12 Places In America To Live Comfortably And Stretch Your Social Security

Located in West Texas at the base of the Panhandle, Wolfforth is a suburb of Lubbock and a relaxed option for retirement. If you're looking for a retirement spot with warm weather and affordable living, you shouldn't look past Wolfforth. Upon moving to the area, you'll likely be looking for a home, and Wolfforth offers great value, with a median home price of $269,286, compared with the state average of $296,039. It's not just home prices that are affordable; the cost of living in Wolfforth is 14% lower than the Texas average and 19% lower than the rest of the nation.

One popular local attraction is the year-round farmers market, held every Saturday. Check out local produce, arts and crafts, and vendor food trucks to try out local cuisine. If you're looking for a relaxing afternoon activity, take a stroll in one of Wolfforth's seven parks, including Preston Manor Park, which is ADA-accessible and has a small pond for fishing as well. In terms of healthcare, you'll have access to the Covenant Medical Group Medical Clinic on Dowden Road or larger healthcare facilities throughout the nearby Lubbock metro area.