The 5 Must-Visit Piers In The City Crowned The 'Fishing Capital Of Texas'
Located on Mustang Island along the Gulf Coast, Port Aransas has earned the nickname, the "Fishing Capital of Texas," because saltwater access for anglers is easy and woven into everyday life. You don't necessarily need a boat or to hire a guide to fish here. Instead, the city's many public piers put anglers directly over Gulf waters, tidal channels, and jetties where redfish, speckled trout, flounder, and drum are regular catches.
What makes Port Aransas stand out is its variety of fishing options. Some piers stretch straight into the Gulf, others overlook calmer harbor waters, and a few are conveniently located near or within parks where families can picnic while someone drops a line. For visitors, this means fishing can be a main event or a background activity layered into a beach day, sunset stroll, or road-trip pit stop. Just be sure to read up on the bag limits and licensing requirements set by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department before you head out.
To narrow down the five must-visit piers in Port A, we focused on those that are repeatedly recommended by local anglers, fishing guides, and visitor reviews. Easy access for travelers, suitability for a range of fishing levels, and other non-fishing-related experiences were also factors in our decision. So, whether you're on an extraordinary road trip to explore the best of the Texas Gulf Coast or just planning a quick Port A fishing expedition, read on for a list of five must-visit piers to check out while you're in town.
Horace Caldwell Pier
Horace Caldwell Pier is one of the most iconic fishing spots in Port Aransas, extending directly into the Gulf of Mexico over 1,200 feet from the city's main beachfront. Rehabilitated and reopened in 2022, the pier offers a long, sturdy walkway that places anglers over deeper water where they can try to catch larger fish. This is the pier many visitors picture when they imagine fishing in Port A — waves rolling in, pelicans flying overhead, and rows of fishing rods lined up along the rail. It's also the only pier that extends into the open Gulf in Port A.
Access couldn't be easier: You can park nearby, walk straight onto the pier, and start fishing. Early mornings and evenings are especially popular when more fish are biting. Because it's right on the beach, it's also a no-brainer for families splitting time between swimming and fishing. Locals often recommend this pier for anglers hoping to hook trout, black drum, pompano, and more. It's also a scenic place to watch the surf (or hit the waves on your surfboard), even if you don't fish, making it a must-visit whether you're casting a line or just soaking in the Gulf beauty.
The pier is open all year, 24 hours a day, with a $3 entrance fee and $4 per-rod fee (only cash is accepted). There's a pier shop where you can buy some bait, snacks, and drinks, or rent fishing equipment.
Roberts Point Park Pier
Located near the ferry landing, Roberts Point Park Pier offers a different fishing environment. Instead of open Gulf surf, this pier overlooks the ship channel and harbor waters, where currents bring in a steady mix of fish varieties. Open 24 hours a day, the calmer waters make it another favorite for beginners and families fishing with kids. Plus, it's free to access.
Roberts Point Park adds to the appeal with shaded structures, picnic tables, playgrounds, and restrooms, turning fishing into just one aspect of a complete day at the park. For families with different ideas of a fun afternoon, it's easy for some to spend time fishing while others enjoy watching the boats and wildlife in the marina, planning a picnic, or running off excess energy at the kids' playground.
Reviewers say the park is well-maintained, with plenty of parking and visitor amenities. Wildlife watching is also a big draw in between the times you're dropping your line for a fresh catch. Anglers often target flounder, drum, sheepshead, and other species here, especially during tidal changes. It's also a popular sunset spot, making it an easy evening stop even if fishing isn't your main goal.
Ancel Brundrett Pier
Also situated near the ferry landing and marina, Ancel Brundrett Pier (known locally as the Station Street Pier) is one of Port Aransas's most accessible and popular fishing spots — and one of the many piers in town where fishing comes with a postcard-worthy backdrop. From the pier, anglers and sightseers can get a clear view of the Lydia Ann Lighthouse, a historic landmark that's become one of the area's most recognizable attractions. Between passing ferries, ships, working boats, and the lighthouse standing across the channel, this pier offers some excellent scenery in Port Aransas.
