Milan Is Making Big Moves To Handle The Spectators, Media, And Events Of The 2026 Winter Olympics

The 2026 Winter Olympics are set to run from February 6 to February 22, 2026, with Italy taking the hosting reins for the third time. Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo are sharing hosting duties to ensure the games go smoothly for athletes, spectators, and members of the press. While Cortina d'Ampezzo, which hosted the 1956 Winter Games, will be home to outdoor events like alpine skiing and bobsledding, Milan is the central hub for indoor sports such as figure skating and hockey.

But that's not all, with competitions also being held in Livigno, Bormio, Val di Fiemme, and Anterselva, and the closing ceremonies taking place in the romantic and often overlooked city of Verona. Experts estimate that the two-week event will attract roughly 2 million visitors, who will travel across northern Italy to witness the Games. This decision to cluster the Olympic events across different cities and towns was guided by the International Olympic Committee (per Time Out Milan), which is promoting it as a sustainable solution that leverages existing venues rather than creating everything from scratch.

In order to meet the demand as the urban hub of the 2026 Winter Olympics, Milan has both refreshed older buildings and commissioned some of today's best architecture firms to improve infrastructure. With Milan acting as a central hub, visitors will be able to easily reach all the mountain locations thanks to a €473 million investment in public transportation. This means even more frequent trains from Milan to the Alpine ski locations, as well as new regional connections to give greater access to all the events. And while Milan is a walkable city, it has still added 46 electric metro cars to its network, which will help keep spectators connected to all the action in town.