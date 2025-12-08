2025 Studies Say These 5 States Are Now The Best To Retire In America

Choosing where to retire has never been a one-size-fits-all decision, but recent research is offering clearer insight into which states are doing it best. A 2025 study from the financial planning company Retirable takes a fresh look at what makes a state truly retirement-friendly, evaluating everything from cost of living and per capita income to average home values and the population of older adults. With more Americans planning bespoke retirements in new locations rather than sticking with traditional ones, the report aims to help older adults identify places where their money — and their time — will stretch the farthest.

What sets Retirable's findings apart is its holistic approach. Instead of focusing solely on the number of retirement communities or sunshine in a state, the study blends practical financial metrics with everyday quality-of-life factors such as outdoor recreation and access to healthcare services. We also looked at the financial advice site WalletHub, the management magazine Kiplinger, and a 2025 article published by The New York Times, which pulled data from trusted sources like the U.S. Census Bureau, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While classic retirement destinations continue to appeal, several states earned high marks for strengths such as affordable housing markets and lifestyle amenities that cater to active aging. Others stand out for tax policies that support financial wellness, enabling retirees to stretch their savings without sacrificing the experiences they care about most. Using recent data as a guide, this list breaks down five states that rank as some of the best places to retire in America, and why so many older adults are setting their sights on them.