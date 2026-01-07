Oregon's Coolest Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant Is A Biscuit Haven Featured By Guy Fieri
Portland, Oregon has a lot to recommend it, from plentiful outdoor activities to tax-free shopping. It's also one of the top foodie cities in the country, with a number of James Beard-award-winning restaurants like Le Pigeon and Nodoguro. In fact, Portland's dining scene is really hopping these days, with downtown excited about the upcoming James Beard Public Market, but just 2 miles away is a spot that was featured by Guy Fieri in an episode of his Food Network show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives." Unlike some of the fancier places in Portland, this is a restaurant you don't have to dress up for. In fact, it's one of the coolest hole-in-the-wall restaurants in the city. Pine State Biscuits was started by three friends who grew up in North Carolina, and wanted to bring the taste of these delicious treats to their new home base in Portland.
The Pine State Biscuit origin story began in 2006 when the friends showcased their delectable offerings at the Portland Farmers Market. The classic Southern dishes gained a following quickly, and in 2008, they opened a brick and mortar restaurant on S.E. Belmont Street, with lines around the block. In 2009, they were featured in the "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" Season 6, Episode 9, titled "All Kinds of Classics." Since then, Pine State Biscuit has opened Portland locations on Alberta, Division, and Schuyler, as well as a location in Reno, Nevada. They also have an Airstream Food Truck serving up drool-worthy biscuits.
All about Pine State Biscuits
The menu for Pine State Biscuits is small but full of flavor. The restaurant offers biscuit sandwiches like The Reggie, with fried chicken, bacon, and Tillamook cheddar (from Oregon) with a choice of gravy; or The Wedgie, which is fried chicken, fried green tomato, and organic iceberg lettuce, with house blue cheese or ranch. You can also try the Brisket Biscuit with smoked brisket, caramelized onions, and a side of house-made Carolina gold barbecue sauce. Vegans can dine here as well, with the Veggie Reggie, which is a vegan breakfast patty, soy bacon, and Tillamook Cheddar, with shiitake mushroom gravy. You can check the restaurant's specials and find out where their Airstream Food Truck is located on their Instagram. (If you can't make it to Portland, but you're craving Pine State Biscuits after reading about them, they ship all over the country with Goldbelly.)
Guy Fieri isn't the only one to sing the praises of Pine State Biscuits. In 2023, Delish named it the number one Fieri-picked "Diner, Drive-In, and Dive" in the entire state of Oregon. One reviewer on Yelp who tried the Reggie Deluxe said of the Alberta Street location, "The biscuits are made fresh, and you can taste it in every bite ... Between the comfort food, atmosphere, and service, this place is a straight banger." Finally, if you're planning a visit to Portland to check out Pine State Biscuits, don't miss our list of five places Portland locals hope you don't discover, to get a real feel for the city. You may also want to hit the Portland Farmers Market to see where it all began, and maybe even discover the next up-and-coming restaurant.