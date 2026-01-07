Oregon's Coolest Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant Is A Biscuit Haven Featured By Guy Fieri

Portland, Oregon has a lot to recommend it, from plentiful outdoor activities to tax-free shopping. It's also one of the top foodie cities in the country, with a number of James Beard-award-winning restaurants like Le Pigeon and Nodoguro. In fact, Portland's dining scene is really hopping these days, with downtown excited about the upcoming James Beard Public Market, but just 2 miles away is a spot that was featured by Guy Fieri in an episode of his Food Network show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives." Unlike some of the fancier places in Portland, this is a restaurant you don't have to dress up for. In fact, it's one of the coolest hole-in-the-wall restaurants in the city. Pine State Biscuits was started by three friends who grew up in North Carolina, and wanted to bring the taste of these delicious treats to their new home base in Portland.

The Pine State Biscuit origin story began in 2006 when the friends showcased their delectable offerings at the Portland Farmers Market. The classic Southern dishes gained a following quickly, and in 2008, they opened a brick and mortar restaurant on S.E. Belmont Street, with lines around the block. In 2009, they were featured in the "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" Season 6, Episode 9, titled "All Kinds of Classics." Since then, Pine State Biscuit has opened Portland locations on Alberta, Division, and Schuyler, as well as a location in Reno, Nevada. They also have an Airstream Food Truck serving up drool-worthy biscuits.