while you certainly want to experience the natural beauty and wildlife of the region, don't forget to explore the city for its culinary delights. Here, you can taste everything from flame-grilled street food to fresh seafood and fine dining, all while spending less than you would for comparable meals stateside.
Unlike in Mexico and the Dominican Republic, U.S. dollars are not widely accepted in South Africa, so you'll have to exchange your currency once you're on shore. As with most countries, the best place to do this is at a local bank to get the best rate and lowest fees. In South Africa, ATMs typically have a daily limit of R2000 to R5000, which is between $120 and $300 USD, so plan accordingly.
Indonesia
As with South Africa, Indonesia is not exactly a top cruise destination. That said, it is growing in popularity and offers a vibrant culture and history, plus some stunning scenery. Since the country is full of exotic islands, you get a blend of tropical jungles, white sand beaches, and rocky cliffs. Best of all, the dollar is incredibly strong here, with $1 USD exchanging for $16,666 Indonesian Rupiah (IDR). While getting to a cruise port that ventures to Indonesia might be somewhat pricey, you'll spend a fraction of what you would anywhere else while you're enjoying time on shore.
Bali is by far the most popular cruise destination in Indonesia. For three years in a row, Trip.com has even ranked it among the best islands and coastlines to visit globally. Dubbed the world's most beautiful island, this paradise is packed with surf, sunsets, and culture. Plus, everything you do here will be more affordable than in many other places on Earth.
That said, such a high exchange rate can make paying for items confusing, especially if you're not used to seeing $50,000 price tags in a store. So, while you can feel rich as soon as you exchange U.S. dollars for rupiahs, don't let your money run off too quickly. The most common notes are 50,000 and 100,000, which equate to about $3 and $6 USD, respectively. ATMs and exchange booths are relatively common in big cities, but it's still best to exchange your money at a bank. Also, don't forget to change it back to U.S. dollars before departing, as it will be much harder to do so once you're back home.
Vietnam
Our final cruise destination is both the farthest from the United States and the country in which the dollar can stretch the furthest. Presently, $1 USD equates to 26,378 Vietnam Dong (VND) — one of the best exchange rates for Americans. As in Indonesia, Vietnam's cruise industry is small but poised to grow, particularly around ports of call like Ho Chi Minh City. In fact, the port around Ho Chi Minh City received over 280,000 cruise passengers in 2024.
Also, like in Indonesia, spending money in Vietnam can come with a bit of a learning curve due to high numbers. The most common currency denominations you'll encounter are 20,000, 50,000, 200,000, and 500,000, the largest of which equates to about $21 USD. Because of the extreme exchange rate, it's best to switch your American dollars into Vietnamese Dong to make it easier to buy food and souvenirs. Some tourist-friendly spots, like hotels and restaurants, may take dollars, but you might not get the best rate.
Another tip to remember is that, since the dollar is so strong, you don't want to exchange too much at once. For example, exchanging $200 USD will give you over $4.6 million VND, which doesn't exactly fit neatly into a wallet. So, depending on how long you're onshore, you may need to exchange money several times. In Vietnam, banks are always a safe bet, but you can also find gold and jewelry shops that exchange for no fee. Finally, remember to convert your VND back to USD before leaving.
Methodology
To compile this list, we started by looking at countries with a highly favorable exchange rate for Americans. From there, we identified places that are either currently or becoming popular for cruises, creating something of a Venn diagram of destinations.
We also wanted to choose locations that offer varying scenery and attractions. For example, a cruise to Mexico will feel much different than one going to Bali, and both are remarkably unique compared to South Africa. Finally, as mentioned earlier, we listed each destination in order of its proximity to the United States.
Remember, when picking cruises, consider where each one originates, as you may have to fly to another country to board the ship. And if you want to find even more ways to stretch your dollar, read up on the most affordable day of the week to book a cruise.