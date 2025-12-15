The Cruise Destinations Where The US Dollar Goes Furthest

One of the best parts about living in the United States is that the country is full of unique climates and cultures, so you don't have to travel internationally to get a taste of something new. The downside is that traveling domestically can be expensive, especially if you go to a state like New York or California. Fortunately, taking a cruise allows you to explore the rest of the world in a hassle-free way, and if you visit countries where the U.S. dollar is strong, you can get more bang for your buck.

Thankfully, the dollar remains fairly strong across the globe, but it stretches further in some countries versus others. So, we've compiled a list of five nations that are popular for cruises and allow you to get more mileage for a single dollar. Of course, if you're not trying to book an entire cruise, you can browse our list of budget-friendly vacation options where the U.S. dollar goes the furthest to expand your horizons.

When arranging this list, we put the countries in order from the closest to the furthest from the U.S., so you can plan accordingly. Now, let's cash in!