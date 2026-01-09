Retire To A Dreamy Tropical Island Halfway Around The World (Without Leaving The US)

Most folks wind down their work life with dreams of stable weather, sunny days, affordable prices, and plenty of recreation to keep an aging body and mind active. The best states to retire to in America share some of these characteristics, if not all of them. Yet adventurous retirees who dream of a tropical retreat way off the map are in luck, as Guam offers a far-flung paradise halfway around the world that fits the bill. The U.S. territory, with its 169,532 residents, offers all the upsides of bucolic island life without technically ever leaving the country.

The Pacific island rests 3,828 miles from Hawaii, arguably its most similar U.S. destination. However, unlike the Aloha State, Guam is both more affordable and less crowded. From its dozens of beaches to a rich array of wildlife, it has a long list of unique features that one cannot find in the lower 48. Yet it's a U.S. territory, sidestepping bureaucratic hurdles like visas, exchange rates, language barriers, and the reams of paperwork retirees face when settling overseas.

It's also comparatively cheap. At least in some aspects. A single-family home can be had for the median price of $298 per square foot. It's a veritable bargain when compared to Hawaii, where houses cost $644 per square foot. The cost of ownership is reasonable, with property taxes at less than 1% of a home's assessed value. There's also an inherent tax break if you move from a municipality or state that levies income tax (Guam doesn't have one). That being said, daily life, largely fueled by imported goods, is more expensive than in the mainland. Guam's Chamber of Commerce estimates a two-person household's costs can float around the $3,000 per month threshold. Your mileage may vary, though.