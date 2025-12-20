5 Places Portland Locals Hope Oregon Tourists Never Discover

Take it from a former local who recently affixed a third "Movie Madness is my happy place" bumper sticker to the back of her car: Movie Madness is one of the most magical places in the city, especially for nostalgia hunters and film lovers. Glowing on the corner of 44th and Belmont in southeast Portland, it's one of Oregon's last remaining video stores and hides a cinematic museum and more inside.

When it opened in 1991, video stores were so common that they outnumbered Starbucks in the US by a landslide. However, now that the world is down to its last Blockbuster, Movie Madness is one of the few places you can rent physical media like it's the '90s. Boasting over 90,000 titles (and counting) and an elaborate maze of DVD- and VHS-lined shelves to browse, each section is thoughtfully organized by genre, actor, or director. If you have a particular movie in mind, their online catalog can guide you. With everything from under-watched made-for-TV movies to David Lynch's entire filmography, including unstreamable classics like "Wild at Heart," they're sure to have what you're looking for –- and perhaps a few things you never knew existed.

Beyond its films, Movie Madness is packed with cinematic artifacts. Adjacent to the in-store miniplex, which opens its doors for screenings, film classes, and special events, is a mini museum displaying movie props and famous costumes, including a dress worn by Diane Keaton in "Godfather II" and the sparkling pinstripe pantsuit worn by Nicole Kidman in her iconic AMC ad. Scattered throughout the store, you'll find the knives from "Psycho" and "Scream" and all sorts of other cinematic surprises. Even if you don't rent a flick, Movie Madness is a nostalgic Portland stop you simply can't skip.