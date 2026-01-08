This Clothing Choice Is A Mistake That Will Have TSA Watching You Like A Hawk At The Airport
Nothing ignites instant travel panic quite like getting flagged for a closer look by the Transportation Security Administration, better known as TSA. The fear of missing your flight when you don't even know what you might've done wrong can set your travel plans into a tailspin. You haven't packed any liquids, you emptied your pockets clean for the metal detector, and you certainly aren't in possession of weapons or dangerous objects. Yet unbeknownst to you and countless other travelers, there's a laundry list of seemingly normal behaviors that will have TSA watching you like a hawk.
The next time you're trying to understand why you've been waylaid by security, consider whether your outfit matches the weather outside. Are you flying out of Florida donning Uggs and a wool coat in June? If so, bad news. TSA's just flagged you for suspicious behavior because your clothing choice is wildly unfit for the season.
To TSA, your unseasonable attire begs only one, sinister question: What exactly are you concealing? Sporting winter clothing during a Florida summer doesn't add up, which is why TSA reads it as a possible sign of criminal behavior. Even if you remove your coat and pass a body scan with flying colors, you'll likely be subject to a secondary search. And heaven forbid that extra layer causes you to sweat, an unavoidable bodily function that can lead to a humiliating TSA pat down.
Leave out-of-season clothes at home
TSA agents are trained to hone in on clothing the minute passengers join the security screening line. Anything that looks amiss warrants a closer look, even when you're appropriately dressed for the season. Of the several dos and don'ts for getting through security, wearing bulky clothing like a hoodie is definitely problematic. While this comfy, seemingly innocuous clothing item may be perfect for cozying up in-flight, it's likely to raise red flags even if it's freezing outside.
According to the guidelines outlined on the TSA website, hoodies are considered bulky clothing items. TSA doesn't specifically prohibit the garment, but they do make it clear that "oversize pullover hoodies" raise suspicion enough to require removal during security screening. If they're not removed, TSA explicitly states it may cause a security delay: "If an individual cannot or is not willing to remove a light outer garment or bulky clothing, let the officer know and additional screening may occur. "
If you do opt for a hoodie, make sure to wear something underneath it so you can take it off and go through security without a problem. As the rise of facial recognition takes over at airport security, hoodies can pose an even more alarming problem for TSA by slowing down or obscuring facial recognition machines altogether, per a YouTube video from Avoid Flight Bans. For those who insist on wearing a sweatshirt to the airport, definitely keep the hood away from your face, and be prepared for any unseasonable delays.