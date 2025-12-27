Downtown Portland's Dining Scene Is Surging To Life In Anticipation Of A Dazzling New Market

Like Seattle's Pike Place Market, the James Beard Public Market will be open daily, year-round, rain or shine. According to its website, the market has a mission of "encouraging healthy eating for people of all cultural and economic backgrounds," and it will host a variety of vendors peddling everything from organic produce and artisan cheeses to fresh flowers and locally roasted coffee (after all, this classic West Coast city is the coffee capital of America). Of course, it wouldn't be a quintessential Portland destination without local beer, wine, and spirits, too. The market will comprise over 60 vendor stalls in total, as well as restaurants, a kitchen for live cooking demonstrations, and an event space. To further ensure its accessibility to various income levels, the market will also accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

Acting as a gateway to Downtown Portland, the market's location is comfortably nestled just west of the Morrison Bridge, which extends over the Willamette River. Though the market itself is planned to have an abundance of green spaces and sunny seating areas, it will also be situated about a 13-minute walk from the Tom McCall Waterfront Park, providing the perfect opportunity for riverside picnics in the warmer months. The conception of the project dates as far back as 2008, so it's certainly been a long time coming. After nearly two decades of delays involving various design and location changes, luckily, the wait is nearly over, and Oregon's beloved foodie city prepares to welcome its latest must-eat dining destination in the heart of downtown.