Fishing here is inshore along the ship channel, which makes it different from the rougher waters of the Gulf-facing piers. It's a popular spot for beginners and for families fishing with kids, while still offering enough action to keep experienced anglers interested. One Google reviewer penned: "Loved this, was able to spend time with the kids right off the pier, swimming and picking up shells. Then we went to the car, grabbed our pole, and dried off while fishing off the pier."
For travelers, Ancel Brundrett Pier is easy to work into almost any Port Aransas day. It's free and close to restaurants, shops, and the marina, making it ideal for shorter fishing sessions or sunset casting. And even if you don't fish, the combination of harbor traffic, dolphin sightings, and lighthouse views makes this pier worth a stop.
Charlie's Pasture fishing pier
Set slightly off the main beach drag on Port Street, Charlie's Pasture fishing pier offers a calmer, more low-key fishing experience that feels worlds away — even though it's only minutes from town. Like Roberts Point Park and Ancel Brundrett Pier, Charlie's Pasture is located along the Corpus Christi Ship Channel. But it's also near shallow marshes and tidal flats, surrounded by a nature preserve, making it especially popular with anglers who prefer inshore fishing and a slower pace.
This spot, sometimes called the Port Street Pier, doesn't have the buzz or foot traffic of some of the other piers, which is exactly the appeal. And you aren't limited to the pier: You can park anywhere along the seawall and start casting your lines. Because the water is calmer, it's also an option for beginners or anyone fishing with kids who may not be comfortable around heavy surf or strong winds.
The surrounding area only adds to the experience. The pier sits within a Texas nature preserve that's a haven for wildlife, so it's not unusual to spot wildlife like migratory and coastal birds while you fish (they may even hope you'll share your catch). There are also nearby walking trails, making it a good stop even if only part of your group plans to cast a line. For travelers looking to check out Port Aransas fishing beyond the beach scene, Charlie's Pasture offers a quieter, more nature-immersed vibe.
South Jetty observation areas
While not a traditional pier, the Port Aransas South Jetty is a must-visit fishing spot, according to many reviewers. Anglers line up on the rocks where Gulf and channel waters collide, creating prime conditions for trout, Spanish mackerel, and even larger game fish like tarpon. "Great fishing experience," one Google reviewer shared, "my family hooked on many times." Another reviewer wrote, "Port Aransas Jetty is a fantastic spot for those who appreciate a bit of adventure and nature. The rock jetties create a unique landscape, perfect for fishing, bird watching, or simply enjoying the coastal beauty."
Fishing here requires some caution — sturdy, closed-toed footwear and awareness of waves are essential — so it's not ideal for young children or novice anglers. But many experienced anglers consider it one of the most productive spots in Port Aransas, so, for visitors comfortable with fishing from the rocks, it's a high-reward alternative to traditional piers. Many suggest fishing after sunrise or on an incoming tide for the best catches. The jetty extends for about a mile out to sea, so there's plenty of room to spread out here.
Methodology
To narrow this list down to five must-visit piers, we focused on places that consistently show up in local recommendations, blogs, angler discussions, and forums like Reddit. We prioritized publicly accessible fishing spots around Port Aransas that offer different fishing environments, from open Gulf waters to calmer harbor and marsh areas, so travelers can choose what they prefer based on their comfort level and experience.
We also considered how convenient each pier is for visitors to the area, whether they are fishing or not. Piers that are free or low-cost, centrally located, and easy to fit into a vacation schedule were prioritized. Because Port Aransas attracts families and first-time anglers as much as seasoned fisherfolk, we took notes of which piers are often described as beginner-friendly or good for casual fishing, sunset walks, photography, or wildlife watching, rather than just singling out hotspots for trophy sport catches.
Finally, we cross-referenced recent reviews, city and park information, and fishing resources to confirm that each pier is actively used, well-maintained, and known for consistent fishing opportunities.